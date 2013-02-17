Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Personal:
Birth date: September 6, 1962
Birth date: September 6, 1962
Birth place: Newark, New Jersey
Birth name: Christopher James Christie
Father: Wilbur "Bill" Christie, an accountant
Mother: Sondra (Grasso) Christie
Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present)
Children: Bridget, 2003; Patrick, 2000; Sarah, 1996; Andrew, 1993
Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts:
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption.
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption.
A fan of Bruce Springsteen, Christie claims to have attended more than 100 of the New Jersey rocker's performances.
Timeline:
1977 - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.
1977 - Volunteers for Republican Tom Kean's gubernatorial campaign.
1987-2002 - Attorney at the law firm of Dughi and Hewit, later named Dughi, Hewit & Palatucci P.C.
1992 - Co-coordinates President George H.W. Bush's New Jersey re-election efforts.
1993 - Becomes a partner at Dughi and Hewit.
1995-1997 - Member of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
1997 - Director of the Freeholder Board.
2002-2008 - US attorney for New Jersey. Earns a reputation for being tough on corruption.
November 3, 2009 - Defeats Democrat Jon Corzine, winning the election for governor.
January 19, 2010-present - Republican Governor of New Jersey.
October 31, 2012 - Two days after Hurricane Sandy hits New Jersey, President Barack Obama visits the Garden State and tours devastated beach towns with Christie. In a photo from the tour, Obama shakes Christie's hand and touches the governor's shoulder.
February 4, 2013 - During an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Christie pulls a doughnut out of his pocket and begins eating it mid-interview. Christie's weight has often been commented on in the media and mocked by comedians.
May 7, 2013 - Christie reveals to the New York Post that he secretly underwent lap-band surgery for the sake of his wife and kids.
November 5, 2013 - Wins re-election.
January 8, 2014 - E-mails emerge from top aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bolstering suggestions that George Washington Bridge lane closures last year that tied up traffic stemmed from a political vendetta and not bureaucratic incompetence as his administration claimed.
June 30, 2015 - Formally announces he is running for the Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Livingston, New Jersey.
February 10, 2016 - Announces that he is suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
May 9, 2016 - Trump announces that Christie will lead his presidential transition team, serving as chairman of the group tasked with finding candidates for jobs in a potential Trump administration.
August 10, 2016 - In a text message, a Christie aide declares the governor "flat out lied" during a 2013 Bridgegate press conference, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against two Christie staffers accused of plotting to create a traffic jam in Fort Lee.
November 11, 2016 - After Trump wins the election, he shakes up his transition team, demoting Christie to a supporting role and selecting Vice President-elect Mike Pence to take Christie's place as chair.
December 6, 2016 - A Quinnipiac University Poll indicates that 19% of voters approve of Christie's job performance as governor and 77% disapprove. That's the lowest score for a governor in 20 years of Quinnipiac's polls of 11 different states.