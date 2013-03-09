Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward

Story highlights Set your clocks forward today

Daylight Saving started Sunday at 2 a.m. and runs through the first Sunday in November

About 70 countries observe daylight saving

(CNN) It's that time of year again. This weekend, you'll sacrifice an hour of sleep in exchange for a few months of extra daylight.

Daylight Saving Time officially started at 2 a.m. on Sunday. If you haven't set your clocks forward yet, do it before you return to work on Monday. Daylight Saving Time ends the first Sunday in November.

Benjamin Franklin first thought up the idea of daylight saving in 1784. It wasn't instituted until World War I, when it went into effect to save energy used for lights.

The Standard Time Act established time zones and daylight saving in 1918, but it was short-lived. Daylight saving was repealed the following year.

Read More