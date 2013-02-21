John Boehner Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of John Boehner, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Personal:

Birth date: November 17, 1949

Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio

Birth name: John Andrew Boehner

Father: Earl Henry Boehner, bar owner

Mother: Mary Ann (Hall) Boehner

Marriage: Debbie (Gunlack) Boehner (1973-present)

Children: Lindsay and Tricia

Education: Xavier University, 1977, B.A. in Business

Military: US Navy, honorably discharged for medical reasons, 1969

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

One of 12 children, he worked his way through college as a janitor. He met his wife, Debbie, during this time.

Avid golfer; known for the annual beach-themed party he hosts.

Timeline:

1982 - Starts his political career as a township trustee in Union, Ohio.

1984-1990 - Member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

1990 - Defeats Gregory Jolivette (D) with 61% of the vote for the US House of Representatives seat.

January 3, 1991-October 31, 2015 - US Representative (Republican from Ohio's 8th District). US Representative (Republican from Ohio's 8th District).

1992 - Defeats Fred Sennett (D) and wins re-election to the US House of Representatives with 71% of the vote.

1994 - Runs unopposed and wins re-election to the House.

1996 - Runs against Jeffrey Kitchen (D) and wins re-election to the House with 70% of the vote.

1998 - Defeats John Griffin (D) and wins re-election to the House with 71% of the vote.

1998 - Files a federal lawsuit against Jim McDermott (D-Washington) for releasing a 1996 illegally taped telephone conversation to the press. According to court transcripts, the recording contained Republican leaders, including Boehner, discussing an ethics case against Files a federal lawsuit against Jim McDermott (D-Washington) for releasing a 1996 illegally taped telephone conversation to the press. According to court transcripts, the recording contained Republican leaders, including Boehner, discussing an ethics case against Newt Gingrich.

2002 and 2004 - Runs against Jeff Hardenbrook (D); wins re-election to the House in both elections.

2006 - Wins re-election to the House against Mort Meier (D).

February 2006 - Is elected House Majority Leader, replacing Is elected House Majority Leader, replacing Tom DeLay (R-Texas).

January 2007-January 2011 - House Minority Leader.

2008 - Defeats Nick Von Stein (D) and wins re-election to the House with 68% of the vote.

2010 - Defeats Justin Coussoule (D) and wins re-election to the House with 66% of the vote.

November 17, 2010 - Republicans unanimously pick Boehner to be speaker of the House.

January 5, 2011 - Takes over as Speaker of the House from Takes over as Speaker of the House from Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

November 6, 2012 - Wins unopposed re-election to the House.

January 3, 2013 - Is re-elected Speaker of the House.

November 4, 2014 - Runs against Tom Poetter (D); wins with 67% of the vote.

January 6, 2015 - Boehner is elected to a third term as speaker of the House, after a tense floor vote that saw a remarkably large chunk of his own party attempt to remove him.

September 24, 2015 - After accepting a formal invitation from Boehner, After accepting a formal invitation from Boehner, Pope Francis speaks to a joint meeting of Congress.

September 25, 2015 - Boehner announces to House Republicans that he is resigning at the end of October.

October 29, 2015 - Boehner gives his farewell remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives, as he formally retires from his position as House speaker.