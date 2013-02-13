Oh, baby! Growing celebrity families

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. Matt Damon, the actor's friend and co-star in the "Ocean's" series, confirmed the news. These are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.
