Jeff Bezos Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com , Jeff Bezos.

Personal:

Birth date: January 12, 1964

Birth place: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Birth name: Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen

Father: Ted Jorgensen

Mother: Jackie (Gise) Bezos

Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-present)

Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1986

Other Facts:

He was adopted at a young age by his stepfather, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, an engineer at Exxon.

Timeline:

1994 - Leaves D. E. Shaw & Co. in order to develop Leaves D. E. Shaw & Co. in order to develop Amazon.com

2000 - Founds Blue Origin, LLC , an aerospace company to provide low-cost access to private space travel.

2011 - Bezos and his wife Bezos and his wife donate $15 million to create the Bezos Center for Neural Circuit Dynamics at Princeton University.

November 2012 - Fortune Magazine names Bezos its Fortune Magazine names Bezos its 2012 Businessperson of the Year.

August 5, 2013 - It is announced that Bezos is purchasing The Washington Post. Bezos officially becomes the owner on October 1.

January 1, 2014 - Bezos is evacuated on an Ecuadorian navy helicopter from the Galapagos Islands after he develops kidney stones. An Amazon spokesman later says no surgery was required. Bezos is evacuated on an Ecuadorian navy helicopter from the Galapagos Islands after he develops kidney stones. An Amazon spokesman later says no surgery was required.

March 2015 - Ranked number 15 on Forbes' list of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $34 billion.

March 2016 - Ranked number five on Forbes' list of the world's billionaires, with a net worth of $45.2 billion.