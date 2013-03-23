Rod Blagojevich Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Rod Blagojevich, former governor of Illinois who is serving a 14-year prison term.

Personal:

Birth date: December 10, 1956

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Rod Blagojevich (has no middle name, uses the initial R to honor his father)

Father: Rade Blagojevich, steelworker

Mother: Millie (Govedarica) Blagojevich

Marriage: Patricia (Mell) Blagojevich (1990-present)

Children: Anne, April 5, 2003; Amy, August 3, 1996

Education: Northwestern University, B.A., 1979; Pepperdine University, J.D., 1983

Other Facts:

Last name is pronounced Bluh-GOY-uh-vitch.

His father, Rade, was a prisoner of war for four years in a Nazi camp during World War II.

Timeline:

1986-1988 - Assistant state's attorney in Cook County, Illinois.

1992-1996 - Serves in the Illinois House, representing the 33rd District.

1996-2002 - US Representative from Illinois's 5th District.

November 2002 - Becomes the first Democrat elected governor of Illinois in 30 years.

January 13, 2003 - Is sworn in as the 40th governor of Illinois.

January 8, 2007 - Is sworn in for a second term as governor of Illinois.

December 30, 2008 - Blagojevich appoints former Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris to fill the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama.

January 14, 2009 - The Illinois House of Representatives votes to impeach Blagojevich. The vote is 117-1.

January 26, 2009 - Impeachment hearings begin in the Illinois Senate. He does not attend, choosing instead to appear on Impeachment hearings begin in the Illinois Senate. He does not attend, choosing instead to appear on Larry King Live, "The View," and "Good Morning America."

January 29, 2009 - The Illinois Senate The Illinois Senate votes unanimously to remove Blagojevich and to bar him from holding political office in Illinois again.

April 2, 2009 - He is indicted on 16 felony counts by a federal grand jury.

April 14, 2009 - Blagojevich pleads not guilty.

June 13, 2009 - Appears in a Chicago comedy show "Rod Blagojevich Superstar."

September 8, 2009 - Blagojevich releases his autobiography, "The Governor."

June 3, 2010 - Blagojevich's trial on corruption charges begins.

August 17, 2010 - The jury in The jury in Blagojevich's trial returns its verdict after deliberating for 14 days. He is found guilty of making false statements to federal investigators. The jury is unable to come to a decision on 23 other counts.

February 24, 2011 - A federal judge drops three of 23 corruption charges against Blagojevich.

May 2, 2011 - Blagojevich's retrial begins.

June 27, 2011 - The jury comes back with The jury comes back with 17 guilty verdicts, one not guilty and two counts deadlocked.

July 25, 2011 - Blagojevich files a 158-page motion requesting an acquittal or a new trial, citing fundamentally unfair proceedings.

December 7, 2011 - Sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

March 15, 2012 - Reports to Reports to Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado to begin serving a 14-year sentence.

July 15, 2013 - Blagojevich's lawyers appeal his conviction to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming the trial judge failed to explain to jurors that "political deal-making" can be legal and "misled the jury by failing to explain the legal distinction between campaign contributions and bribes."

July 21, 2015 - The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturns five counts against Blagojevich, saying the prosecutors did not prove that he broke the law when trying to sell President Obama's old Senate seat.

August 19, 2015 - The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals denies Blagojevich a rehearing. Blagojevich will now ask the The 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals denies Blagojevich a rehearing. Blagojevich will now ask the US Supreme Court to overturn his remaining convictions and sentence.

March 30, 2016 - Two days after the Supreme Court declines to hear Blagojevich's appeal, federal prosecutors file a motion asking a US District Judge to schedule a resentencing date for the former governor. Prosecutors will not retry Blagojevich on the five charges that were overturned by the appeals court.