Prince Harry Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary&#39;s Hospital on September 16, 1984, with newborn Prince Harry. The prince has grown up in the public eye. Take a look back at his life.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital on September 16, 1984, with newborn Prince Harry. The prince has grown up in the public eye. Take a look back at his life.
Prince Harry stands with Princess Diana for the national anthem at the Wales versus Australia match during the 1991 World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, on October 12, 1991.
Prince Harry stands with Princess Diana for the national anthem at the Wales versus Australia match during the 1991 World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, on October 12, 1991.
Princess Diana and Prince Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son, Harry, during a skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
Princess Diana and Prince Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son, Harry, during a skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.
Princess Diana, from left, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles gather for the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London.
Princess Diana, from left, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles gather for the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London.
Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his son Prince Harry stand for the anthems during the Wales versus Scotland game in Cardiff, Wales, on February 17, 1996.
Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his son Prince Harry stand for the anthems during the Wales versus Scotland game in Cardiff, Wales, on February 17, 1996.
Left to right: Princes William, Harry and their father Prince Charles wait in front of the Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of Diana Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
Left to right: Princes William, Harry and their father Prince Charles wait in front of the Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of Diana Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
Prince Harry takes part in the Wall Game at Eton College in March 2003.
Prince Harry takes part in the Wall Game at Eton College in March 2003.
The youngest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen situated in the house library, which is the preserve of the senior House prefects, in March 2003 at Eton College.
The youngest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen situated in the house library, which is the preserve of the senior House prefects, in March 2003 at Eton College.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry, right, and his father The Prince Of Wales play polo for The BFF/Highgrove Team in a match for The Indian Cavalry Polo Trophy in Tidworth, England, on July 12, 2003.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his father The Prince Of Wales play polo for The BFF/Highgrove Team in a match for The Indian Cavalry Polo Trophy in Tidworth, England, on July 12, 2003.
Prince Harry paints in Eton College&#39;s new Drawing Room on May 12, 2003.
Prince Harry paints in Eton College's new Drawing Room on May 12, 2003.
A man reads the New York Post newspaper on January 13, 2005, featuring the &quot;Royal Nazi&quot; headline about Prince Harry who attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika.
A man reads the New York Post newspaper on January 13, 2005, featuring the "Royal Nazi" headline about Prince Harry who attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George&#39;s Chapel in Windsor, England, following their marriage blessing on April 9, 2005.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, following their marriage blessing on April 9, 2005.
Prince Harry takes part in the Trooping Of New Colours alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005, in Sandhurst, England.
Prince Harry takes part in the Trooping Of New Colours alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005, in Sandhurst, England.
Prince Harry sitting below the turret of his Spartan armored vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio, in the desert in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on February 20, 2008. The 23-year-old, an officer in the Household Cavalry regiment, secretly served for several weeks in the volatile southern province of Helmand.
Prince Harry sitting below the turret of his Spartan armored vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio, in the desert in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on February 20, 2008. The 23-year-old, an officer in the Household Cavalry regiment, secretly served for several weeks in the volatile southern province of Helmand.
Princes William and Harry are seen at a Royal Air Force base near Shrewsbury in central England on June 18, 2009.
Princes William and Harry are seen at a Royal Air Force base near Shrewsbury in central England on June 18, 2009.
The British royal family poses for a portrait in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011.
The British royal family poses for a portrait in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011.
Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team, who have gathered on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway -- situated between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole -- for their last days of preparation before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011.
Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team, who have gathered on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway -- situated between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole -- for their last days of preparation before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011.
Prince Harry stands in the Drawing School on May 12, 2003, between two of the works he completed while studying at Eton College. His work involves a mixture of painting and printing, and reflects his habit of using animals as his starting point.
Prince Harry stands in the Drawing School on May 12, 2003, between two of the works he completed while studying at Eton College. His work involves a mixture of painting and printing, and reflects his habit of using animals as his starting point.
Best man Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011.
Best man Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011.
