David Petraeus Fast Facts

Former CIA Director David Petraeus resigned in November 2012 for what he called personal reasons after revelations that he was having an extramarital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell. Before his resignation, he had been a highly regarded public official, serving in the military for 37 years and taking on the roles of Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and NATO International Security Assistance Force.
Petraeus served as commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division U.S. Army between 2002 and 2004 and led troops into battle when the U.S. invaded Iraq in March 2003. Pictured, Petraeus speaks with Paul Bremer, the new U.S. overseer in Iraq, during a helicopter tour of Mosul, Iraq, in May 2003.
In June 2004 Petraeus, a three-star general at the time, was tasked with overseeing the transition of power from the Coalition military authorities to the Iraqis. Pictured, Petraeus tours Kirkush Military Training Base in June 2004.
Provincial Governor Ghanem al-Basso, left, commemorates the 83rd anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi army with Petraeus and the graduation of its new 2nd Battalion in Mosul, Iraq.
Lt. Gen. Petraeus, left, listens to President George W. Bush after Bush met with top military officials to discuss the war in Iraq in October 2005.
Gen. David Petraeus was promoted to commander of all U.S. forces in Iraq in February 2007. Pictured, Petraeus awards Purple Hearts to a wounded soldiers at the 28th Combat Support Hospital in March 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq.
Petraeus speaks with store owners in the Ghazaliya neighborhood in Baghdad in August 2007.
Petraeus, third from left, listens as President George W. Bush speaks at Al Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, in September 2007. From the right, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Ryan Croker, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who arrived with Bush, look on.
Petraeus acknowledges the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the second game of the 2008 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in October 2008 in Tampa.
At the end of October, Petraeus was advanced to Commander of Central Command. Pictured, Petraeus and Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Abdul Rahim Wardak inspect an Afghan Guard of Honor at the Defense Ministry in Kabul on November 5, 2008. Petraeus arrived in Kabul to assess efforts against insurgents in the start of his new job, the U.S. military said.
Petraeus announced October 6 that he was diagnosed in February with early stage prostate cancer and underwent two months of radiation treatment. Pictured, the commander of U.S. Central Command meets young officers in October 2009 at Forward Operating Base Wilson in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. Petraeus had been touring bases to meet with base commanders.
Petraeus apparently faints while testifying during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in June 2010 in Washington. Pictured, he is escorted away after the incident.
Petraeus speaks during an Assumption of Command Ceremony at the International Security and Assistance Force Headquarters in July 2010 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Following the dismissal of Gen. Stanley McChrystal, President Barack Obama named Petraeus the commander of the Afghan war and the 140,000 foreign troops serving in Afghanistan.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth meets Petraeus in March 2011. The general was still serving as commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Petraeus as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency in June 2011. Pictured from left, Obama announces that he will nominate current CIA Director Leon Panetta as Secretary of Defense, Gen. David Petraeus as the next director of the CIA, Gen. John Allen as commander for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and Ryan Crocker as the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan in April 2011.
Petraeus, left, salutes his replacement as leader of the Afghanistan war, Gen. John Allen, right, and Gen. James Mattis during a change of command ceremony in Kabul, July 2011.
Petraeus retired from the military after 37 years of service before taking his new role with the CIA in August 2011. Pictured he speaks at an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute and Retirement Ceremony in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.
Petraeus takes the oath of office as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency from Vice President Joe Biden as Petraeus&#39; wife Holly looks on in September 2011 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
Here is a look at the life of David Petraeus, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Personal:
Birth date: November 7, 1952
Birth place: Cornwall, New York
Birth name: David Howell Petraeus
    Father: Sixtus Petraeus, Danish-born sea captain
    Mother: Miriam (Howell) Petraeus
    Marriage: Hollister "Holly" Knowlton (July 6, 1974-present)
    Children: Anne, Stephen
    Education: US Military Academy - West Point, B.S., 1974; Princeton University, M.P.A., International Relations, 1985; Princeton University, Ph.D., International Relations, 1987
    Military: US Army, 1974-2011, four-star general
    Other Facts:
    Growing up in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, friends nicknamed Petraeus "Peaches."
