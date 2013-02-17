Breaking News

Chris Christie Fast Facts

Updated 11:29 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Republican presidential candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie answers a question during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News at the St. Anselm College Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

    Christie: Rubio is programmed, superficial candidate

Here's a look at the life of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Personal:
Birth date: September 6, 1962
Birth place: Newark, New Jersey
    Birth name: Christopher James Christie
    Father: Wilbur "Bill" Christie, an accountant
    Mother: Sondra (Grasso) Christie
    Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present)
    Children: Bridget, 2003; Patrick, 2000; Sarah, 1996; Andrew, 1993
    Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted over 130 public officials for corruption.
    Is a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen and claims to have been to over 100 of his performances.
    Timeline:
    1977     - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.
    1987-2002 - Attorney at the law firm of Dughi and Hewit, later named Dughi, Hewit & Palatucci P.C.
    1992 - Co-coordinates President George H.W. Bush's New Jersey re-election efforts.
    1993 - Becomes a partner at Dughi and Hewit.
    1995-1997 - Member of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
    1997 - Director of the Freeholder Board.
    2002-2008 - US attorney for New Jersey. Earns a reputation for being tough on corruption.
    November 3, 2009 - Defeats Democrat Jon Corzine, winning the election for governor.
    January 19, 2010-present - Republican Governor of New Jersey.
    October 31, 2012 - Two days after Hurricane Sandy hits New Jersey, President Barack Obama visits the Garden State and tours devastated beach towns with Christie. In a photo from the tour, Obama shakes Christie's hand and touches the governor's shoulder.
    February 4, 2013 - During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Christie pulls a doughnut out of his pocket and begins eating it mid-interview. Christie's weight has often been commented on in the media and mocked by comedians.
    February 6, 2013 - In response to a former White House physician's comments in a CNN interview the day before that Christie's weight may cause him to die in office, Christie describes Dr. Connie Mariano as "just another hack who wants five minutes on TV."
    May 7, 2013 - Christie reveals to the New York Post that he secretly underwent lap-band surgery for the sake of his wife and kids. A source close to the governor tells CNN that Christie had the procedure on February 16.
    November 5, 2013 - Wins re-election.
    November 21, 2013 - Becomes 2014 Chairman of the Republican Governors Association.
    January 8, 2014 - E-mails emerge from top aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bolstering suggestions that George Washington Bridge lane closures last year that tied up traffic stemmed from a political vendetta and not bureaucratic incompetence as his administration claimed.
    March 27, 2014 - A law firm retained by the governor's office releases a report on the bridge scandal, exonerating Christie.
    June 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.
    February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
    February 26, 2016 - Endorses Donald Trump for president of the United States.
    August 10, 2016 - In a text message, a Christie aide declares the governor "flat out lied" during a 2013 Bridgegate press conference, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against two Christie staffers accused of plotting to create a traffic jam in Fort Lee.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, joined by his family, announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination on June 30 at Livingston High School in Livingston Township, New Jersey.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, joined by his family, announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination on June 30 at Livingston High School in Livingston Township, New Jersey.
    Christie takes questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Christie takes questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Christie jokes with host Laura Ingraham as he addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, on February 26.
    Christie jokes with host Laura Ingraham as he addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, on February 26.
    Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a campaign stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, on September 29, 2014.
    Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a campaign stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, on September 29, 2014.
    Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on January 9, 2014, to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures -- a scandal that became known in the media as &quot;Bridgegate.&quot;
    Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on January 9, 2014, to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures -- a scandal that became known in the media as "Bridgegate."
    Christie speaks at a news conference on January 9, 2014, in Trenton, New Jersey, about his knowledge of an alleged traffic study that stopped traffic at the George Washington Bridge. Christie addressed allegations that his deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election.
    Christie speaks at a news conference on January 9, 2014, in Trenton, New Jersey, about his knowledge of an alleged traffic study that stopped traffic at the George Washington Bridge. Christie addressed allegations that his deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election.