Prince Harry climbs on board a specially decorated golf buggy as he goes on a tour of Harbour Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, 2012. The Prince was visiting the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour as a representative of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry climbs on board a specially decorated golf buggy as he goes on a tour of Harbour Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, 2012. The Prince was visiting the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour as a representative of Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the British royal family wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012, as part of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
Members of the British royal family wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012, as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
Left to right: Carole Coe, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips enjoy the atmosphere as they watch track cycling at the Velodrome on August 7, 2012 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Left to right: Carole Coe, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips enjoy the atmosphere as they watch track cycling at the Velodrome on August 7, 2012 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as an Army helicopter pilot, the UK military announced on September 7, 2012.
Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as an Army helicopter pilot, the UK military announced on September 7, 2012.
Prince Harry races out from a tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots during his 12-hour shift on November 3, 2012, at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot and gunner.
Prince Harry races out from a tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots during his 12-hour shift on November 3, 2012, at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot and gunner.
Prince Harry salutes aboard the Australian warship HMAS Leeuwin during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on October 5, 2013.
Prince Harry salutes aboard the Australian warship HMAS Leeuwin during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on October 5, 2013.
Prince Harry, Ivan Castro and their fellow adventurers reach the South Pole as part of their Walking With the Wounded charity trek on Friday, December 13, 2013, in Antarctica.
Prince Harry, Ivan Castro and their fellow adventurers reach the South Pole as part of their Walking With the Wounded charity trek on Friday, December 13, 2013, in Antarctica.
Prince Harry and Prince William help soldiers build a flood wall at Eton End School on February 14 in Datchet, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William help soldiers build a flood wall at Eton End School on February 14 in Datchet, England.
Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in drills at the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program in New York City on Tuesday, May 14.
Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in drills at the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program in New York City on Tuesday, May 14.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Prince Harry visit the Tower of London&#39;s ceramic poppy installation on Tuesday, August 5. The installation was part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of outbreak of World War I.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Prince Harry visit the Tower of London's ceramic poppy installation on Tuesday, August 5. The installation was part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of outbreak of World War I.
Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at a mobile phone as they watch the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014, in London.
Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at a mobile phone as they watch the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014, in London.
Prince Harry celebrates his 30th birthday on September 15.
Prince Harry celebrates his 30th birthday on September 15.
Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released on Sunday, April 5.. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded servicemen and women.
Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released on Sunday, April 5.. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded servicemen and women.
Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released April 5.
Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released April 5.
Prince Harry is greeted by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, second left, and Chairman of the Council of the War Memorial Ken Doolan, third right, during a visit to the Australian War Memorial on Monday, April 6, in Canberra, Australia. Prince Harry, or Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a monthlong secondment, or temporary assignment, to the Australian Defence Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin.
Prince Harry is greeted by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, second left, and Chairman of the Council of the War Memorial Ken Doolan, third right, during a visit to the Australian War Memorial on Monday, April 6, in Canberra, Australia. Prince Harry, or Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a monthlong secondment, or temporary assignment, to the Australian Defence Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin.
Prince Harry talks to Nepalese women in a community courtyard outside the Golden Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Prince Harry talks to Nepalese women in a community courtyard outside the Golden Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Prince Harry speaks at 21st International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2016), Durban, South Africa.
Prince Harry speaks at 21st International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2016), Durban, South Africa.
Here is a look at the life of Britain's Prince Harry.

Personal:
Birth date: September 15, 1984
Birthplace: London, England at St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington
    Birth name: Henry Charles Albert David
    Father: Charles, the Prince of Wales
    Read More
    Mother: Diana, the Princess of Wales
    Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005
    Military: British Army, 2011-present, Captain
    Other Facts:
    Military name is Captain Harry Wales.
    Full title is His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales.
    Founder of the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured servicemen and women. The first games were held in London in 2014.
    Timeline:
    December 21, 1984 -     Is christened Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St George's Chapel, Windsor, by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
    September 6, 1997 - Attends his mother's funeral.