    Timeline:
    1974 -     Is commissioned as an infantry officer in the US Army upon graduation from West Point.
    1975-1979 - Platoon leader, adjutant, 1st Battalion, 509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team in Vicenza, Italy.
    1979-1982 - Commander, then aide de camp, 24th Infantry Division (Mechanized) at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
    1985-1987 - Instructor, then Assistant Professor of Social Sciences, US Military Academy at West Point.
    1987-1988 - Military Assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, NATO, Brussels, Belgium.
    1989 - Serves as aide to the Army's chief of staff.
    1991 - Is shot in the chest during a training exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
    1991-1993 - Commander, 3rd Battalion of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.
    1995-1997 - Commander, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.
    2000 - Breaks his pelvis during a parachute jump.
    2000-2001 - Chief of staff, XVIII Airborne Corps., US Army, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
    2000 - Is promoted to brigadier (one star) general.
    2001-2002 - Serves in Bosnia as the assistant chief of staff for military operations of the NATO Stabilization Force.
    2002-2004 - Commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division US Army, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
    March 2003 - Leads troops into battle as commander of the 101st Airborne Division during the US-led invasion of Iraq.
    June 2004-September 2005 - Commander of the Multinational Security Transition Command in Iraq.
    October 2005-2007 - Commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, US Army, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
    February 2007-September 2008 - Commander of all coalition forces in Iraq.
    October 31, 2008-July 4, 2010 - Commander in Chief of Central Command.
    October 6, 2009 - Announces that he was diagnosed in February with early stage prostate cancer and underwent two months of radiation treatment.
    June 15, 2010 - Becomes "a little lightheaded" and faints while testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
    July 4, 2010-July 18, 2011 - Commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
    April 28, 2011 - Nominated by President Barack Obama to replace Leon Panetta as CIA director.
    June 30, 2011 - Unanimously confirmed by the US Senate as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
    July 18, 2011 - Petraeus turns over command of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan to Gen. John R. Allen.
    August 31, 2011 - Retires from the Army.
    September 6, 2011 - Petraeus is sworn in as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
    November 9, 2012 - Petraeus submits his resignation to President Obama, citing personal reasons and admits he had an extramarital affair.
    March 27, 2013 - Publicly apologizes for his extramarital affair during a speech at the University of Southern California.
    May 30, 2013 - It is announced that Petraeus has joined private equity firm KKR as the chairman of a new global institute.
    July 1, 2013 - Joins the University of Southern California faculty as a Judge Widney Professor, "a title reserved for eminent individuals from the arts, sciences, professions, business, and community and national leadership."
    January 9, 2015 - A federal law enforcement official tells CNN that Justice Department prosecutors are recommending charges be filed against Petraeus for disclosure of classified information to his former lover Paula Broadwell who was working on a book with Petraeus at the time.
    March 3, 2015 - Pleads guilty to one federal charge of removing and retaining classified information as part of a plea deal. According to court documents, Petraeus admitted removing several so-called black books -- notebooks in which he kept classified and non-classified information from his tenure as the commander of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan -- and giving them to Paula Broadwell.
    March 16, 2015 - White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest confirms that the National Security Council and the Obama administration have consulted with Petraeus on matters related to Iraq and ISIS.
    April 23, 2015 - Petraeus is sentenced to serve two years on probation and to pay a $100,000 fine for sharing classified information with his biographer and lover, Paula Broadwell. Prosecutors agree to not send him to jail because the classified information was never released to the public or published in the biography.
    September 22, 2015 - Petraeus speaks before the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the US's Middle East policy. He begins this, his first public hearing since his resignation, with a formal apology for the indiscretions that led to his resignation.