Mitch Daniels Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Mitch Daniels, former Indiana governor.

Personal:

Birth date: April 7, 1949

Birth place: Monongahela, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Mitchell Elias Daniels, Jr.

Father: Mitchell Daniels Sr., a drug company salesman

Mother: Dorothy Mae (Wilkes) Daniels

Marriage: Cheri (Herman) Daniels (1997-present and May 20, 1978-1994, divorced)

Children: Margaret; Meredith; Melissa; Meagan

Education: Princeton University, B.A., 1971; Georgetown University, J.D., 1979

Religion: Presbyterian

Other Facts:

Daniels is a motorcycle enthusiast and rides a Harley Davidson.

He is known for being fiscally responsible, balancing Indiana's budget in his first term, cutting expenditures wherever possible and having a surplus over multiple years.

Timeline:

1971-1976 - Serves as aide and later adviser to Indianapolis Mayor Richard Lugar.

1977-1983 - Serves as Chief of Staff to Senator Richard Lugar (R-Indiana).

1983-1984 - Executive Director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

1985-1987 - Serves as senior adviser to Serves as senior adviser to President Ronald Reagan.

1987-1990 - Chief Executive Officer, Hudson Institute.

1990-2001 - Executive at Eli Lilly.

2001-2003 - Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

2004 - Is elected the 49th governor of Indiana.

June 21, 2012 - Purdue University Purdue University announces Daniels has been unanimously elected to be the school's next president.