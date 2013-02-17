Zsa Zsa Gabor Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of actress Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Personal:

Birth date: February 6, 1917

Birth place: Budapest, Hungary

Birth name: Sari Gabor

Father: Vilmos Gabor, soldier

Mother: Jolie Gabor

Marriages: Prince Frederick Von Anhalt, Duke of Saxony (1986-present); Felipe De Alba (1982 for one day, marriage was invalid); Michael O'Hara (1977-1982, divorced); Jack Ryan (1975-1976, divorced); Joshua Cosden Jr. (1966-1967, divorced); Herbert Hutner, (1964-1966, divorced); George Sanders (1949-1954, divorced); Conrad Hilton (1942-1948, divorced); Burhan Belge (1940-1941, divorced)

Children: with Conrad Hilton: Francesca, 1947-2015

Other Facts:

She is the second of three famous sisters. Magda, the eldest, died in 1997 and Eva, the youngest, died in 1995.

Timeline:

1936 - Beauty queen, Miss Hungary.

1952-1996 - Appears in a number of movies such as "Moulin Rouge" and "The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear." Makes TV appearances in "Gilligan's Island," "Batman" and the "Love Boat."

January 5, 1989 - Is escorted off a plane in Atlanta by Delta Air Lines employees when she refuses to keep her two Shih Tzu dogs in traveling kennels on a flight from Los Angeles to Palm Beach.

June 14, 1989 - Is arrested for slapping Beverly Hills police officer Paul Kramer. She is charged with battery on a police officer, driving without a valid driver's license, driving an unregistered car and with an open alcohol container in the car, all misdemeanors.

September 29, 1989 - Is convicted on all charges stemming from June 14, 1989 arrest.

October 24, 1989 - Gabor is sentenced to three days in jail, 120 hours of community service at a homeless shelter for women and fined $2,350. She is also made to reimburse the city of Beverly Hills for $10,000 in extraordinary court costs.

July 27-30, 1990 - Spends three days in jail for failing to perform 120 hours of community service.

November 27, 2002 - Is seriously injured in a car accident.

July 15, 2005 - Returns home after surgery to unblock an artery that caused a stroke.

September 2007 - Has successful surgery to remove leg infections resulting from her 2002 car accident. The accident has left her partially paralyzed using both a wheelchair and a walker.

2009 - Is listed as one of Is listed as one of Bernie Madoff's victims. Claims she lost around $7 million in his Ponzi scheme and that Madoff is responsible for her current $118,000 debt to the IRS.

July 17, 2010 - Is admitted to the hospital after falling out of bed and breaking her hip.

August 2010 - Is in and out of the hospital after a series of setbacks following hip replacement surgery.

January 14, 2011 - Gabor's Gabor's right leg is amputated to save her life from an infected lesion.

February 6, 2011 - Is released from UCLA Medical Center on her 94th birthday.

March 23, 2011 - Is hospitalized after learning of the death of friend Elizabeth Taylor.

March 20, 2012 - Daughter Francesca Hilton files for conservatorship over her mother's finances and medical care.

May 2, 2012 - Conservatorship hearing held. Hilton and Gabor's husband, Prince Frederick von Anhalt, tell the judge they are attempting to settle the dispute out of court. The results of the mediation will be reported at a July hearing.

July 11, 2012 - The court appoints Gabor's husband as The court appoints Gabor's husband as conservator of her estate and requires him to provide monthly financial and medical reports on his wife.

January 9, 2013 - The court extends von Anhalt's conservatorship of Gabor's estate.

May 2013 - Sells her Bel Air mansion with the stipulation that she can remain in the house. She bought the home in the mid-1970s for under $300,000 and sold it for $11 million.

2015 - A judge terminates von Anhalt's conservatorship over Gabor.