John Hinckley Jr Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

On March 30, 1981, six shots were fired at President Ronald Reagan outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington. The shooter, John Hinckley, was taken to the ground immediately. This photo taken by presidential photographer Mike Evens captures Reagan waving to the crowd moments before the attempted assassination.
In less than two seconds, Hinckley fires off six shots, hitting Press Secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and D.C. Police Officer Thomas Delahanty. One bullet hits the limo&#39;s armored glass and another ricochets off, hitting Reagan in the abdomen.
As the bullet hits Reagan, lead agent Jerry Parr grabs the president&#39;s shoulders and pushes him down into the limo. Secret Service agent Ray Shaddick slams the door shut and the motorcade bolts from the scene.
A barrage of Secret Service agents holds down Hinckley and tends to the wounded.
A chaotic scene ensues after the assassination attempt.
As people storm the scene of the crime, Reagan is rushed to George Washington University Hospital in a split-second decision that possibly saved his life. The bullet penetrated within an inch of the president&#39;s heart, filling one lung with blood.
Brady is placed into an ambulance after the shooting. He suffered severe brain trauma and was unable to return to his post at the White House.
Hinckley is escorted by police following his arrest. He was obsessed with actress Jodie Foster, haven written to her from his hotel room earlier that day, &quot;There is a definite possibility that I may be killed in my attempt to get Reagan.&quot; Hinckley wrote he was doing this to try to win her love.
Four days after the assassination attempt, Reagan and the first lady pose for a photo inside the George Washington University Hospital.
Reagan recovers at the hospital.
Hinckley poses for a photo in front of the White House. A federal judge committed Hinckley to St. Elizabeth&#39;s Hospital after a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the spring of 1982.
Vice President George H.W. Bush was en route to Texas at the time of the assassination attempt. Bush immediately headed back to Washington, but the lack of a secure phone line between his plane and the White House contributed a brief sense of confusion within the administration. The result was Secretary of State Alexander Haig&#39;s infamous declaration that he was &quot;in control ... pending the return of the vice president.&quot;
After the attack, Reagan joked with his wife saying he &quot;forgot to duck&quot; and asked the attending doctors if they were Republicans. The president and first lady seen here outside the hospital.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Personal:
Birth date: May 29, 1955
Birth place: Ardmore, Oklahoma
Birth name: John Warnock Hinckley Jr.
    Father: John W. Hinckley Sr., an oil exploration business owner
    Mother: Jo Ann (Moore) Hinckley
    Education: Attended Texas Tech University for seven years
    Other Facts:
    Stalked actress Jodie Foster for a time and says he was trying to impress her with the Reagan assassination attempt. He says he became obsessed with her after seeing her in the movie "Taxi Driver," in which the main character tries to assassinate a US senator.
    Timeline:
    October 9, 1980 -     Hinckley is arrested at Nashville International Airport for possession of three firearms. President Jimmy Carter is in town that same day.
    March 30, 1981 - At 2:25 pm EST, President Ronald Reagan comes out of the Hilton Hotel in Washington. Hinckley is waiting for him in the crowd and begins shooting. One bullet hits Reagan in his left lung. Also injured are Press Secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy J. McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas K. Delahanty. Brady is shot in the head and partially paralyzed.
    March 31, 1981 - The federal government formally charges Hinckley with attempting to assassinate the president and assaulting a Secret Service officer.
    May 27, 1981 - Takes a Tylenol overdose in an attempt to harm himself.
    August 28, 1981 - At his arraignment, Hinckley pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to a 13-count indictment.
    November 15, 1981 - Hinckley tries to commit suicide a second time by hanging himself with an article of clothing.
    May 4, 1982 - Trial begins.
    June 21, 1982 - Hinckley is found not guilty by reason of insanity. He is committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington.
    February 13, 1983 - Hinckley makes a third suicide attempt since the shooting, this time by an overdose of antidepressant medication.
    1985 - Hinckley's parents establish a non-profit organization called the American Mental Health Fund, to raise money for mental health research.
    1985 - Hinckley's doctors report his condition to be in "full remission."
    1986 - Hinckley makes a brief, supervised visit to his see parents.
    January 15, 1999 - The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in Washington rules that Hinckley can make supervised trips out of the hospital, accompanied by hospital personnel.
    April 11, 2000 - Representatives at St. Elizabeths Hospital recommend allowing Hinckley unsupervised visits with family.
    June 29, 2000 - The hospital withdraws its recommendation for unsupervised visits to Hinckley's parents' home following a hearing in which prosecutors provide evidence of Hinckley's continued interest in violent books and music.
    December 17, 2003 - A judge rules that Hinckley will be allowed limited, unsupervised daytime visits with his parents within a 50-mile radius of Washington.
    December 30, 2005 - US District Court Judge Paul Friedman rules that Hinckley will be allowed three visits of three nights each to his parents' home in Williamsburg, Virginia, unaccompanied by hospital staff. Hinckley "is not permitted to leave one or both parents' supervision at any time."
    April 16, 2007 - A hearing begins on whether to increase the length of Hinckley's visits to his parents to two and four weeks at a time.
    June 2007 - A judge rules that Hinckley may make six-night visits to his parent's home in Virginia, but longer visits are denied until the hospital submits a more detailed proposal of Hinckley's schedule.
    February 2008 - Hinckley is allowed to attend his father's funeral in Williamsburg, Virginia.
    June 2009 - Judge Friedman increases the length of Hinckley's visits home to ten days. Hinckley is also authorized to obtain a driver's license. The judge agrees he is not a danger to himself or others under the proper conditions.
    May 2011 - Judge Friedman approves Hinckley's request for additional unsupervised visits to his mother's home in Virginia.
    July 29, 2011 - St. Elizabeths Hospital asks the court to allow Hinckley two 17-day visits.
    December 20, 2013 - A federal judge agrees to let Hinckley have expanded conditional release from a Washington psychiatric hospital, where he currently has been detained. Judge Friedman said Hinckley is allowed 17-day periods of off-campus visits to his mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia—up from the current 10-day visits.
    August 4, 2014 - Former Reagan Press Secretary James Brady dies at the age of 73.
    August 8, 2014 - A Virginia medical examiner rules Brady's death a homicide. Police tell CNN that authorities are investigating the death.
    January 2, 2015 - The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia releases a statement that they will not pursue murder charges against Hinckley for the death of James Brady.
    April 22, 2015 - Hinckley appears in court to request what his family calls his "unconditional release" from the mental facility at which he's been living for the past three decades. If granted, he will live with his mother full time.
    July 27, 2016 - A federal judge grants Hinckley "full-time convalescent leave" from St. Elizabeths Hospital. The order allows Hinckley to live full time with his mother, but still under certain restrictions. Hinckley will carry a GPS-equipped cell phone and will be monitored by Secret Service agents.
    September 10, 2016 - Hinckley is released from St. Elizabeths Hospital.