Bobby Jindal Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.
Personal:
Birth date: June 10, 1971
Birth place: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Birth name: Piyush Jindal
Father: Amar Jindal, engineer
Mother: Raj (Gupta) Jindal
Marriage: Supriya (Joly) Jindal (October 1997-present)
Children: Slade, 2006; Shaan, 2004; Selia, 2002
Education: Brown University, B.S., Biology and Public Policy, 1991; Oxford University, M.A., Literature, 1994 (Rhodes scholar)
Religion: Born Hindu, converted to Roman Catholicism
Other Facts:
First Indian-American elected to Congress since 1956.
First Indian-American governor in the United States.
Son Shaan was born with a heart defect and had surgery as an infant.
Bobby Jindal delivered son Slade at home before the EMTs could arrive.
As a boy, he insisted on being called Bobby after his favorite character in "The Brady Bunch."
Timeline:
1994-1995 - Associate at consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
1996-1998 - Secretary of the Health and Hospitals Department for the State of Louisiana. Jindal restructures Louisiana's Medicaid program from bankruptcy to surplus.
1998 - Appointed executive director of the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare created by Congress in the Balanced Budget Act of 1997.
1999-2001 - President of the University of Louisiana System.
2001-2003 - Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC.
2003 - Runs for governor of Louisiana. Wins Republican primary but loses a runoff against Democrat Kathleen Blanco.
2004 - Elected to the US House of Representatives and serves two terms.
October 20, 2007 - Elected governor of Louisiana with 54% of the vote in the primary, winning 60 of 64 parishes.
2009 - Delivers the Republican response to President Barack Obama's first address to Congress.
October 22, 2011 - Re-elected to a second term as governor with 65.8% of the vote in the open primary, winning 64 of 64 parishes.
November 2012 - Is named chairman of the Republican Governors Association for 2013.
May 18, 2015 - Jindal announces that he is establishing a presidential exploratory committee.
October 20, 2015 - Jindal's book "American Will: The Forgotten Choices That Changed Our Republic" is published.
January 11, 2016 - Leaves the office of governor as Jon Bel Edwards is inaugurated as his successor.