Janet Napolitano Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of the former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Janet Napolitano.

Personal:

Birth date: November 29, 1957

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Janet Ann Napolitano

Father: Leonard Michael Napolitano, anatomy professor and Dean, University of New Mexico School of Medicine

Mother: Jane Marie (Winer) Napolitano

Education: Santa Clara University, B.S., 1979; University of Virginia, J.D., 1983

Other Facts:

Grew up in Pennsylvania and New Mexico.

First female valedictorian at Santa Clara University in California.

Lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America.

Enjoys hiking and tennis.

Is a big fan of Arizona pro basketball and baseball teams.

Timeline:

1983-1984 - Law clerk for Judge Mary Schroeder of the US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

1984-1993 - Associate, later partner at Lewis & Roca in Phoenix.

1991 - Member of the legal team representing Anita Hill during the sexual harassment investigation of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

1993-1997 - US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

1999-2002 - Attorney General of Arizona. She is the first woman to hold this position.

July 25, 2000 - Undergoes a successful mastectomy on her right breast for cancer.

January 6, 2003-January 21, 2009 - The first Democrat in twelve years to be governor of Arizona.

November 13, 2005 - Time Magazine names Napolitano as one of the nation's top five governors.

August 7, 2006-July 23, 2007 - First female chair of the National Governors Association.

December 1, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama nominates her to be the Secretary of Homeland Security.

January 15, 2009 - Napolitano's confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee begins.

January 21, 2009 - The third Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to hold the position.

July 12, 2013 - Announces she is resigning.

September 6, 2013 - Napolitano leaves the Department of Homeland Security.