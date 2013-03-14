Pope Francis Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Pope Francis , the current pope and first non-European pontiff of the modern era.

Personal:

Birth date: December 17, 1936

Birth place: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Birth name: Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Father: Mario Bergoglio

Mother: Regina (Sivori) Bergoglio

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

The first Jesuit pope.

The first Latin American pope and the first from the Americas.

The first non-European pope in over 1,000 years.

Reportedly received the second most votes in the 2005 papal election.

As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio took the bus to work and cooked his own meals.

Pope Francis had part of one lung removed when he was a young man, but is in good health, according to the Vatican spokesman Rev. Federico Lombardi.

Timeline:

December 13, 1969 - Is ordained as a priest.

1973-1979 - Serves as provincial for Argentina.

1980-1986 - Rector of the Philosophical and Theological Faculty of San Miguel.

June 3, 1997 - Appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

February 28, 1998 - Succeeds Cardinal Antonio Quarracino as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

February 21, 2001 - Is made a cardinal by Is made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II

November 8, 2005-November 8, 2011 - President of the Bishops' Conference of Argentina.

February 11, 2013 - Pope Benedict XVI announces that he will retire, effective February 28th. He cites his "advanced age" as the reason.

February 28, 2013 - Pope Benedict XVI leaves the Vatican. At 8pm local time (2pm EST), Pope Benedict XVI leaves the Vatican. At 8pm local time (2pm EST), his reign officially ends.

March 13, 2013 - Bergoglio is elected the 266th pope by 115 cardinals on the second day and the fifth ballot of the cardinals' conclave. Bergoglio is elected the 266th pope by 115 cardinals on the second day and the fifth ballot of the cardinals' conclave. White smoke appears above the Sistine Chapel just after 7pm local time. He takes the name Francis and appears on the balcony at St. Peter's to greet the crowd.

March 14, 2013 - Pope Francis celebrates a televised Mass in the Sistine Chapel at 5pm (noon ET).

March 19, 2013 - Pope Francis is Pope Francis is inaugurated before a crowd of tens of thousands in St. Peter's Square.

March 23, 2013 - Pope Francis flies to Castel Gandolfo to Pope Francis flies to Castel Gandolfo to meet with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Vatican says this is the first time in the history of the church that the current pope has met with his predecessor.

March 26, 2013 - The Vatican announces that Pope Francis has decided to continue The Vatican announces that Pope Francis has decided to continue staying in a suite in the Vatican hotel instead of moving into the papal apartment.

April 13, 2013 - It is announced that an international council of eight cardinals has been appointed to advise Pope Francis in reforming the Catholic Church.

November 26, 2013 - Pope Francis releases "Evangelii Gaudium" (The Joy of the Gospel), an 85-page call for the church to Pope Francis releases "Evangelii Gaudium" (The Joy of the Gospel), an 85-page call for the church to rethink some traditions.

December 11, 2013 - Pope Francis is named Time magazine's person of the year.

December 24, 2013 - The pope visits with Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI at the monastery Mater Ecclesia, where the pope-emeritus lives. Francis later visits children in a local hospital.

December 24-25, 2013 - At St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis celebrates his first midnight mass as head of the Roman Catholic Church.

December 25, 2013 - From the basilica's balcony facing St. Peter's Square, the pope delivers his Christmas message and blessing to a crowd of 70,000.

July 7, 2014 - In a homily given during a private Mass with six victims of church sexual abuse, Pope Francis apologizes for the abuse and asks for forgiveness, pledging that Catholic bishops "will be held accountable" for failing to protect children.

August 30, 2015 - Pope Francis announces that priests around the world will be able to Pope Francis announces that priests around the world will be able to forgive the "sin of abortion" during the Catholic Church's "Year of Mercy" beginning on December 8 and ending on November 20, 2016.

September 8, 2015 - The Vatican announces reforms to the legal structures Catholics must follow to achieve The Vatican announces reforms to the legal structures Catholics must follow to achieve marital nullity.

November 25, 2015 - Pope Francis arrives in Nairobi for his first-ever Apostolic journey to Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic.

May 13, 2016 - Says the Vatican should Says the Vatican should study the possibility of ordaining women as deacons, answering a call that women, particularly in the United States, have been asking the church to address for decades.