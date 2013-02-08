Dalai Lama Fast Facts

Breaking News

Although he describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama has been called one of the world's most influential people. Followers believe he is the manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion. He has been living in exile since 1959, but travels the world with a message of tolerance and peace and is arguably the most visible symbol of Tibet's struggle for autonomy.
The Dalai Lama is seen here as a child. He was born Lhamo Dhondrub on July 6, 1935, in the small village of Taktser in northeastern Tibet.
His parents were peasant farmers, pictured here with two of their other sons. In 1938, the future Dalai Lama was taken to the Kumbum monastery after he was found by a delegation of monks and correctly identified several objects that belonged to the previous Dalai Lama.
The Dalai Lama&#39;s enthronement ceremony took place on February 22, 1940, in Lhasa, Tibet. He was renamed Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso (Holy Lord, Gentle Glory, Compassionate, Defender of the Faith, Ocean of Wisdom).
Chinese troops march over the highlands after their invasion of Tibet in 1950. At age 15, the Dalai Lama assumed full political power ahead of schedule. His investiture was moved up from his 18th birthday as a result of China&#39;s invasion.
The Dalai Lama shakes hands with Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong in 1954. Up until 1959, the Dalai Lama participated in unsuccessful peace talks with Chinese officials in Beijing.
Tibetans gather during an armed uprising against Chinese rule on March 10, 1959, in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa.
Fearing for his life, the Dalai Lama (sixth from left) flees Tibet in March 1959 and heads across the Himalayas to India disguised as a soldier. The Dalai Lama has long denied China&#39;s assertion that he&#39;s seeking Tibetan independence. He says he wants only enough autonomy to protect its traditional Buddhist culture. Beijing rejects accusations of oppression, saying that under its rule, living standards have greatly improved for the Tibetan people. It makes centuries-old historical claims on the region.
The spiritual leader has been living in India since his arrival in 1959.
Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visits the Dalai Lama in 1959 at the Birla House in Mussoorie, India. In 1960, the Dalai Lama moved to Dharamsala, where he established the headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile.
The Dalai Lama officiates at a Tibetan Buddhist ceremony circa 1960 in Bodh Gaya, India, the site where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.
In 1973, the Dalai Lama meets with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, the first-ever meeting of a pope and a spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists. In 1977, the Chinese government makes the Dalai Lama a conditional offer, the opportunity to return to Tibet after acceptance of Chinese rule over Tibet. The offer is rejected.
TV talk show host Tom Snyder shares a joke with the Dalai Lama in 1979 during a taping of NBC&#39;s &quot;Tomorrow.&quot; The Dalai Lama was in New York during a 49-day tour of the United States.
The Dalai Lama arrives at Heathrow Airport in London in 1981.
In 1986, Pope John Paul II prays with representatives of 12 world religions, including the Dalai Lama. The World Day of Prayer for Peace was held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Assisi, Italy.
Egil Aarvik, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, presents the Dalai Lama with the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to the nonviolent liberation of Tibet.
In 1996, the Dalai Lama meets with &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/03/28/africa/gallery/nelson-mandela/index.html&quot;&gt;Nelson Mandela&lt;/a&gt;, the prisoner-turned president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid.
U.S. President Bill Clinton meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House in 1998. The Dalai Lama requested assistance in opening official negotiations with China regarding the future of Tibet.
A crowd gathers at New York&#39;s Central Park to listen to the Dalai Lama speak in 1999. In 2002, he speaks out against China, stating that China should embrace democracy if the country is to be a major world power in the coming years. He also criticizes the United States-led war on terrorism, saying that the use of force to override terrorists overlooks the underlying problems that lead to terrorism.
U.S. President George W. Bush presents the Dalai Lama with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
The Dalai Lama speaks with journalists at his hotel in London in 2008. British Prime Minister Gordon Brown met with him and pledged Britain&#39;s full support of reconciliation between Tibet and China.
The Dalai Lama leaves the French senate in Paris after a meeting with lawmakers at the height of the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Tibet-related protests disrupted several stages of the worldwide Olympic torch relay in the run-up to the Games.
The Dalai Lama blesses gifts during a ceremony in September 2009 to comfort victims of Typhoon Morakot in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi awards the inaugural Lantos Human Rights Prize to the Dalai Lama in October 2009, honoring his commitment to ending global injustices.
The Dalai Lama leads a prayer session marking the beginning of the Tibetan New Year in Dharmsala, India, on February 14, 2010.
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House on February 18, 2010.
A man takes a picture of the Dalai Lama upon his arrival at the airport in Blagnac, France, on August 12, 2011. That same year, the leader approves amendments to the exiled constitution, formally removing his political and administrative responsibilities.
