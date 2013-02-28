Breaking News

Rick Perry Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:28 PM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is Rick Perry?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Here is a look at the life of former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Personal:
Birth date: March 4, 1950
Birth place: Paint Creek, Texas
    Birth name: James Richard Perry
    Father: Joseph Ray Perry, a farmer
    Read More
    Mother: Amelia (Holt) Perry
    Marriage: Anita (Thigpen) Perry (November 6, 1982-present)
    Children: Sydney; Griffin
    Education: Texas A&M University, B.S., 1972
    Military Service: US Air Force, 1972-1977
    Religion: Methodist
    Other Facts:
    Is an Eagle Scout.
    Met his wife, Anita, in elementary school.
    Is the longest serving governor in Texas history.
    Timeline:
    1972-1977 -     Serves in the US Air Force flying transport planes.
    1977 - Returns to Prairie Creek, Texas, to live and work on his father's farm.
    1978 - Forms JR Perry Farms with his father.
    1985-1991 - Member of the Texas House of Representatives as a Democrat from the 64th District.
    1989 - Switches to the Republican Party.
    1991-1999 - Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture.
    1999-2000 - Lieutenant Governor of Texas.
    December 21, 2000 - Perry is sworn in as governor after George W. Bush resigns to become president of the United States.
    November 5, 2002 - Perry is elected to a four-year term.
    November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected governor.
    2008 - Perry's book "On My Honor: Why the American Values of the Boy Scouts Are Worth Fighting For" is published.
    November 2, 2010 - Perry is elected for a third term in office.
    August 13, 2011 - Declares his candidacy for president during a speech in South Carolina.
    January 19, 2012 - Suspends his presidential campaign and endorses Newt Gingrich.
    July 8, 2013 - Announces that he will not run for re-election as Texas governor in 2014.
    August 15, 2014 - A grand jury indicts Rick Perry on charges of coercion of a public servant and abuse of his official capacity. He allegedly threatened to veto funding for a statewide public integrity unit run by Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg unless she resigned following her arrest on a drunk driving charge. She stayed in office, and he later vetoed the funding.
    August 19, 2014 - Perry voluntarily appears at the Travis County Court house to be booked and fingerprinted and to have his mug shot taken. He pleads not guilty to charges of coercion of a public servant and abuse of official capacity. The next day he makes the first of six campaign style stops across New Hampshire.
    November 18, 2014 - A state district judge in Texas denies a defense motion to have two felony charges dismissed against Perry.
    January 15, 2015 - Steps down as governor.
    June 4, 2015 - Announces he is running for president at a rally in Addison, Texas.
    July 24, 2015 - A Texas appeals court dismisses one of two criminal charges against Perry. The court agrees with the argument from Perry's legal team that a Texas law concerning "coercion of a public servant" violates Perry's First Amendment freedom of speech rights. The court is allowing a charge related to abuse of power to move forward.
    September 11, 2015 - Suspends his campaign for the presidency.
    January 25, 2016 - Perry endorses Ted Cruz.
    February 24, 2016 - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals drops charges against Perry alleging he abused his power while in office.
    August 30, 2016 - Perry is revealed as one of the members of the upcoming 23rd season of reality television dance competition "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC.
    September 27, 2016 - Is eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars."
    November 22, 2016 - Returns to "Dancing With The Stars" for the season finale. Perry dances with Vanilla Ice during a live performance of "Ice Ice Baby."
    December 13, 2016 - President-elect Donald Trump announces he has selected Perry to be his nominee for energy secretary.
