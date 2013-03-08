Pat Robertson Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of televangelist Pat Robertson.

Personal:

Birth date: March 22, 1930

Birth place: Lexington, Virginia

Birth name: Marion Gordon Robertson

Father: Absalom Willis Robertson, politician

Mother: Gladys Churchill (Willis) Robertson

Marriage: Adelia "Dede" (Elmer) Robertson (August 27, 1954-present)

Children: Timothy, Elizabeth, Gordon and Ann

Education: Washington and Lee University, B.A., 1950; Yale University, J.D., 1955; New York Theological Seminary, M.Div., 1959

Military service: US Marine Corps Reserve, 1948-1952, First Lieutenant

Religion: Christian

Other Facts:

Robertson's political platform included fiscal and moral conservatism.

"The 700 Club" is the flagship program of the Christian Broadcasting Network. The "700" refers to an early fundraising goal set by Robertson for a telethon on the show.

1961 - Is ordained as a Southern Baptist minister.

October 1, 1961 - CBN goes on the air for the first time.

1966 - Creates "The 700 Club" television program.

1977 - Founds CBN University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is later renamed Regent University.

1987 - Resigns from the Southern Baptist Convention ministry to run for president.

May 16, 1988 - Drops out of the presidential race.

May 1992 - Makes a $6 million bid on news wire service United Press International. In June, Robertson retracts the accepted bid, citing economic issues.

August 22, 2005 - On air, Robertson suggests that the United States assassinate Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, saying, "We have the ability to take him (Chavez) out, and I think the time has come that we exercise that ability."

January 5, 2006 - Says that Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's stroke is punishment for "dividing God's land."

November 30, 2007 - Turns over the management of CBN to his son, Gordon.

August 19, 2009 - Has successful heart surgery after suffering from atrial fibrillation.

November 2009 - Following the shootings at Fort Hood, Robertson comments on air that Islam is not a religion but a "violent political system."

September 13, 2011 - On "The 700 Club," Robertson tells viewers that divorcing a spouse with Alzheimer's is acceptable as it is a "kind of death."

March 7, 2012 - During an interview with The New York Times , Robertson says marijuana should be legalized and receive the same treatment under the law as alcohol.