Timothy Geithner Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner .

Personal:

Birth date: August 18, 1961

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Timothy Franz Geithner

Father: Peter Geithner, international development official

Mother: Deborah (Moore) Geithner

Marriage: Carole (Sonnenfeld) Geithner (June 8, 1985-present)

Children: Elise and Benjamin

Education: Dartmouth College, B.A., 1983; Johns Hopkins, M.A., 1985

Other Facts:

Spent several years of his childhood in Africa and Asia, including Zambia, India and Thailand.

Very athletic and enjoys fly-fishing, skiing, basketball and other sports.

Timeline:

1985-1988 - Works at Kissinger Associates, an international consulting firm.

1988-1989 - International Economist for the Treasury.

1989-1990 - Assistant to the US Financial Services Negotiator.

1990-1991 - Assistant Financial Attache´.

1991-1992 - Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.

1992-1994 - Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for International Affairs.

1994-1997 - Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Monetary and Financial Policy.

1997 - Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary, International Monetary and Financial Policy.

1997-1998 - Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.

1998-2001 - Undersecretary for International Affairs.

2001- Appointed senior fellow at the Appointed senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations

2001-2003 - Director of Policy Development and Review at the International Monetary Fund.

2003-2009 - President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

November 17, 2003 - Named president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In this position, he is also the vice-chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee.

August 7, 2011 - The Obama administration announces that Geithner plans to remain Treasury secretary through the fall of 2012.

January 25, 2013 - Steps down as Treasury secretary.

February 2013 - Returns to the Council on Foreign Relations as a Returns to the Council on Foreign Relations as a Distinguished Fellow

March 2014-present - Works in the Works in the private sector as president of Warburg Pincus, a private equity investing firm.