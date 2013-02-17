Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie .

Personal:

Birth date: September 6, 1962

Birth place: Newark, New Jersey

Birth name: Christopher James Christie

Father: Wilbur "Bill" Christie, an accountant

Mother: Sondra (Grasso) Christie

Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present)

Children: Bridget, 2003; Patrick, 2000; Sarah, 1996; Andrew, 1993

Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption.

Timeline:

1977 - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.

1987-2002 - Attorney at the law firm of Dughi and Hewit, later named Dughi, Hewit & Palatucci P.C.

1993 - Becomes a partner at Dughi and Hewit.

1995-1997 - Member of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

1997 - Director of the Freeholder Board.

2002-2008 - US attorney for New Jersey. Earns a reputation for being tough on corruption.

November 3, 2009 - Defeats Democrat Jon Corzine , winning the election for governor.

February 4, 2013 - During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Christie pulls a doughnut out of his pocket and begins eating it mid-interview. Christie's weight has often been commented on in the media and mocked by comedians.

November 5, 2013 - Wins re-election.

November 21, 2013 - Becomes 2014 Chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

January 8, 2014 - E-mails emerge from top aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bolstering suggestions that George Washington Bridge lane closures last year that tied up traffic stemmed from a political vendetta and not bureaucratic incompetence as his administration claimed.

June 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.

February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

February 26, 2016 - Endorses Donald Trump for president of the United States.

May 9, 2016 - Trump announces that Christie will lead his presidential transition team, serving as chairman of the group tasked with finding candidates for jobs in a potential Trump administration.

August 10, 2016 - In a text message, a Christie aide declares the governor "flat out lied" during a 2013 Bridgegate press conference, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against two Christie staffers accused of plotting to create a traffic jam in Fort Lee.