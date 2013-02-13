Oh, baby! Growing celebrity families

Oh, baby! Growing celebrity familiesUpdated 8:33 AM ET, Fri May 5, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Growing celebrity familiesNikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced in May that they are expecting their first child. The couple married in April 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesSeattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesGame, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesMarried reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesBrittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesGeorge and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor's friend and co-star in the "Ocean's" series, confirmed the news. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesRapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity families"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesTori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Growing celebrity familiesSinger Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12. Hide Caption 10 of 10See which celebrities are adding to their families.More from EntertainmentColbert says the GOP just did this to you ...Kaley Cuoco challenged to sing theme songVogue India cover lands Kendall Jenner in more trouble See Mark Hamill prank 'Star Wars' superfansChris Rock on cheating, divorce and Trump as a bad comicPowered by Livefyre