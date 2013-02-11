Tom Daschle Fast Facts

Breaking News

New US Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD) talks to the media after assuming the leadership role 06 June 2001 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Here's a look into the life of former Senator Tom Daschle of South Dakota.

Personal:
Birth date: December 9, 1947
Birth place: Aberdeen, South Dakota
Birth name: Thomas Andrew Daschle
    Father: Sebastian Daschle
    Mother: Betty Daschle
    Marriages: Linda (Hall) Daschle (1984-present); Laurie (Fulton) Daschle (divorced in 1983)
    Children: with Laurie Daschle: Kelly, Nathan and Lindsay
    Education: South Dakota State University, B.A. in Political Science, 1969
    Military: US Air Force, 1969-1972
    Timeline:
    1969-1972     - Serves in the Air Force as an intelligence officer in the Strategic Air Command.
    1973-1977 - Aide to South Dakota Senator James Abourezk.
    1978 - Elected to the US House of Representatives in a hotly contested race. After numerous recounts, Daschle is declared the winner over Leo K. Thorsness by 105 votes.
    1982 - Is re-elected to House with 51.6% of the vote.
    1984 - Is re-elected to House with 57.4% of the vote.
    1986 - Is elected to the US Senate with 51.6% of the vote, the exact same result as 1982.
    1989-1999 - Serves as co-chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee with George Mitchell of Maine (1989-95) and Harry Reid of Nevada (1995-99).
    1992 - Re-elected to the Senate with 64.9% of the vote.
    1995-2001 - Serves as Senate minority leader, succeeding George Mitchell (D-ME).
    1995-2005 - Serves as chairman of the Senate Democratic Conference.
    1995 - Is involved in a scandal concerning the Federal Aviation Administration and B&L Aviation, a small airline whose owner was a family friend. The incident is later cleared by the Transportation Department and the Senate Ethics Committee.
    1996 - Co-chairs the Democratic National Convention with Richard Gephardt, the Democratic House minority leader.
    1998 - Re-elected to a third term in the Senate with 62.1% of the vote.
    June 6, 2001 - Becomes Senate majority leader by one vote after Jim Jeffords quits the Republican Party.
    October 2001 - A Daschle aide opens a letter containing anthrax. The Hart Senate Building staff are evacuated, tested for anthrax, and given a 60-day supply of antibiotics.
    January 2003-2005 - Serves as Senate minority leader.
    January 7, 2003 - Daschle announces that he will not be running for president in 2004 and will remain in the Senate.
    November 2, 2004 - Loses his Senate seat to Republican John Thune by a vote of 49% to 51%.
    March 5, 2005-2009 - Serves as special public policy adviser at the Washington branch of law firm Alston & Bird.
    December 2, 2006 - Announces that he will not be running for president in 2008.
    2007 - Co-founds the Bipartisan Policy Center with George Mitchell, Bob Dole and Howard Baker.
    December 11, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama nominates Daschle to be secretary of health and human services and director of the White House Office of Health Reform.
    January 8, 2009 - Confirmation hearings for Daschle begin in the Senate.
    February 2, 2009 - In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee, Daschle admits to errors on his tax returns. The issue involves Daschle's use of a car and driver he didn't disclose on his income taxes, and nonpayment of taxes on more than $80,000 he earned in consulting fees after leaving the Senate. He paid $146,000 in back taxes and interest to correct the errors.
    February 3, 2009 - Announces that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as secretary of health and human services.
    2013 - Publishes "The US Senate: Fundamentals of American Government."
    November 18, 2009-October 2014 - Senior policy adviser for business law firm DLA Piper.
    October 2014 - Daschle leaves DLA Piper and forms The Daschle Group, a public policy advisory of the Baker Donelson law firm.
    November 2, 2017 - Daschle and his son, Nathan are named two of Capitol Hill's top lobbyists in 2017.