Breaking News

St. Petersburg guide: Amazing sights in the grand city of the Russian czars

Bruce Holmes, for CNN

Updated 9:46 PM ET, Sat March 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The massive dome of St. Isaac&#39;s Cathedral is made of 100 kilos of pure gold. Designed and built by French architect Auguste de Montferrand and completed in 1858, it can be seen far out into the Gulf of Finland. The green and white building in the foreground is the Winter Palace. Home to Russian czars from 1732 to 1917, it now houses the Hermitage Museum.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
St. Isaac's CathedralThe massive dome of St. Isaac's Cathedral is made of 100 kilos of pure gold. Designed and built by French architect Auguste de Montferrand and completed in 1858, it can be seen far out into the Gulf of Finland. The green and white building in the foreground is the Winter Palace. Home to Russian czars from 1732 to 1917, it now houses the Hermitage Museum.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Founded by Catherine the Great and later opened to the public in 1852, the Hermitage Museum of art and culture contains almost 3 million items and features the largest collection of paintings in the world, among them Leonardo da Vinci&#39;s &quot;Madonna with Child.&quot;
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Hermitage MuseumFounded by Catherine the Great and later opened to the public in 1852, the Hermitage Museum of art and culture contains almost 3 million items and features the largest collection of paintings in the world, among them Leonardo da Vinci's "Madonna with Child."
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Reached by hydrofoil boat from a pier opposite the Winter Palace, the Grand Peterhof Palace and Grand Cascade are at the center of the World Heritage-listed ensemble of gardens and palaces that is Peterhof. Laid out in accordance with Peter the Great&#39;s wishes, the complex was completed in 1725 and is in many ways reminiscent of Versailles.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Grand Peterhof Palace and Grand CascadeReached by hydrofoil boat from a pier opposite the Winter Palace, the Grand Peterhof Palace and Grand Cascade are at the center of the World Heritage-listed ensemble of gardens and palaces that is Peterhof. Laid out in accordance with Peter the Great's wishes, the complex was completed in 1725 and is in many ways reminiscent of Versailles.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Within the cathedral at the Peter and Paul Fortress lie sarcophagi containing the remains of most of the Romanov rulers.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Cathedral at the Peter and Paul FortressWithin the cathedral at the Peter and Paul Fortress lie sarcophagi containing the remains of most of the Romanov rulers.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Completed in 1782, the statue known as The Bronze Horseman represents former czar Peter the Great as a Roman hero astride a rearing steed. The statue has become a symbol of St. Petersburg. Protected by sandbags and a wooden shelter, it withstood the Nazis&#39; 900-day siege of (then) Leningrad in World War II.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
The Bronze HorsemanCompleted in 1782, the statue known as The Bronze Horseman represents former czar Peter the Great as a Roman hero astride a rearing steed. The statue has become a symbol of St. Petersburg. Protected by sandbags and a wooden shelter, it withstood the Nazis' 900-day siege of (then) Leningrad in World War II.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Across the square from the Winter Palace stands the neoclassical General Staff Building, with its triumphal arch adorned with a bronze sculpture of Victory in her six-horsed chariot, commemorating the Russian victory over Napoleonic France in the War of 1812.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
General Staff BuildingAcross the square from the Winter Palace stands the neoclassical General Staff Building, with its triumphal arch adorned with a bronze sculpture of Victory in her six-horsed chariot, commemorating the Russian victory over Napoleonic France in the War of 1812.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
One of the two Rostral Columns near the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange. Both were intended as oil-fired lighthouses for ships navigating the Baltic Sea. Designed in the early 19th century, the columns are reminiscent of ancient Rome and feature figures of mythical gods representing four major rivers in Russia.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Rostral ColumnOne of the two Rostral Columns near the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange. Both were intended as oil-fired lighthouses for ships navigating the Baltic Sea. Designed in the early 19th century, the columns are reminiscent of ancient Rome and feature figures of mythical gods representing four major rivers in Russia.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The Church on Spilled Blood, also known as the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, was built on the spot where Czar Alexander II was fatally wounded in an assassination attempt in 1881. After the Bolshevik Revolution the church fell into disrepair. After more than half a century of neglect, the church was restored and re-opened in 1997.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Church on Spilled BloodThe Church on Spilled Blood, also known as the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, was built on the spot where Czar Alexander II was fatally wounded in an assassination attempt in 1881. After the Bolshevik Revolution the church fell into disrepair. After more than half a century of neglect, the church was restored and re-opened in 1997.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral contains memorials to lost seamen and naval heroes, including those who died when the nuclear submarine Komsomolets sank in 1989. The interior portrays important episodes in Russian naval history.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
St. Nicholas Naval CathedralSt. Nicholas Naval Cathedral contains memorials to lost seamen and naval heroes, including those who died when the nuclear submarine Komsomolets sank in 1989. The interior portrays important episodes in Russian naval history.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
A popular way to see St. Petersburg is on one of many tourist boats that ply the canals and the River Neva. Tours pass beneath some of the city&#39;s 365 bridges before cruising through the center of town to the starting point near Nevsky Prospekt.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Tourist boats on River NevaA popular way to see St. Petersburg is on one of many tourist boats that ply the canals and the River Neva. Tours pass beneath some of the city's 365 bridges before cruising through the center of town to the starting point near Nevsky Prospekt.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Crowds wander along the city&#39;s grand boulevard, Nevsky Prospekt. Here are found shopping and nightlife, fashionable apartments, the baroque Stroganov Palace, Kazan Cathedral, five metro stations and four bridges, the most famous being the Anichkov Bridge across the Fontanka River.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Nevsky ProspektCrowds wander along the city's grand boulevard, Nevsky Prospekt. Here are found shopping and nightlife, fashionable apartments, the baroque Stroganov Palace, Kazan Cathedral, five metro stations and four bridges, the most famous being the Anichkov Bridge across the Fontanka River.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
In 1905, what&#39;s now called Palace Square was the scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre when demonstrators marched toward the Winter Palace. Today, tourists take horse and carriage rides here.
Photos: St. Petersburg, city of the czars
Palace SquareIn 1905, what's now called Palace Square was the scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre when demonstrators marched toward the Winter Palace. Today, tourists take horse and carriage rides here.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
st petersburg 1st petersburg 2st petersburg 3st petersburg 4st petersburg 5st petersburg 6st petersburg 7st petersburg 8st petersburg 9st petersburg 10st petersburg 11st petersburg 12

Story highlights

  • Visitors have been enchanted for many years by the "Paris of the East"
  • Massive dome of St. Isaac's Cathedral is made of 100 kilos of gold

This story was originally published in March 2013 and updated June 19 to coincide with the International Economic Forum.

(CNN)Several thousand of the world's most powerful people are in St. Petersburg this month for the city's annual International Economic Forum.

The only problem? While we at CNN Travel would be the last to deny that macroeconomics can be a thrilling subject for discussion, there also happens to be a bulbous onion-shaped dome's worth of once-in-a-lifetime type touristic distractions in Russia's spectacular "Paris of the East."

St. Petersburg showcases a vivid history from czarist Russia, through Communism (it was long called "Leningrad") to the present day.
Established in 1703 by Czar Peter the Great, Russia's second-largest city lives up to its reputation as the country's cultural capital, with astounding palaces, churches and museums.
    Scroll through the gallery for highlights -- if you can keep your mind off neoclassical theory, that is.
    Tourist information: www.saint-petersburg.com
    Read More
    Moscow: Insider Travel Guide
    Photos: Lake Baikal, world's oldest and deepest freshwater lake