Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg , US Supreme Court Justice.

Personal:

Birth date: March 15, 1933

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Joan Ruth Bader

Father: Nathan Bader, merchant

Mother: Celia (Amster) Bader

Marriage: Martin David Ginsburg (June 23, 1954-June 27, 2010, his death)

Children: Jane Carol and James Steven

Education: Cornell University, B.A., 1954; Harvard Law School, 1956-1958; Kent scholar, Columbia Law School, LL.B., 1959

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts:

Served on the DC federal appeals court with Justice Clarence Thomas.

Named one of Forbes Magazine's 100 Most Powerful Women from 2004 through 2011.

Timeline:

1959-1961 - Law clerk to a judge in the US District Court, Southern District of New York.

1961-1963 - Research Associate and Associate Director, Project of International Procedure at Columbia Law School.

1963-1972 - Professor at Rutgers University School of Law.

1972-1980 - Professor at Columbia University School of Law; the first woman to be hired with tenure at Columbia University School of Law.

1973-1980 - General Counsel for the ACLU.

1977-1978 - Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences, Stanford, California.

1980-1993 - Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

August 10, 1993 - Is sworn in as Supreme Court Justice filling the seat held by Justice Byron White.

September 1999 - Has successful surgery for colon cancer.

October 1999-June 2000 - She undergoes chemotherapy for colon cancer following the surgery.

December 12, 2000 - Ginsburg is one of the four dissenting votes in Bush V. Gore which resolves the disputed 2000 Presidential election in favor of Texas Governor George W. Bush.

January 26, 2007 - In a speech at Suffolk Law School, she says she dislikes being the only woman on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg says she has disagreed with former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor "on a lot of important questions, but we have had the experience of growing up women and we have certain sensitivities that our male colleagues lack."

February 5-13, 2009 - Has surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer.

March 17, 2009 - It is announced that Ginsburg will be undergoing chemotherapy to treat her pancreatic cancer.

August 9, 2010 - Receives the American Bar Association's highest honor, the ABA medal.

August 31, 2013 - Becomes the first Supreme Court justice to officiate at a same-sex marriage ceremony.

November 26, 2014 - Undergoes a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.