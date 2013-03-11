Bernard Madoff Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Bernard Madoff, serving 150 years in prison for running a multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme.

Personal:

Birth date: April 29, 1938

Birth place: Queens, New York

Birth name: Bernard Lawrence Madoff

Father: Ralph Madoff

Mother: Sylvia (Muntner) Madoff

Marriage: Ruth (Alpern) Madoff (November 1959-present)

Children: Andrew, Mark

Education: Hofstra University, B.A. Political Science, 1960

O ther Facts:

Started his firm with $5,000 he saved from working as a lifeguard.

Madoff served as NASDAQ's chairman in 1990, 1991 and 1993.

Had many high-profile victims, including director Steven Spielberg, actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, and New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon.

In 2008, Madoff controlled billions in investments. In 2013, he earned $40 per month doing prison labor.

Timeline:

1960 - Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities is founded.

December 10, 2008 - Bernard Madoff allegedly confesses to employees of his company that the asset management portion of his firm is actually a large Ponzi scheme. Madoff says the business had lost about $50 billion and that he plans to turn himself in to authorities in a week.

December 11, 2008 - Madoff is arrested on one count of securities fraud for allegedly operating a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme from his investment advisory business. He is released on $10 million bail.

December 12, 2008 - A federal court in Manhattan issues a temporary order freezing Madoff's assets and appointing a receiver over him and his firm.

December 17, 2008 - Madoff is placed on house arrest. Several bids by prosecutors to jail Madoff are denied by the court.

February 9, 2009 - The SEC and Madoff reach a partial settlement agreement. Under the terms of the deal, Madoff will keep a previously reached agreement to freeze his assets and not to violate any other securities laws. This is separate from the criminal charge Madoff faces.

March 12, 2009 - Madoff pleads guilty to eleven felony charges including: money laundering, perjury, false filings with the SEC and fraud. There is no deal with the government associated with the guilty plea.

-- US District Court Judge Denny Chin orders Madoff to Metropolitan Correctional Center following his confession.

March 20, 2009 - An appeals court rules that Madoff will remain in jail until sentencing.

April 1, 2009 - Federal marshals seize Madoff's yacht, a smaller boat, and one of his homes in Florida as court-ordered seizures of the financier's assets begin.

June 29, 2009 - Madoff is sentenced to 150 years in prison.

July 14, 2009 - Madoff arrives at Butner Federal Correction Complex in North Carolina to begin serving his sentence.

October 2, 2009 - A $199 million lawsuit is filed against Madoff's sons, his brother Peter Madoff and his niece Shana Madoff, who all worked at Madoff's firm.

February 15, 2011 - In an interview from prison, Madoff tells a New York Times reporter that some banks and hedge funds "had to know."

June 4, 2011 - Final auction of personal property belonging to Madoff nets $500,000. To date, the total recovery from the Madoffs has been approximately $24 million in property sales and $80 million in cash assets.

September 20, 2012 - Trustee Irving Picard announces that victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme will receive another $2.5 billion in reimbursement of their stolen funds. This brings the total amount returned to investors to $3.6 billion. Approximately half of the victims have been repaid.

January 22, 1014 - CNBC reports receiving an email from Madoff in which he says he had a heart attack in December of 2013 and that he has stage 4 kidney disease.

March 25, 2014 - Trustee Irving Picard announces plans to pay out an additional $349 million to Madoff's victims. Approximately $9.8 billion has been recovered so far.

September 3, 2014 - Son Andrew, Madoff's last surviving child, dies of cancer at age 48.

February 1, 2016 - Trustees announce that more than $11.079 billion of the $17.5 billion in principle investment has been recovered to date.