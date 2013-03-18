Joseph Lieberman Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Joseph Lieberman, former United States Senator from Connecticut.
Personal:
Birth date: February 24, 1942
Birth date: February 24, 1942
Birth place: Stamford, Connecticut
Birth name: Joseph Isadore Lieberman
Father: Henry Lieberman, package-store owner
Mother: Marcia (Manger) Lieberman
Marriages: Hadassah (Freilich) Lieberman (1983-present); Betty Haas (1965-1981, divorced)
Children: with Hadassah: Hani, Ethan (stepson); with Betty: Rebecca, Matthew, 1967
Education: Yale University, B.A., 1964, Yale Law School, L.L.B, 1967
Other Facts:
Democratic candidate for vice president in 2000, the first Jewish person to get the nomination from a major party.
Democratic candidate for vice president in 2000, the first Jewish person to get the nomination from a major party.
Bill Clinton worked as a campaign volunteer on Lieberman's 1970 state senate run.
At Yale, his nickname was "Senator."
He has said that he took time off from college in 1963 to spend a few weeks in Mississippi doing civil rights work.
Timeline:
1967-1969 - Works with the private law firm Wiggin and Dana.
1967-1969 - Works with the private law firm Wiggin and Dana.
1970 - Elected to the Connecticut Senate, representing New Haven.
1972-1983 - Partner in the law firm Lieberman, Segaloff and Wolfson.
1975-1981 - Majority leader of the Connecticut Senate.
1980 - Runs unsuccessfully for a seat in Congress and returns to private practice.
1983-1988 - Attorney General of Connecticut.
November 8, 1988 - Becomes the first Orthodox Jew to be elected to the US Senate.
1989-2013 - US Senator from Connecticut.
1995-2001 - Chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council.
August 8, 2000 - Vice President Al Gore selects Lieberman as his running mate in the presidential race.
January 7, 2003 - Publishes the book: "An Amazing Adventure: Joe and Hadassah's Personal Notes on the 2000 Campaign," along with his wife Hadassah Lieberman.
February 3, 2004 - Drops out of the race for president.
August 8, 2006 - Lieberman is defeated in Connecticut's Democratic Senate primary by Ned Lamont. Lieberman then announces he will run in the election as an Independent.
November 7, 2006 - Lieberman wins re-election as an Independent.
December 17, 2007 - Endorses Republican Senator John McCain during the primary campaign for the presidential nomination.
November 18, 2008 - After a 42 to 13 vote by the Senate Democratic caucus, Lieberman is allowed to keep his chairmanship of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
January 19, 2011 - Announces that he will not run for re-election to his Senate seat in 2012.
January 2013 - Retires from the US Senate.
June 6, 2013 - Joins the law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP.
January 2, 2014 - Announces he will serve as executive board chairman of Victory Park Capital, a private equity firm.
January 12, 2015 - After the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris, Lieberman writes an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal and states that a global alliance is necessary to combat Islamic terrorists.
August 10, 2015 - United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that campaigns for sanctions against Iran, announces that Lieberman is its new chairman.
December 22, 2016 - Lieberman tells CNN that he supports David Friedman, President Donald Trump's designated ambassador to Israel. Lieberman and Friedman work together at the law firm, Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP.
January 17, 2017 - Lieberman introduces President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos at her Senate committee hearing.