Breaking News

Ron Paul Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:24 PM ET, Thu August 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) addresses the Congressional Health Care Caucus.
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) addresses the Congressional Health Care Caucus.

Here's a look at the life of former presidential candidate and US Representative Ron Paul.

Personal:
Birth date: August 20, 1935
Birth place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Birth name: Ronald Ernest Paul
    Father: Howard Paul, dairy farmer
    Read More
    Mother: Margaret (Dumont) Paul, dairy farmer
    Marriage: Carol (Wells) Paul (February 1, 1957-present)
    Children: Ronald Jr.; Lori; Rand; Robert; Joy
    Education: Gettysburg College, B.A., Biology, 1957; Duke University Medical Center, M.D., 1961
    Military Service: United States Air Force, 1963-1965, Flight Surgeon; United States Air National Guard, 1965-1968
    Religion: Baptist
    Other Facts:
    Practiced obstetrics and gynecology and has delivered more than 4,000 babies.
    Never voted for legislation unless the proposed measure was expressly authorized by the Constitution; was known as "Dr. No" for this policy.
    Voted against the Patriot Act.
    Was the first representative in US history to serve alongside his/her child serving in the Senate. His son, Rand Paul is a US senator from Kentucky.
    Timeline:
    1961-1962 -     Completes internship and residency training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
    1963-1965 - Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force.
    1965-1968 - Completes obstetrics and gynecology training at University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
    1965-1968 - Reservist in the United States Air National Guard.
    1975 - Runs for a seat in Congress representing the 22nd district of Texas. Paul loses to incumbent Robert Casey (D-Texas).
    April 3, 1976-January 3, 1977 - Serves as a member of the US House of Representatives for Texas' 22nd district, replacing Robert Casey who is appointed to the Federal Maritime Commission.
    November 1976 - Loses bid for re-election to Democrat Robert Gammage.
    January 3, 1979-January 3, 1985 - Represents Texas' 22nd District after beating Gammage in the 1978 election.
    May 1983 - Loses primary to Representative Phil Gramm (R-Texas) for John Tower's Senate seat.
    November 8, 1988 - Unsuccessfully runs for president of the United States as the Libertarian Party candidate.
    November 7, 1996 - Defeats Charles Morris and is elected to the US House of Representatives as a Republican for the 14th District of Texas.
    January 7, 1997- January 3, 2013 - Represents Texas' 14th District.
    March 12, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president as a Republican, officially entering the race for the White House.
    June 12, 2008 - Suspends his presidential campaign.
    May 13, 2011 - Announces his run for the presidency in Exeter, New Hampshire.
    July 12, 2011 - Paul announces he will not seek re-election for his Congressional seat in 2012.
    May 14, 2012 - Paul ends active campaigning, with no campaign resources going into upcoming primary states.
    January 3, 2013 - Retires from the US House of Representatives.
    April 17, 2013 - Launches his foreign policy think tank, the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.
    August 5, 2015 - Three of Paul's aides from the 2012 presidential campaign are indicted for conspiring to pay an Iowa state senator $73,000 to secure his endorsement before the state held its caucuses. The senator had previously supported Michele Bachmann. Two of the aides now help run America's Liberty PAC, a Super PAC promoting Paul's son, Rand for president in 2016.
    May 5, 2016 - Three of Paul's former aides are convicted of falsifying campaign records in a 2012 scheme to pay for a presidential endorsement.