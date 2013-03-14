Breaking News

Pope Francis Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pope Francis looks on during his weekly general audience at St. Peter&#39;s square on November 11, 2015 at the Vatican. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis looks on during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's square on November 11, 2015 at the Vatican. VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Pope Francis, the current pope and first non-European pontiff of the modern era.

Personal:
Birth date: December 17, 1936
Birth place: Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Birth name: Jorge Mario Bergoglio
    Father: Mario Bergoglio
    Read More
    Mother: Regina (Sivori) Bergoglio
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected the Roman Catholic Church&#39;s 266th Pope on March 13, 2013. The first pontiff from Latin America was also the first to take the name Francis. It was a sign of maverick moves to come.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected the Roman Catholic Church&#39;s 266th Pope on March 13, 2013. The first pontiff from Latin America was also the first to take the name Francis. It was a sign of maverick moves to come.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearArgentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected the Roman Catholic Church's 266th Pope on March 13, 2013. The first pontiff from Latin America was also the first to take the name Francis. It was a sign of maverick moves to come.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Pope Francis at the reception desk of the Domus Internationalis Paulus VI residence, where he paid the bill for his stay during the conclave that would elect him leader of the world&#39;s 1.2 billion Catholics.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis at the reception desk of the Domus Internationalis Paulus VI residence, where he paid the bill for his stay during the conclave that would elect him leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    Pope Francis embraced a young boy with cerebral palsy in March 2013, a gesture that many took as a heartwarming token of his self-stated desire to &quot;be close to the people.&quot;
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis embraced a young boy with cerebral palsy in March 2013, a gesture that many took as a heartwarming token of his self-stated desire to "be close to the people."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Pope Francis washes the feet of juvenile offenders, including Muslim women, as part of Holy Thursday rituals in March 2013. The act commemorates Jesus&#39; washing of the Apostles&#39; feet during the Last Supper.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis washes the feet of juvenile offenders, including Muslim women, as part of Holy Thursday rituals in March 2013. The act commemorates Jesus' washing of the Apostles' feet during the Last Supper.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Crowds swarmed Pope Francis last July as he made his way through World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to the Vatican, 1 million people turned out to see the Pope.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearCrowds swarmed Pope Francis last July as he made his way through World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to the Vatican, 1 million people turned out to see the Pope.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    During an impromptu press conference on the plane from Brazil to Rome, the Pope uttered five now-famous words about gay priests: &quot;Who am I to judge?&quot; Many saw the move as the opening of a more tolerant era in the church.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearDuring an impromptu press conference on the plane from Brazil to Rome, the Pope uttered five now-famous words about gay priests: "Who am I to judge?" Many saw the move as the opening of a more tolerant era in the church.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    In August, Pope Francis and Italian teens took what is likely the first papal selfie, another indication of the Pope&#39;s down-to-earth charm.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearIn August, Pope Francis and Italian teens took what is likely the first papal selfie, another indication of the Pope's down-to-earth charm.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Pope Francis has eschewed fancy cars, instead choosing to drive a white Renault 4L. And he told priests and bishops to do the same.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis has eschewed fancy cars, instead choosing to drive a white Renault 4L. And he told priests and bishops to do the same.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    Pope Francis embraced Vinicio Riva, a man with a rare skin disease, in November. The images went viral, with even atheists expressing admiration for the gesture.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis embraced Vinicio Riva, a man with a rare skin disease, in November. The images went viral, with even atheists expressing admiration for the gesture.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Pope Francis marked his 77th birthday on December 17 by hosting homeless men to a Mass and a meal at the Vatican. One of the men brought his dog.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis marked his 77th birthday on December 17 by hosting homeless men to a Mass and a meal at the Vatican. One of the men brought his dog.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Pope Francis jokes with members of the Rainbow Association, which uses clown therapy in hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages. Many Catholics saw this image as the joyful flip side of Francis&#39; embrace of the disfigured man.
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearPope Francis jokes with members of the Rainbow Association, which uses clown therapy in hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages. Many Catholics saw this image as the joyful flip side of Francis' embrace of the disfigured man.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    In December, Time magazine named Pope Francis its Person of the Year, lauding him as &quot;the people&#39;s Pope.&quot;
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearIn December, Time magazine named Pope Francis its Person of the Year, lauding him as "the people's Pope."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    In another papal first, Pope Francis made the cover of Rolling Stone in January. The magazine praised his &quot;obvious humility&quot; and &quot;empathy.&quot;
    Photos: Pope Francis' first year
    Pope Francis' first yearIn another papal first, Pope Francis made the cover of Rolling Stone in January. The magazine praised his "obvious humility" and "empathy."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    03 pope franicis balcony 0313pope francis hotel02 pope 110805 pope 110810 pope 072704 pope 072907 pope 110804 pope 110801 pope 1108pope birthday homeless09 pope 1108time pope coverpope francis rolling stone cover
    Other Facts:
    The first Jesuit pope.
    The first Latin American pope and the first from the Americas.
    The first non-European pope in over 1,000 years.
    Reportedly received the second most votes in the 2005 papal election.
    As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio took the bus to work and cooked his own meals.
