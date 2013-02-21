Breaking News

John Boehner Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:43 AM ET, Tue October 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Boehner has been the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, making him second in line for the presidency, behind the vice president. On September 25, Boehner told colleagues he&#39;s stepping down as speaker and will leave Congress at the end of October. Look back at his career in politics so far.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
John Boehner has been the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, making him second in line for the presidency, behind the vice president. On September 25, Boehner told colleagues he's stepping down as speaker and will leave Congress at the end of October. Look back at his career in politics so far.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Pope Francis walks with Speaker Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden after delivering a speech to Congress in Washington on September 24.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Pope Francis walks with Speaker Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden after delivering a speech to Congress in Washington on September 24.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (right) expresses his country&#39;s gratitude for America&#39;s fiscal commitment and military sacrifices during an address to a joint meeting of the United States Congress with Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol March 25 in Washington.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (right) expresses his country's gratitude for America's fiscal commitment and military sacrifices during an address to a joint meeting of the United States Congress with Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol March 25 in Washington.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Speaker of the House John Boehner as they depart the annual Friend&#39;s of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Speaker of the House John Boehner as they depart the annual Friend's of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House John Boehner await the arrival of President Barack Obama for the State of The Union address on January 20 in the House Chamber of the Capitol.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House John Boehner await the arrival of President Barack Obama for the State of The Union address on January 20 in the House Chamber of the Capitol.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
The image of the Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) is displayed in a monitor of a camera as he talks with reporters in his office in the Capitol in November 2014 in Washington.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
The image of the Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) is displayed in a monitor of a camera as he talks with reporters in his office in the Capitol in November 2014 in Washington.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Boehner blasts conservative groups during a press conference in December 2013 after passing a compromise budget deal aimed at removing the threat of another government shutdown. Fed up with criticism from conservative advocates, Boehner said they were &quot;misleading their followers.&quot; He followed up with: &quot;Frankly, I just think that they&#39;ve lost all credibility.&quot;
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner blasts conservative groups during a press conference in December 2013 after passing a compromise budget deal aimed at removing the threat of another government shutdown. Fed up with criticism from conservative advocates, Boehner said they were "misleading their followers." He followed up with: "Frankly, I just think that they've lost all credibility."
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Reporters question Boehner as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the government stalemate continued in October 2013. President Obama signed a bill on October 17 that ended the 16-day shutdown and raised the debt ceiling.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Reporters question Boehner as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the government stalemate continued in October 2013. President Obama signed a bill on October 17 that ended the 16-day shutdown and raised the debt ceiling.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Boehner speaks to the media after a meeting with President Obama at the White House in October 2013, the second day of the federal government&#39;s recent shutdown. The White House squared off with Republican rivals in Congress over how to fund federal agencies, many of which were forced to close, leaving a fragile economy at risk.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner speaks to the media after a meeting with President Obama at the White House in October 2013, the second day of the federal government's recent shutdown. The White House squared off with Republican rivals in Congress over how to fund federal agencies, many of which were forced to close, leaving a fragile economy at risk.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Boehner is sworn in as the speaker of the House after his re-election in January 2013.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner is sworn in as the speaker of the House after his re-election in January 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Boehner presents golfing legend Arnold Palmer with the Congressional Gold Medal at a special ceremony in the Rotunda of the Capitol in September 2012.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner presents golfing legend Arnold Palmer with the Congressional Gold Medal at a special ceremony in the Rotunda of the Capitol in September 2012.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
On January 5, 2011, Boehner wipes away tears as he waits to receive the gavel from outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, during the first session of the 112th Congress.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
On January 5, 2011, Boehner wipes away tears as he waits to receive the gavel from outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, during the first session of the 112th Congress.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Boehner hugs his wife, Debbie, after addressing the crowd at the NRCC Election Night watch party on November 2, 2010, when Republicans took back control of the House of Representatives. Boehner met his wife in college, and they have been married since 1973.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner hugs his wife, Debbie, after addressing the crowd at the NRCC Election Night watch party on November 2, 2010, when Republicans took back control of the House of Representatives. Boehner met his wife in college, and they have been married since 1973.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Boehner voices his concerns about the health care reform bill championed by Obama during a news conference in Washington on October 29, 2009.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner voices his concerns about the health care reform bill championed by Obama during a news conference in Washington on October 29, 2009.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Boehner, an avid golfer, talks with Tiger Woods while golfing at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2009.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner, an avid golfer, talks with Tiger Woods while golfing at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2009.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Boehner, center, looks on as President Barack Obama speaks with then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in the East Room of the White House on February 23, 2009. Boehner and Obama have butted heads over the years.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner, center, looks on as President Barack Obama speaks with then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in the East Room of the White House on February 23, 2009. Boehner and Obama have butted heads over the years.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Boehner, center, and fellow Republican House members sing Boehner&#39;s birthday song during a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2006. Boehner served as the House Minority Leader from 2007 to 2011.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner, center, and fellow Republican House members sing Boehner's birthday song during a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2006. Boehner served as the House Minority Leader from 2007 to 2011.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Boehner answers questions during an interview with Bloomberg in Washington on June 29, 2005.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner answers questions during an interview with Bloomberg in Washington on June 29, 2005.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
President George W. Bush signs into law the federal education bill No Child Left Behind at a high school in Hamilton, Ohio, in 2002. The law offered the promise of improved schools for the nation&#39;s poor and minority children and better-prepared students in a competitive world. Boehner, second from right, backed the bill.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
President George W. Bush signs into law the federal education bill No Child Left Behind at a high school in Hamilton, Ohio, in 2002. The law offered the promise of improved schools for the nation's poor and minority children and better-prepared students in a competitive world. Boehner, second from right, backed the bill.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Boehner and House Majority Leader Dick Armey, R-Texas, listen to House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a 1997 news conference with entrepreneurs promoting the GOP tax relief plan.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner and House Majority Leader Dick Armey, R-Texas, listen to House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a 1997 news conference with entrepreneurs promoting the GOP tax relief plan.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Boehner dumps out coal, which he called a Christmas gift to President Clinton, during a news conference about the federal budget on December 21, 1995. Many government services and agencies were closed at the end of 1995 and beginning of 1996 as a Republican-led Congress battled Clinton over spending levels.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner dumps out coal, which he called a Christmas gift to President Clinton, during a news conference about the federal budget on December 21, 1995. Many government services and agencies were closed at the end of 1995 and beginning of 1996 as a Republican-led Congress battled Clinton over spending levels.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Boehner at a Capitol Hill news conference on February 6, 1995. He has had a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1990. Before that he was a member of the Ohio State House of Representatives for six years.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner at a Capitol Hill news conference on February 6, 1995. He has had a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1990. Before that he was a member of the Ohio State House of Representatives for six years.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Boehner, R-Ohio, holds a copy of the Constitution on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 7, 1992, as Sen. Don Nickles, D-Oklahoma, looks on. Both men proclaimed it was a historic day when the Michigan House ratified the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, which would require that any Congressional pay raises not go into effect until after the next election.
