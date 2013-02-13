Oh, baby! Growing celebrity families

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Photos: Growing celebrity families

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.