    Pope Francis had part of one lung removed when he was a young man, but is in good health, according to the Vatican spokesman Rev. Federico Lombardi.
    Timeline:
    December 13, 1969     - Is ordained as a priest.
    1973-1979 - Serves as provincial for Argentina.
    1980-1986 - Rector of the Philosophical and Theological Faculty of San Miguel.
    June 3, 1997 - Appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Buenos Aires.
    February 28, 1998 - Succeeds Cardinal Antonio Quarracino as archbishop of Buenos Aires.
    February 21, 2001 - Is made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II.
    November 8, 2005-November 8, 2011 - President of the Bishops' Conference of Argentina.
    February 11, 2013 - Pope Benedict XVI announces that he will retire, effective February 28th. He cites his "advanced age" as the reason.
    February 28, 2013 - Pope Benedict XVI leaves the Vatican. At 8pm local time (2pm EST), his reign officially ends.
    March 13, 2013 - Bergoglio is elected the 266th pope by 115 cardinals on the second day and the fifth ballot of the cardinals' conclave. White smoke appears above the Sistine Chapel just after 7pm local time. He takes the name Francis and appears on the balcony at St. Peter's to greet the crowd.
    March 14, 2013 - Pope Francis celebrates a televised Mass in the Sistine Chapel at 5pm (noon ET).
    March 19, 2013 - Pope Francis is inaugurated before a crowd of tens of thousands in St. Peter's Square.
    March 23, 2013 - Pope Francis flies to Castel Gandolfo to meet with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Vatican says this is the first time in the history of the church that the current pope has met with his predecessor.
    March 26, 2013 - The Vatican announces that Pope Francis has decided to continue staying in a suite in the Vatican hotel instead of moving into the papal apartment.
    April 13, 2013 - It is announced that an international council of eight cardinals has been appointed to advise Pope Francis in reforming the Catholic Church.
    July 29, 2013 - During his first news conference Pope Francis makes the statement, "If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" while discussing the gay and lesbian community within the church.
    September 19, 2013 - An interview is released in which Pope Francis says that the church has the right to express its opinions but not to "interfere spiritually" in the lives of gays and lesbians.
    November 26, 2013 - Pope Francis releases "Evangelii Gaudium" (The Joy of the Gospel), an 85-page call for the church to rethink some traditions.
    December 11, 2013 - Pope Francis is named Time magazine's person of the year.
    December 24, 2013 - The pope visits with Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI at the monastery Mater Ecclesia, where the pope-emeritus lives. Francis later visits children in a local hospital.
    December 24-25, 2013 - At St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis celebrates his first midnight mass as head of the Roman Catholic Church.
    December 25, 2013 - From the basilica's balcony facing St. Peter's Square, the pope delivers his Christmas message and blessing to a crowd of 70,000.
    March 5, 2014 - In a newspaper interview, Pope Francis reaffirms the Catholic Church's opposition to same-sex marriage, but suggests that it could support some types of civil unions.
    April 27, 2014 - Presides over the Canonization of Blesseds, installing popes John XXIII and John Paul II as saints. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends the ceremony as a guest.
    July 7, 2014 - In a homily given during a private Mass with six victims of church sexual abuse, Pope Francis apologizes for the abuse and asks for forgiveness, pledging that Catholic bishops "will be held accountable" for failing to protect children.
    August 30, 2015 - Pope Francis announces that priests around the world will be able to forgive the "sin of abortion" during the Catholic Church's "Year of Mercy" beginning on December 8 and ending on November 20, 2016.
    September 8, 2015 - The Vatican announces reforms to the legal structures Catholics must follow to achieve marital nullity.
    September 19, 2015 - Visits Cuba for the first time and praises the reconciliations taking place between Cuba and the United States. Francis also asks Cuba to allow for more religious freedom as the communist country prepares to build the first Catholic Church since the Cuban Revolution.
    September 22-28, 2015 - Pope Francis becomes the "fourth head of the Church to visit the United States, nearly 50 years after Pope Paul VI made the first visit by a pontiff to the country in October 1965." While in the United States, Pope Francis visits Washington, D.C., speaking at a joint meeting of Congress, addresses the UN General Assembly in New York and holds Mass at Madison Square Garden, and attends the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.
    November 25, 2015 - Pope Francis arrives in Nairobi for his first-ever Apostolic journey to Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic.
    April 8, 2016 - Urges priests around the world to be more accepting of gays and lesbians, divorced Catholics and other people living in what the church considers "irregular" situations.
    May 13, 2016 - Says the Vatican should study the possibility of ordaining women as deacons, answering a call that women, particularly in the United States, have been asking the church to address for decades.
    June 26, 2016 - Says Christians owe apologies to gays and others who have been offended or exploited by the church, remarks that some Catholics hail as a breakthrough in the church's tone toward homosexuality.
    November 1, 2016 - Indicates that he believes women should never be allowed to be priests.
    November 21, 2016 - Extends indefinitely the power of Catholic priests to forgive abortions. This follows a special dispensation during the Year of Mercy, which ended November 20, 2016 and allowed all priests, rather than just bishops and specially designated confessors, the power to absolve the "sin of abortion."