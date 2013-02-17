Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Personal:
Birth date: September 6, 1962
Birth place: Newark, New Jersey
Birth name: Christopher James Christie
Father: Wilbur "Bill" Christie, an accountant
Mother: Sondra (Grasso) Christie
Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present)
Children: Bridget, 2003; Patrick, 2000; Sarah, 1996; Andrew, 1993
Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts:
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted over 130 public officials for corruption.
Is a huge fan of Bruce Springsteen and claims to have been to over 100 of his performances.
Timeline:
1977 - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.
1987-2002 - Attorney at the law firm of Dughi and Hewit, later named Dughi, Hewit & Palatucci P.C.
1992 - Co-coordinates President George H.W. Bush's New Jersey re-election efforts.
1993 - Becomes a partner at Dughi and Hewit.
1995-1997 - Member of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
1997 - Director of the Freeholder Board.
2002-2008 - US attorney for New Jersey. Earns a reputation for being tough on corruption.
November 3, 2009 - Defeats Democrat Jon Corzine, winning the election for governor.
January 19, 2010-present - Republican Governor of New Jersey.
October 31, 2012 - Two days after Hurricane Sandy hits New Jersey, President Barack Obama visits the Garden State and tours devastated beach towns with Christie. In a photo from the tour, Obama shakes Christie's hand and touches the governor's shoulder.
February 4, 2013 - During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Christie pulls a doughnut out of his pocket and begins eating it mid-interview. Christie's weight has often been commented on in the media and mocked by comedians.
February 6, 2013 - In response to a former White House physician's comments in a CNN interview the day before that Christie's weight may cause him to die in office, Christie describes Dr. Connie Mariano as "just another hack who wants five minutes on TV."
May 7, 2013 - Christie reveals to the New York Post that he secretly underwent lap-band surgery for the sake of his wife and kids. A source close to the governor tells CNN that Christie had the procedure on February 16.
November 5, 2013 - Wins re-election.
January 8, 2014 - E-mails emerge from top aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bolstering suggestions that George Washington Bridge lane closures last year that tied up traffic stemmed from a political vendetta and not bureaucratic incompetence as his administration claimed.
March 27, 2014 - A law firm retained by the governor's office releases a report on the bridge scandal, exonerating Christie.
June 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.
February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.