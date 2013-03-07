Clarence Thomas Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas .

Personal:

Birth date: June 23, 1948

Birth place: Pin Point, Georgia

Birth name: Clarence Thomas

Father: M.C. Thomas, a farm worker

Mother: Leola (Anderson) Thomas

Marriages: Virginia (Lamp) Thomas (May 30, 1987 - present); Kathy (Ambush) Thomas (1971-1984, divorced)

Children: with Kathy (Ambush) Thomas: Jamal, 1973

Education: Holy Cross College, A.B., 1971; Yale Law School, J.D., 1974

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Grew up in poverty in segregated Georgia.

Raised by his maternal grandparents as a devout Catholic, and was sent to an all-black Catholic school run by white nuns.

Thomas was a beneficiary of Yale's affirmative-action policy, which offered opportunities to minority students.

Served on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Is considered a conservative justice, has often opposed affirmative action, and tends to vote with other conservative justices.

Timeline:

1974-1977 - Assistant Attorney General of Missouri.

1977-1979 - Attorney for Monsanto Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri.

1979-1981 - Legislative Assistant to Senator John C. Danforth.

1981-1982 - Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education.

1982-1990 - Chairman of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

1990-1991 - Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

July 1, 1991 - Nominated to the Supreme Court by President George H. W. Bush to fill the seat of retiring Justice Thurgood Marshall.

July 1, 1991 - Jesse Jackson speaks out against Thomas's nomination.

July 31, 1991 - The NAACP releases a statement opposing Thomas's appointment to the Supreme Court.

September 10, 1991 - Confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee begin.

October 6, 1991 - Reports surface two days before the scheduled Senate vote on Thomas's confirmation that law professor Anita Hill told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Thomas had sexually harassed her while she worked with him at the Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Hill said Thomas frequently asked her out on dates and described his sexual interests to her. The Senate vote is delayed for a week after Thomas asks for time to clear his name and to bolster support for his nomination.

October 23, 1991 - Sworn in as associate justice of the Supreme Court.

June 2003 - Thomas dissents in the Court's decision to uphold affirmative action, calls it a "cruel farce" that leaves blacks with a stigma suggesting they only succeeded because of their skin color.

January 15, 2013 - Thomas speaks from the bench for the first time in nearly seven years by making a joke about the competence of Yale lawyers when compared to their Harvard colleagues.

February 2014 - In a speech at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Thomas says, "The worst I have been treated was by northern liberal elites. The absolute worst I have ever been treated. The worst things that have been done to me, the worst things that have been said about me, are by northern liberal elites, not by the people of Savannah, Georgia."