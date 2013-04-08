Bill Gross Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Bill Gross.

Personal:

Birth date: April 13, 1944

Birthplace: Middleton, Ohio

Birth name: William Hunt Gross

Father: Sewell "Dutch" Gross, a steel company sales executive

Mother: Shirley Gross

Marriages: Sue (Frank) Gross (1985-present); Pamela Roberts Gross (1968-divorced, divorce date unavailable publicly)

Children: with Sue Frank: Nick; with Pamela Roberts: Jeff, Jennifer

Education: Duke University, B.A. in Psychology, 1966; University of California at Los Angeles, M.B.A, 1971

Military: US Navy, 1966-1969

Other Facts:

Billionaire, bond investor, philanthropist and avid stamp collector.

Timeline:

1954 - The Gross family relocates from Middleton, Ohio, to San Francisco.

1966 - While recuperating from injuries suffered in a serious car accident, Gross teaches himself to count cards in blackjack. After college graduation, he turns $200 into $10,000 in four months.

1971 - Is hired as a junior bond analyst for Pacific Mutual Insurance Company.

1971 - PIMCO, Pacific Investment Management Company, is formed as a division of Pacific Mutual with colleagues William Podlich and James F. Muzzy.

1985 - PIMCO formally splits from Pacific Mutual.

2003 - Founds the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, through which millions of dollars are donated to universities, hospitals and organizations.

2005 - Gross and his wife, Sue, give $23.5 million to Duke University for undergraduate and medical school students and for the Fuqua School of Business.

2007 - A stamp collector since childhood, Gross auctions his collection of British stamps for $9.1 million and donates the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders.

2009 - Donates $8 million for the establishment of a stamp gallery at the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington, DC. The gallery is named in his honor, the William H. Gross Stamp Gallery, and will open in September 2013.

September 2014 - Gross unexpectedly resigns from PIMCO to join Janus Capital Group, where he manages the Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.

July 1, 2015 - The Smithsonian Institution includes Gross's old Bloomberg keyboard in its American Enterprise exhibition at the National Museum of American History. The keyboard, used by Gross during the 1990s and 2000s, has function keys for accessing real-time financial information.

October 8, 2015 - Gross sues former employer PIMCO for hundreds of millions of dollars, alleging he was wrongfully ousted from the firm as part of a vast conspiracy. The lawsuit claims a "cabal" of PIMCO executives driven by a "lust for power, greed" and self-interest plotted for Gross's demise.

March 2017 - Number 814 on the Forbes annual list of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $2.5 billion.