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27 in National Harbor, Maryland.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27 in National Harbor, Maryland.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24 in Des Moines, Iowa. The summit is hosting a group of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates to discuss core conservative principles ahead of the January 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during the victory party for Texas Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott after an apparent victory over Democratic Sen. Wendy Davis on November 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during the victory party for Texas Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott after an apparent victory over Democratic Sen. Wendy Davis on November 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Perry was booked on August 19, 2014, on two felony charges related to his handling of a local political controversy. He vowed to fight the charges.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry was booked on August 19, 2014, on two felony charges related to his handling of a local political controversy. He vowed to fight the charges.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Perry compares alcoholism to homosexuality at an event in San Francisco on June 11, 2014. &quot;I may have the genetic coding that I&#39;m inclined to be an alcoholic, but I have the desire not to do that - and I look at the homosexual issue the same way,&quot; he said.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry compares alcoholism to homosexuality at an event in San Francisco on June 11, 2014. "I may have the genetic coding that I'm inclined to be an alcoholic, but I have the desire not to do that - and I look at the homosexual issue the same way," he said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Perry greets President Barack Obama as he arrives in Dallas on July 9, 2014, for a meeting with local elected officials and faith leaders about the humanitarian situation at the Southwest border.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry greets President Barack Obama as he arrives in Dallas on July 9, 2014, for a meeting with local elected officials and faith leaders about the humanitarian situation at the Southwest border.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Perry salutes after announcing on January 19, 2012, that he&#39;s suspending his presidential campaign just days before South Carolina&#39;s GOP primary. Perry finished sixth in the New Hampshire primary earlier that month.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry salutes after announcing on January 19, 2012, that he's suspending his presidential campaign just days before South Carolina's GOP primary. Perry finished sixth in the New Hampshire primary earlier that month.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Perry runs the Veterans Day parade route in Columbia, South Carolina, while local media and his security detail jog along to keep up on November 11, 2011.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry runs the Veterans Day parade route in Columbia, South Carolina, while local media and his security detail jog along to keep up on November 11, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    At a GOP presidential debate on November 9, 2011, Perry fails to remember the third of three agencies he would cut if elected president. With self-deprecation he uttered &quot;oops,&quot; a word that has since made him the butt of jokes, including his own.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    At a GOP presidential debate on November 9, 2011, Perry fails to remember the third of three agencies he would cut if elected president. With self-deprecation he uttered "oops," a word that has since made him the butt of jokes, including his own.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Perry labels Social Security a &quot;Ponzi scheme&quot; at a GOP primary debate on September 7, 2011, in Simi Valley, California. &quot;Anybody that&#39;s for the status quo with Social Security today is involved with a monstrous lie to our kids, and it&#39;s not right,&quot; he said.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry labels Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" at a GOP primary debate on September 7, 2011, in Simi Valley, California. "Anybody that's for the status quo with Social Security today is involved with a monstrous lie to our kids, and it's not right," he said.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    In the inaugural stages of his 2012 presidential run, Perry mingles with a breakfast crowd during a campaign stop at Bazen&#39;s Family Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, on August 19, 2011.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    In the inaugural stages of his 2012 presidential run, Perry mingles with a breakfast crowd during a campaign stop at Bazen's Family Restaurant in Florence, South Carolina, on August 19, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    During a Florida primary debate, Perry defended a Texas program that allows students without legal documentation to take advantage of in-state tuition and argued those who disagree with him are heartless.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    During a Florida primary debate, Perry defended a Texas program that allows students without legal documentation to take advantage of in-state tuition and argued those who disagree with him are heartless.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    Perry, then the lieutenant governor of Texas, hugs George W. Bush before being sworn in as governor on December 21, 2000, in Austin. Bush had been elected president and was resigning as governor.
    Photos: Moments from Rick Perry's career
    Perry, then the lieutenant governor of Texas, hugs George W. Bush before being sworn in as governor on December 21, 2000, in Austin. Bush had been elected president and was resigning as governor.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    rick perry gallery 1rick perry gallery 2rick perry gallery 3rick perry mugshot03 rick perry moments RESTRICTED04 rick perry moments 02 rick perry moments 08 rick perry moments RESTRICTED01 rick perry moments 05 rick perry moments 07 rick perry moments RESTRICTED09 rick perry moments 06 rick perry moments