The Dalai Lama embraces John Templeton after receiving the Templeton Prize during a ceremony at St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London on May 14, 2012. The award honors &quot;outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.&quot;
A Tibetan man in Katmandu, Nepal, carries a portrait of the Dalai Lama on April 25, 2012, during an event marking the 23rd birthday of Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the second-highest Tibetan religious leader.
Dave Matthews greets the Dalai Lama on stage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University in New York on October 9, 2012.
The Dalai Lama visits the Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath, India, on January 11, 2013. The area is said to mark the spot where Buddha first addressed disciples after attaining enlightenment. In 2013, a senior Chinese official said, &quot;The Dalai Lama has long been engaged in secessionist activities, which run against both the common interests of people of various ethnic groups and the traditions of Tibetan Buddhism.&quot;
Blogger Alek Boyd takes a selfie with the Dalai Lama at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington during a break between panel discussions on &quot;Happiness, Free Enterprise, and Human Flourishing&quot; on February 20, 2014.
Here is a look at the life of his Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, spiritual leader of the people of Tibet.

Personal:
Birth date: July 6, 1935
Birth place: Taktser, Amdo province, Tibet
Birth name: Lhamo Dhondrub, renamed Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso
    Father: Choekyong Tsering
    Read More
    Mother: Dekyi Tsering
    Education: Geshe Lharampa Degree (Doctorate of Buddhist Philosophy), 1959
    Other Facts:
    The Dalai Lamas are considered the manifestations of the Bodhisattva (Buddha) of Compassion, who chose to reincarnate to serve the people.
    This Dalai Lama, the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatsois, is the 74th manifestation of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva, the enlightened Buddha of compassion.
    Tibetans normally refer to His Holiness as Yeshe Norbu, the Wishfulfilling Gem, or simply Kundun - The Presence.
    Has traveled to numerous countries with a message of religious and cultural tolerance and peace.
    Winner of the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize.
    Timeline:
    1938     - Is taken from his family in Taktser to the Kumbum monastery after a delegation of monks looking for the new Dalai Lama finds him.
    February 22, 1940 - Enthronement ceremony takes place in Lhasa, Tibet.
    November 8, 1950 - Chinese soldiers of the People's Liberation Army invade Tibet at Lhasa.
    November 17, 1950 - The Dalai Lama assumes full political power as Tibetan Head of State and Government ahead of schedule. Investiture is moved up from his 18th birthday as a result of China's invasion of Tibet.
    1954-1959 - Participates in unsuccessful peace talks in Beijing with Chinese leaders including Mao Tse-Tung, Chou En-lai and Deng Xiaoping. In 1959, the talks end when the Chinese army forces 80,000 Tibetan refugees into exile.
    March 17, 1959 - Goes into exile; leaves Lhasa for India dressed as a soldier.
    April 21, 1959 - Officially takes up residence in exile in Mussoorie, India.
    1960 - Dharamsala, India, becomes home to the Dalai Lama and headquarters of the government-in-exile of Tibet.
    1963 - Enacts a new Tibetan democratic constitution based on Buddhist principles and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
    September 30, 1973 - Meets with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, the first ever meeting of a pope and a spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists.
    May 1977 - The Chinese government makes the Dalai Lama a conditional offer, the opportunity to return to Tibet after acceptance of Chinese rule over Tibet. The offer is rejected.
    August 3, 1979 - Arrives in the United States for a 49-day tour.
    February 2, 1986 - Meets with Pope John Paul II in New Delhi.
    September 1987 - Attends the Congressional Human rights Caucus in Washington, DC, and proposes a Five Point Peace Plan for Tibet's future.
    1989 - Shares the Nobel Peace Prize with Mikhail Gorbachev.
    President Barack Obama meets with Dalai Lama in the Map Room of the White House in July 2011.
    President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama in the Map Room of the White House in February 2010.
    President George W. Bush meets with the Dalai Lama before the Tibetan spiritual leader received the Congressional Gold Medal in October 2007.
    President George W. Bush, wears a scarf that was presented to him by the Dalai Lama at the White House in November 2005.
    President George W. Bush meets the Dalai Lama at the White House in September 2003.
    President George W. Bush meets with the Dalai Lama in the Oval Office in May 2001.
    President Bill Clinton meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House in June 2000.
    President Bill Clinton listens to the Dalai Lama during a meeting in November 1998 at the White House.
    The Dalai Lama meets with President Bill Clinton at the White House.
    President Bill Clinton talks with the Dalai Lama as Vice President Al Gore looks on during a meeting at the White House in April 1994.
