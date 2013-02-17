Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie .

Personal:

Birth date: September 6, 1962

Birth place: Newark, New Jersey

Birth name: Christopher James Christie

Father: Wilbur "Bill" Christie, an accountant

Mother: Sondra (Grasso) Christie

Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present)

Children: Bridget, 2003; Patrick, 2000; Sarah, 1996; Andrew, 1993

Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted over 130 public officials for corruption.

Is a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen and claims to have been to over 100 of his performances.

Timeline:

1977 - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.

1987-2002 - Attorney at the law firm of Dughi and Hewit, later named Dughi, Hewit & Palatucci P.C.

1993 - Becomes a partner at Dughi and Hewit.

1995-1997 - Member of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

1997 - Director of the Freeholder Board.

2002-2008 - US attorney for New Jersey. Earns a reputation for being tough on corruption.

November 3, 2009 - Defeats Democrat Defeats Democrat Jon Corzine , winning the election for governor.

February 4, 2013 - During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Christie pulls a doughnut out of his pocket and begins eating it mid-interview. Christie's weight has often been commented on in the media and mocked by comedians.

February 6, 2013 - In response to a former White House physician's comments in a CNN interview the day before that Christie's weight may cause him to die in office, In response to a former White House physician's comments in a CNN interview the day before that Christie's weight may cause him to die in office, Christie describes Dr. Connie Mariano as "just another hack who wants five minutes on TV."

May 7, 2013 - Christie reveals to the New York Post that he Christie reveals to the New York Post that he secretly underwent lap-band surgery for the sake of his wife and kids . A source close to the governor tells CNN that Christie had the procedure on February 16.

November 5, 2013 - Wins re-election.

November 21, 2013 - Becomes 2014 Chairman of the Republican Governors Association. Becomes 2014 Chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

January 8, 2014 - E-mails emerge from top aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bolstering suggestions that George Washington Bridge lane closures last year that tied up traffic stemmed from a political vendetta and not bureaucratic incompetence as his administration claimed.

March 27, 2014 - A law firm retained by the governor's office releases a report on the bridge scandal, exonerating Christie.

June 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey. Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.

February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

February 26, 2016 - Endorses Donald Trump for president of the United States. Endorses Donald Trump for president of the United States.

August 10, 2016 - In a text message, a Christie aide declares the governor "flat out lied" during a 2013 Bridgegate press conference, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against two Christie staffers accused of plotting to create a traffic jam in Fort Lee. In a text message, a Christie aide declares the governor "flat out lied" during a 2013 Bridgegate press conference, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against two Christie staffers accused of plotting to create a traffic jam in Fort Lee.