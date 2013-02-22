John McCain Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of US Senator John McCain .

Personal:

Birth date: August 29, 1936

Birth place: Panama Canal Zone

Birth name: John Sidney McCain, III

Father: John McCain, Jr., Navy admiral

Mother: Roberta (Wright) McCain

Marriages: Cindy (Hensley) McCain (May 17, 1980-present); Carol (Shepp) McCain (1965-1980, divorced)

Children: with Cindy (Hensley) McCain: Bridget, James, John and Meghan; with Carol (Shepp) McCain: Sidney, Andrew (Adopted from Carol's previous marriage) and Douglas (Adopted from Carol's previous marriage)

Education: US Naval Academy, 1958

Military service: US Navy, 1958-1981, Captain

Religion: Raised Episcopalian

Other Facts:

Has been awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

McCain's father and grandfather were both four-star US Navy admirals. They were the first father and son to achieve this rank.

1977-1981 - Navy liaison to the US Senate.

1981 - Retires from the US Navy.

1983-1987 - US Representative from Arizona's 1st District.

November 4, 1986 - Wins the US Senate seat vacated by retiring Senator Barry Goldwater.

1989-1991 - Is investigated as being one of five senators, called the Keating Five, who interfered with regulators on behalf of Charles Keating, a financier accused of financial violations and is convicted of securities fraud. McCain is cleared, but the Senate Ethics Committee decides that McCain showed poor judgment in his efforts for Keating, who was a large contributor to McCain's campaign.

1990s - As part of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, McCain works with Democrats, including As part of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, McCain works with Democrats, including John Kerry , on normalizing relations and increasing trade with Vietnam.

November 3, 1992 - Is re-elected to the Senate.

November 3, 1998 - Is re-elected to the Senate.

1999 - McCain's memoir, "Faith of My Fathers," is published.

September 27, 1999 - Formally announces his presidential candidacy, while in New Hampshire.

March 9, 2000 - Suspends his campaign for president.

2002 - "Worth the Fighting for: A Memoir," is published.

November 2, 2004 - Is re-elected to the Senate for a fourth term.

February 28, 2007 - Appears on the "Late Show with Appears on the "Late Show with David Letterman " and confirms that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination.

April 25, 2007 - While in New Hampshire, McCain announces he is running for president.

August 29, 2008 - Announced that he has selected Announced that he has selected Governor Sarah Palin of Alaska to be his vice presidential running mate.

September 4, 2008 - Accepts the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.

November 4, 2008 - Loses the presidential election to Loses the presidential election to Senator Barack Obama.

November 2, 2010 - Is re-elected to the Senate for a fifth term.

August 29, 2012 - Speaks at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, on his 76th birthday.

May 27, 2013 - Meets with rebels in Syria, making him the highest ranking elected official from the United States to visit since the conflict began in March 2011. Meets with rebels in Syria, making him the highest ranking elected official from the United States to visit since the conflict began in March 2011.

November 8, 2016 - Wins his sixth term in the US Senate, defeating Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick.