Breaking News

Stephen Breyer Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:09 PM ET, Wed July 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
In 2005, &lt;strong&gt;John Roberts&lt;/strong&gt; was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Sandra Day O&#39;Connor as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during Roberts&#39; tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold Barack Obama&#39;s Affordable Care Act.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
In 2005, John Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Sandra Day O'Connor as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during Roberts' tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Anthony Kennedy&lt;/strong&gt; was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. He has authored landmark opinions that include Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. He has authored landmark opinions that include Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Clarence Thomas&lt;/strong&gt; is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. Thomas is a conservative and a strict constructionist who supports states&#39; rights.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Clarence Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. Thomas is a conservative and a strict constructionist who supports states' rights.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Ruth Bader Ginsburg&lt;/strong&gt; is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court's liberal wing.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Stephen Breyer&lt;/strong&gt; was appointed by Clinton in 1994 and is part of the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Stephen Breyer was appointed by Clinton in 1994 and is part of the court's liberal wing.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Samuel Alito&lt;/strong&gt; was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Samuel Alito was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Sonia Sotomayor&lt;/strong&gt; is the court&#39;s first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Sonia Sotomayor is the court's first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Elena Kagan&lt;/strong&gt; is the fourth female justice to ever be appointed, and she is counted among the court&#39;s liberal wing. She was appointed by Obama in 2010 at the age of 50. She is the court&#39;s youngest member.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Elena Kagan is the fourth female justice to ever be appointed, and she is counted among the court's liberal wing. She was appointed by Obama in 2010 at the age of 50. She is the court's youngest member.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Neil Gorsuch&lt;/strong&gt; is the court&#39;s newest member. He was chosen by President Donald Trump to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.
Photos: Today's Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch is the court's newest member. He was chosen by President Donald Trump to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
U.S. Supreme Court justices June 2017healthcare coverage 09 John Roberts justice.kennedyjustice.thomasjustice ruth bader ginsburgAssociate Justice Stephen Breyerjustice.alitojustice.sotomayorjustice.kagenJustice Neil Gorsuch 0601

Here is a look at the life of Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Personal:
Birth date: August 15, 1938
Birth place: San Francisco, California
Birth name: Stephen Gerald Breyer
    Father: Irving Breyer, an attorney
    Read More
    Mother: Anne (Roberts) Breyer
    Marriage: Joanna (Hare) Breyer (September 4, 1967-present)
    Children: Chloe, Nell and Michael
    Education: Stanford University, A.B., 1959; Oxford University (Marshall Scholar), B.A., 1961; Harvard Law School, LL.B., 1964, magna cum laude
    Religion: Jewish
    Other Facts:
    Nominated     by President Bill Clinton in 1994.
    Former assistant prosecutor during the Watergate hearings in the 1970s.
    Timeline:
    1964-1965 -     Law clerk for Justice Arthur Goldberg, US Supreme Court.
    1965-1967 - Special Assistant to the Assistant Attorney General at the US Department of Justice.
    1967-1994 - Holds various positions at Harvard University Law School, including professor and lecturer.
    1974-1975 - Special Counsel for the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
    1977-1980 - Professor of Government at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
    1979-1980 - Chief Counsel for the US Senate Judiciary Committee.
    1981-1990 - Serves as a judge for the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
    1985-1989 - Member of the US Sentencing Commission.
    1990-1994 - Serves as the Chief Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
    August 3, 1994 - Sworn in to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton, filling the seat held by former Justice Harry Blackmun.
    June 2004 - Named by Chief Justice William Rehnquist to lead a panel of justices to consider ways to police members of the federal judiciary while allowing them to maintain their traditional level of independence.
    October 30, 2008 - Fordham University Law School - a Jesuit school - gives an award to Breyer, causing some controversy due to his pro-abortion stance.
    September 2010 - His book, "Making Our Democracy Work," is published.
    February 9, 2012 - While vacationing on the Caribbean island of Nevis, Breyer is robbed by an intruder armed with a machete. No one is hurt in the incident.
    April 26, 2013 - Injures his right shoulder in a fall from his bicycle. The injury requires reverse shoulder replacement surgery the following day.
    June 29, 2015 - In the case Glossip v. Gross, Breyer raises the question of whether the death penalty is unconstitutional in a 40-page minority dissenting opinion, which Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins. The judges vote 5-4 to uphold the use of a controversial drug for lethal injection in executions.
    May 23, 2016 - During a public appearance, Breyer says he does not feel the Supreme Court is diminished without an immediate fill-in for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died earlier in the year, and having a possible 4-4 vote split would only make an impact in a few of the 70 to 80 cases they hear each year.