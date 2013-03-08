Charles Rangel Fast Facts

Photos: Rangel's ups and downs – U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel and the Clintons have a long history. Rangel welcomed President Bill Clinton in a huge embrace on July 30, 2001, the first day in his Harlem business offices. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Rangel fights for Social Security reform – Rangel and other Democrats urged President George W. Bush to drop privatization in trying to overhaul the Social Security system. Here he holds a copy of the Constitution during a news conference on March 16, 2005, on Capitol Hill.

Photos: Rangel supports Hillary Clinton in 2008 – Rangel was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter early in the 2008 Democratic presidential race. Rangel greets then-Sen. Clinton on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Pepsi Center in Denver on August 25, 2008.

Photos: Rangel announces he is temporarily stepping down – Rangel announced he was temporarily stepping aside as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee until the House Ethics Committee concluded an investigation into possible violations.

Photos: Rangel tells the House he won't resign – Rangel boards the Capitol subway after apologizing to the House for any embarrassment caused by the 13 ethics charges brought against him. He told the House he would not resign and if members thought he was guilty then "fire your best shot at getting rid of me through expulsion."

Photos: Charlie Rangel found guilty by House Ethics Committee – Rangel reacts after being censured by the House Ethics Committee for ethics violations. The committee ruled he failed to pay income taxes for a rental unit in the Dominican Republic, filed misleading financial disclosure reports and set up his campaign office in a building where he lives, a violation of campaign rules.

Photos: Rangel talks about censure – Rangel speaks to the media after he was censured by his colleagues in the House on December 2, 2010.