Joseph Lieberman Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Joseph Lieberman, former United States Senator from Connecticut.

Personal:

Birth date: February 24, 1942

Birth place: Stamford, Connecticut

Birth name: Joseph Isadore Lieberman

Father: Henry Lieberman, package-store owner

Mother: Marcia (Manger) Lieberman

Marriages: Hadassah (Freilich) Lieberman (1983-present); Betty Haas (1965-1981, divorced)

Children: with Hadassah: Hani, Ethan (stepson); with Betty: Rebecca, Matthew, 1967

Education: Yale University, B.A., 1964, Yale Law School, L.L.B, 1967

Other Facts:

Democratic candidate for vice president in 2000, the first Jewish person to get the nomination from a major party.

At Yale, his nickname was "Senator."

He has said that he took time off from college in 1963 to spend a few weeks in Mississippi doing civil rights work.

Timeline:

1967-1969 - Works with the private law firm Wiggin and Dana.

1970 - Elected to the Connecticut Senate, representing New Haven.

1972-1983 - Partner in the law firm Lieberman, Segaloff and Wolfson.

1975-1981 - Majority leader of the Connecticut Senate.

1980 - Runs unsuccessfully for a seat in Congress and returns to private practice.

1983-1988 - Attorney General of Connecticut.

November 8, 1988 - Becomes the first Orthodox Jew to be elected to the US Senate.

1989-2013 - US Senator from Connecticut.

1995-2001 - Chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council.

January 13, 2003 - Declares he will run for president in the 2004 election.

February 3, 2004 - Drops out of the race for president.

August 8, 2006 - Lieberman is defeated in Connecticut's Democratic Senate primary by Ned Lamont. Lieberman then announces he will run in the election as an Independent.

November 7, 2006 - Lieberman wins re-election as an Independent.

January 19, 2011 - Announces that he will not run for re-election to his Senate seat in 2012.

January 2013 - Retires from the US Senate.

June 6, 2013 - Joins the law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP.

January 12, 2015 - After the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris, Lieberman writes an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal and states that a global alliance is necessary to combat Islamic terrorists.

August 10, 2015 - United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that campaigns for sanctions against Iran, announces that Lieberman is its new chairman.

December 22, 2016 - Lieberman tells CNN that he supports David Friedman, President Donald Trump's designated ambassador to Israel. Lieberman and Friedman work together at the law firm, Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP.

January 17, 2017 - Lieberman introduces President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos at her Senate committee hearing.