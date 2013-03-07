Breaking News

Janet Napolitano Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:11 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Here's a look at the life of the former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Janet Napolitano.

Personal:
Birth date: November 29, 1957
Birth place: New York, New York
    Birth name: Janet Ann Napolitano
    Father: Leonard Michael Napolitano, anatomy professor and Dean, University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Read More
    Mother: Jane Marie (Winer) Napolitano
    Education: Santa Clara University, B.S., 1979; University of Virginia, J.D., 1983
    Other Facts:
    Grew up in Pennsylvania and New Mexico.
    First female valedictorian at Santa Clara University in California.
    Lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America.
    Enjoys hiking and tennis.
    Is a big fan of Arizona pro basketball and baseball teams.
    Timeline:
    1983-1984 -     Law clerk for Judge Mary Schroeder of the US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.
    1984-1993 - Associate, later partner at Lewis & Roca in Phoenix.
    1991 - Member of the legal team representing Anita Hill during the sexual harassment investigation of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
    1993-1997 - US Attorney for the District of Arizona.
    1999-2002 - Attorney General of Arizona. She is the first woman to hold this position.
    July 25, 2000 - Undergoes a successful mastectomy on her right breast for cancer.
    January 6, 2003-January 21, 2009 - The first Democrat in twelve years to be governor of Arizona.
    November 13, 2005 - Time Magazine names Napolitano as one of the nation's top five governors.
    August 7, 2006-July 23, 2007 - First female chair of the National Governors Association.
    December 1, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama nominates her to be the Secretary of Homeland Security.
    January 15, 2009 - Napolitano's confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee begins.
    January 21, 2009 - The third Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to hold the position.
    July 12, 2013 - Announces she is resigning.
    September 6, 2013 - Napolitano leaves the Department of Homeland Security.
    September 30, 2013-present - President of the University of California.
    May 17, 2016 - The Department of Homeland Security hosts an official portrait unveiling ceremony honoring Napolitano The portrait is displayed in the Department of Homeland Security Headquarters in Washington.