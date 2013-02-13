Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Personal:
Birth date: November 29, 1959
Birth place: Chicago, Illinois
Birth name: Rahm Israel Emanuel
Father: Benjamin Emanuel, a pediatrician
Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker
Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present)
Children: Leah, 2000; Ilana, 1998; Zach, 1997
Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985
Religion: Jewish
Other Facts:
Emanuel's father is Israeli, and his mother is American.
Emanuel worked at Arby's during high school. Part of his finger had to be amputated after a cut from a meat slicer became severely infected.
Took ballet in high school and received a scholarship to study dance at the Joffrey Ballet School, attended Sarah Lawrence instead.
Maintained dual American-Israeli citizenship until the age of 18.
Is sometimes called "Rahmbo" by news outlets such as the Economist and Salon for his tough, no-nonsense approach to politics and fundraising.
Timeline:
1980 - Works as a fundraiser on David Robinson's congressional campaign for Illinois' 20th district, in Chicago.
1984 - Works on Paul Simon's campaign for US Senate.
1988 - Serves as national campaign director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
1989 - Chief fundraiser and senior adviser for Richard M. Daley's campaign for mayor of Chicago.
1991-1992 - Serves as national finance director for the Clinton/Gore campaign.
1993-1998 - Serves as a senior adviser to President Clinton, including roles as deputy director of communications, executive assistant, senior adviser on policy and strategy and senior adviser on political affairs.
1999-2002 - Managing director of investment bank Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in Chicago.
February 2000-May 2001 - Member of the Freddie Mac board of directors.
November 5, 2002 - Wins election to the US House of Representatives for Illinois' 5th District; is reelected in 2004, 2006, and 2008.
November 5, 2008 - Is named White House chief of staff for President-elect Barack Obama.
December 29, 2008 - Announces he will resign his seat in the House of Representatives.
January 20, 2009-October 1, 2010 - Serves as White House chief of staff.
October 1, 2010 - Resigns as White House chief of staff and moves back to Chicago.
November 13, 2010 - Formally announces that he is running for mayor of Chicago.
January 24, 2011 - An Illinois appellate court panel rules that Emanuel does not meet the residency standard to run for mayor.
January 25, 2011 - The Illinois Supreme Court grants a stay on the appeals court ruling, and orders that any ballots printed include Emanuel's name while the case is pending.
January 27, 2011 - The Illinois Supreme Court issues a ruling allowing Emanuel's name on the Chicago mayoral ballot.
February 22, 2011 - With 55% of the vote, Emanuel is elected the 46th and first Jewish mayor of Chicago.
May 16, 2011 - Is sworn in at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
February 5, 2013 - Reports for jury duty but is ultimately dismissed. He says he'll donate his $17 paycheck back to Cook County.