Ron Paul Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former presidential candidate and US Representative Ron Paul.

Personal:

Birth date: August 20, 1935

Birth place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Ronald Ernest Paul

Father: Howard Paul, dairy farmer

Mother: Margaret (Dumont) Paul, dairy farmer

Marriage: Carol (Wells) Paul (February 1, 1957-present)

Children: Ronald Jr.; Lori; Rand; Robert; Joy

Education: Gettysburg College, B.A., Biology, 1957; Duke University Medical Center, M.D., 1961

Military Service: United States Air Force, 1963-1965, Flight Surgeon; United States Air National Guard, 1965-1968

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts:

Practiced obstetrics and gynecology and has delivered more than 4,000 babies.

Never voted for legislation unless the proposed measure was expressly authorized by the Constitution; was known as "Dr. No" for this policy.

Voted against the Patriot Act.

Was the first representative in US history to serve alongside his/her child serving in the Senate. His son, Rand Paul is a US senator from Kentucky.

Timeline:

1961-1962 - Completes internship and residency training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

1963-1965 - Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force.

1965-1968 - Completes obstetrics and gynecology training at University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1965-1968 - Reservist in the United States Air National Guard.

1975 - Runs for a seat in Congress representing the 22nd district of Texas. Paul loses to incumbent Robert Casey (D-Texas).

April 3, 1976-January 3, 1977 - Serves as a member of the US House of Representatives for Texas' 22nd district, replacing Robert Casey who is appointed to the Federal Maritime Commission.

November 1976 - Loses bid for re-election to Democrat Robert Gammage.

January 3, 1979-January 3, 1985 - Represents Texas' 22nd District after beating Gammage in the 1978 election.

May 1983 - Loses primary to Representative Phil Gramm (R-Texas) for John Tower's Senate seat.

November 8, 1988 - Unsuccessfully runs for president of the United States as the Libertarian Party candidate.

November 7, 1996 - Defeats Charles Morris and is elected to the US House of Representatives as a Republican for the 14th District of Texas.

January 7, 1997- January 3, 2013 - Represents Texas' 14th District.

March 12, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president as a Republican, officially entering the race for the White House.

June 12, 2008 - Suspends his presidential campaign.

May 13, 2011 - Announces his run for the presidency in Exeter, New Hampshire.

July 12, 2011 - Paul announces he will not seek re-election for his Congressional seat in 2012.

May 14, 2012 - Paul ends active campaigning , with no campaign resources going into upcoming primary states.

January 3, 2013 - Retires from the US House of Representatives.