    November 1997 - Accompanies his father to South Africa where he meets President Nelson Mandela, goes on a safari, and meets the pop group the Spice Girls.
    January 2002 - A confession of heavy drinking and marijuana use when he was 16, prompts Prince Charles to send him to the drug rehab center, Phoenix House UK, for a day.
    September 15, 2002 - For his 18th birthday, Harry receives his official coat of arms as a birthday present from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. He gives an interview, and a series of pictures by top photographer Mario Testino are released.
    May 18, 2003 - Is promoted to cadet officer, the highest rank in the Combined Cadet Corps.
    January 2005 - Pictures surface of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He apologizes days later.
    May 2005 - Begins military training at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy.
    September 15, 2005 - Replaces his uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, as a Counsellor of State. As a counsellor, Prince Philip and four adult members of the royal family in the line of succession, are to carry out the duties of the Queen in her absence.
    December 12, 2006 - Prince William and Prince Harry announce their plans for a concert and memorial service to mark the tenth anniversary of their mother's death. The Concert for Diana is held on July 1, 2007, and features Elton John and Duran Duran. The memorial service takes place on August 31st.
    April 12, 2006 - Graduates from Sandhurst as a 2nd lieutenant.
    April 2006 - Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-found a charity to help Lesotho's AIDS orphans. The organization is named Sentebale, which means "forget me not" in the language of Lesotho.
    February 2007 - The British Ministry of Defense announces that Harry will be deployed to Iraq this year with his army unit.
    May 16, 2007 - Sir Richard Dannatt, the chief of the general staff, announces that Harry will not deploy to Iraq because of a number of threats against him.
    December 2007 - Works with US Air Force 336th Fighter Squadron in Afghanistan air strikes.
    February 28, 2008 - The British Ministry of Defense announces that Prince Harry has secretly been serving in Afghanistan with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007.
    February 29, 2008 - Harry is withdrawn from Afghanistan for security reasons a day after the media discloses that he has been fighting there for several weeks.
    May 5, 2008 - Princess Anne presents Harry and his unit, the Household Cavalry Regiment, with the Operational Service Medal for their time in Afghanistan.
    May 2009 - During his first official visit to the United States, Harry visits Ground Zero and leaves a wreath of flowers with a signed note.
    May 7, 2010 - Completes the Army Pilots Course and receives his provisional "wings."
    July 2010 - Begins Apache helicopter training with the Army Air Corps.
    March 29-April 5, 2011 - Accompanies the Walking with the Wounded Expedition to the North Pole.
    April 14, 2011 - Is promoted to captain and qualifies as an Apache helicopter pilot.
    October 2011 - Trains in the California and Arizona deserts with Apache helicopters during Exercise Crimson Eagle.
    August 21 2012 - TMZ posts photos of the prince partying nude in a Las Vegas hotel. A few days later, British tabloid The Sun publishes the photos.
    September 7, 2012 - Prince Harry arrives in Afghanistan to begin serving a 20 week deployment as an Apache helicopter pilot. He returns home in January 2013.
    May 9-16, 2013 - A week-long official visit to the United States begins in Washington DC and ends in Greenwich, Connecticut. During his stay the prince meets with First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House, plays volleyball in Colorado Springs with wounded veterans and tours areas stricken by Hurricane Sandy with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
    December 13, 2013 - Prince Harry and a trekking team made up of servicemen and women reach the South Pole as part of a charity event.
    January 2014 - Begins a new Army position as a Staff Officer (SO3). He also remains with the Household Cavalry Regiment based in London as a commissioned officer.
    September 2014 - Prince Harry turns 30. The terms of Princess Diana's will state that her 1981 wedding gown is to be given to Prince William and Prince Harry on this date.
    June 19, 2015 - Kensington Palace announces that Prince Harry has ended his career with the Army.
    August 22, 2015 - Harry joins the inaugural "Walk of Britain" to raise awareness for wounded warriors. The Walk begins in Aberdeen, Scotland and ends at Buckingham Palace, a trek of 1,000 miles.