Photos: John Boehner's political career
Boehner, R-Ohio, holds a copy of the Constitution on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 7, 1992, as Sen. Don Nickles, D-Oklahoma, looks on. Both men proclaimed it was a historic day when the Michigan House ratified the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, which would require that any Congressional pay raises not go into effect until after the next election.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
04 boehner 092501 boehner pope 0925john boehner gallery 2john boehner gallery 3john boehner gallery 4john boehner gallery 518 John Boehner17 John Boehner16 John Boehner15 John Boehner14 John Boehner13 John Boehner12 John Boehner11 John Boehner10 John Boehner09 John Boehner08 John Boehner07 John Boehner06 John Boehner05 John Boehner04 John Boehner03 John Boehner02 John Boehner

Here is a look at the life of John Boehner, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Personal:
Birth date: November 17, 1949
Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio
Birth name: John Andrew Boehner
    Father: Earl Henry Boehner, bar owner
    Read More
    Mother: Mary Ann (Hall) Boehner
    Marriage: Debbie (Gunlack) Boehner (1973-present)
    Children: Lindsay and Tricia
    Education: Xavier University, 1977, B.A. in Business
    Military: US Navy, honorably discharged for medical reasons, 1969
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    One of 12 children, he worked his way through college as a janitor. He met his wife, Debbie, during this time.
    Avid golfer.
    Timeline:
    1982     - Starts his political career as a township trustee in Union, Ohio.
    1984-1990 - Member of the Ohio House of Representatives.
    1990 - Defeats Gregory Jolivette (D) with 61% of the vote for the US House of Representatives seat.
    January 3, 1991-October 31, 2015 - US Representative (Republican from Ohio's 8th District).
    1992 - Defeats Fred Sennett (D) and wins re-election to the US House of Representatives with 71% of the vote.
    1994 - Runs unopposed and wins re-election to the House.
    1996 - Runs against Jeffrey Kitchen (D) and wins re-election to the House with 70% of the vote.
    1998 - Defeats John Griffin (D) and wins re-election to the House with 71% of the vote.
    1998 - Files a federal lawsuit against Jim McDermott (D-Washington) for releasing a 1996 illegally taped telephone conversation to the press. According to court transcripts, the recording contained Republican leaders, including Boehner, discussing an ethics case against Newt Gingrich.
    2002 and 2004 - Runs against Jeff Hardenbrook (D); wins re-election to the House in both elections.
    2006 - Wins re-election to the House against Mort Meier (D).
    February 2006 - Is elected House Majority Leader, replacing Tom DeLay (R-Texas).
    January 2007-January 2011 - House Minority Leader.
    2008 - A US District Court judge rules that Rep. Jim McDermott (D-Washington) owes Boehner more than $1 million in legal fees in their fight over an illegally taped phone call McDermott leaked to the media.
    2008 - Defeats Nick Von Stein (D) and wins re-election to the House with 68% of the vote.
    2010 - Defeats Justin Coussoule (D) and wins re-election to the House with 66% of the vote.
    November 17, 2010 - Republicans unanimously pick Boehner to be speaker of the House.
    January 5, 2011 - Takes over as Speaker of the House from Nancy Pelosi (D-California).
    November 6, 2012 - Wins unopposed re-election to the House.
    January 3, 2013 - Is re-elected Speaker of the House.
    July 30, 2014 - The Republican-led House approves a resolution authorizing Boehner to sue President Barack Obama over claims he abused his powers at the expense of Congress and the Constitution. Initially, he indicated the House would sue over President Obama's decision to delay a central health law requirement for businesses to provide health coverage to their employees.
    November 4, 2014 - Runs against Tom Poetter (D); wins with 67% of the vote.
    January 6, 2015 - Boehner is elected to a third term as speaker of the House, after a tense floor vote that saw a remarkably large chunk of his own party attempt to remove him.
    September 24, 2015 - After accepting a formal invitation from Boehner, Pope Francis speaks to a joint meeting of Congress.
    September 25, 2015 - Boehner announces to House Republicans that he is resigning at the end of October.
    October 29, 2015 - Boehner gives his farewell remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives, as he formally retires from his position as House speaker.
    September 15, 2016 - It is announced that Boehner has joined the tobacco company Reynolds American as a director.
    September 20, 2016 - Announces he is joining the lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs as an adviser.