    Christie arrives to speak at his election night event after winning a second term as governor on November 5, 2013, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Christie defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by a large margin.
    Christie arrives to speak at his election night event after winning a second term as governor on November 5, 2013, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Christie defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by a large margin.
    Christie talks to business owners affected by a massive fire that burned a large portion of the Seaside Park boardwalk, which had recently been rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy, on September 14, 2013, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
    Christie talks to business owners affected by a massive fire that burned a large portion of the Seaside Park boardwalk, which had recently been rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy, on September 14, 2013, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
    Christie speaks to members of the Hudson County Building Trades Council after receiving their support for his re-election campaign for governor on July 1, 2013, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
    Christie speaks to members of the Hudson County Building Trades Council after receiving their support for his re-election campaign for governor on July 1, 2013, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
    Christie greets President Barack Obama on his arrival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012, to visit areas hit by Superstorm Sandy. Christie was later criticized by some in his party for his warm welcome of Obama.
    Christie greets President Barack Obama on his arrival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012, to visit areas hit by Superstorm Sandy. Christie was later criticized by some in his party for his warm welcome of Obama.
    Christie updates members of the media on damage and recovery efforts related to Superstorm Sandy on October 30, 2012, from the emergency operations center at State Police Headquarters in Ewing, New Jersey.
    Christie updates members of the media on damage and recovery efforts related to Superstorm Sandy on October 30, 2012, from the emergency operations center at State Police Headquarters in Ewing, New Jersey.
    Christie and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak with Romney adviser Bob White on board the Romney campaign bus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on October 10, 2012.
    Christie and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak with Romney adviser Bob White on board the Romney campaign bus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on October 10, 2012.
    Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2012, in Tampa, Florida.
    Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2012, in Tampa, Florida.
    Christie speaks as he endorses former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney for the Republican presidential nomination on October 11, 2011, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
    Christie speaks as he endorses former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney for the Republican presidential nomination on October 11, 2011, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
    Christie and his family lay white roses on wreckage pulled from Ground Zero during the dedication of the Empty Sky Memorial for 9/11 at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, on September 10, 2011.
    Christie and his family lay white roses on wreckage pulled from Ground Zero during the dedication of the Empty Sky Memorial for 9/11 at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, on September 10, 2011.
    Christie speaks at a Reform Agenda Town Hall meeting at the New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company facility on March 29, 2011, in Hammonton, New Jersey.
    Christie speaks at a Reform Agenda Town Hall meeting at the New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company facility on March 29, 2011, in Hammonton, New Jersey.
    Christie, his wife, Mary Pat Christie, and their children attend the third annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, on May 2, 2010.
    Christie, his wife, Mary Pat Christie, and their children attend the third annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, on May 2, 2010.
    Christie waves to supporters with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Guadagno, left, on November 3, 2009, in Parsippany, New Jersey. Christie defeated incumbent Democrat Jon Corzine.
    Christie waves to supporters with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Guadagno, left, on November 3, 2009, in Parsippany, New Jersey. Christie defeated incumbent Democrat Jon Corzine.
    Christie and his running mate, Kim Guadagno, left, pose for photographs after making phone calls to voters at Monmouth County Republican Headquarters in Freehold, New Jersey, on November 2, 2009.
    Christie and his running mate, Kim Guadagno, left, pose for photographs after making phone calls to voters at Monmouth County Republican Headquarters in Freehold, New Jersey, on November 2, 2009.
    Before getting into politics, Christie was a New Jersey attorney. Here Christie speaks with the media on May 8, 2007, outside the federal courthouse in Camden, New Jersey, after six men were arrested on charges of planning to attack the Fort Dix military base.
    Before getting into politics, Christie was a New Jersey attorney. Here Christie speaks with the media on May 8, 2007, outside the federal courthouse in Camden, New Jersey, after six men were arrested on charges of planning to attack the Fort Dix military base.
    Christie speaks to the media about an FBI sting with Russian Gen. Sergei Fomenko, right, of the Federal Security Service and FBI Agent Louie Allen on August 13, 2003, in Newark, New Jersey.
    Christie speaks to the media about an FBI sting with Russian Gen. Sergei Fomenko, right, of the Federal Security Service and FBI Agent Louie Allen on August 13, 2003, in Newark, New Jersey.