    President George H. W. Bush meets with the Dalai Lama at the White House in April 1991. It was the first-ever meeting between the Tibetan spiritual leader and a U.S. president.
    President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama in the Map Room of the White House in February 2010.
    April 16, 1991 - White House meeting with President George H. W. Bush, the first ever between the spiritual leader and a president of the United States.
    May 6, 1993 - Meets with President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore at the White House.
    September, 1995 - Tours the United States urging government involvement with talks with China over Tibetan autonomy.
    March 27, 1997 - Meets with President Lee Teng-hui of Taiwan in Taipei.
    December 25, 1997 - Disney, through Touchstone Pictures, releases the biopic "Kundun," directed by Martin Scorsese.
    November 10, 1998 - Requests assistance in opening official negotiations with China regarding the future of Tibet at a meeting of senior government officials in Washington, DC, that includes President Clinton. The Dalai Lama says that the distrust between himself and China is too great to re-open the talks.
    May 2001 - Meets with President George W. Bush, Congressional leaders and Secretary of State Colin Powell, among others in Washington, DC.
    2002 - Speaks out against China, stating that China should embrace democracy if the country is to be a major world power in the coming years. He also criticizes the United States-led war on terrorism, saying that the use of force to override terrorists overlooks the underlying problems that lead to terrorism.
    September 2003 - Begins a 16-day tour of the US in San Francisco. Other cities he visits include New York, Boston, Bloomington, Indiana, and Washington DC, meeting again with President Bush and Colin Powell.
    September 19-22, 2004 - Tours South Florida and gives a series of public and private lectures on peace and religious and cultural harmony. Lecture sites include Miami University and Florida International University.
    November 8, 2005 - Meetings with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in Washington.
    September 11, 2006 - Receives honorary Canadian citizenship in a ceremony at Vancouver's GM Place Stadium.
    February 5, 2007 - The Dalai Lama is named a presidential distinguished professor at Emory University in Atlanta.
    June 22, 2007 - Appears in the documentary, "Ten Questions for the Dalai Lama," a 2001 interview done in India that shows some of the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama.
    October 9-31, 2007 - Visits North America. October 17, in Washington, DC, he is awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by President Bush. October 20-22, visits Emory University in Atlanta for a conference and installation as a presidential distinguished professor.
    January 2008 - Calls for peaceful protests during the upcoming Beijing Olympics, in order to highlight the plight of Tibet.
    March 18, 2008 - States during an interview that he would step down as leader of Tibetan exiles if violence in Tibet were to get out of control.
    April 13, 2008 - Arrives in the US for a 10-day tour that makes stops in Seattle, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Hamilton, New York.
    April 21, 2008 - The Dalai Lama is made an "honorary citizen" of Paris, over the objections of French President Nicolas Sarkozy's political party.
    May 23, 2008 - Meets with British Prime Minister Gordon Brown in London.
    June 12, 2008 - Urges his supporters not to cause trouble when the Olympic torch passes through Tibet; he also reiterates a general plea for his supporters not to target the torch or the Olympic games.
    October 6, 2009 - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi awards the inaugural Lantos Human Rights Prize to the Dalai Lama, honoring his commitment to ending global injustices.
    February 18, 2010 - Meets with President Barack Obama at the White House.
    March 10, 2011 - Announces plans to devolve political power to an elected leader of the Tibetan exile movement.
    May 29, 2011 - Approves amendments to the exiled constitution, formally removing his political and administrative responsibilities.
    July 16, 2011 - Meets with President Barack Obama at the White House.
    May 14, 2012 - Accepts the Templeton Prize, an award worth £1.1 million ($1.77 million) that honors "outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality."
    February 21, 2014 - Meets with President Obama at the White House.
    September 7, 2014 - The German newspaper Die Welt publishes an interview with the Dalai Lama in which he suggests ending the tradition of choosing a spiritual leader for the Tibetan people. According to the Die Welt story, the Dalai Lama is concerned that a weak successor could diminish the importance of the title and the institution should end with him. The article sparks discussions about whether the Dalai Lama was declaring that he will not be reincarnated. He later clarifies his comments during an an interview with the BBC, saying that it is"up to the Tibetan people" whether another Dalai Lama will arise after his death.
    May 6, 2016 - The New York Times reports the launch of the Atlas of Emotions, a project commissioned by the Dalai Lama. Created by psychologist Paul Ekman (who was an adviser for the film "inside Out") for $750,000, it is reportedly a "map of emotions" that aims to help people find inner peace.
    June 15, 2016 - Meets with President Obama at the White House, his fourth meeting with the US president.