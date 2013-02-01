Eduard Shevardnadze Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Eduard Shevardnadze, former president of Georgia.

Personal:

Birth date: January 25, 1928

Death date: July 7, 2014

Birth place: Mamati, Republic of Georgia, USSR

Birth name: Eduard Amvrosievich Shevardnadze

Marriage: Nanuli Shevardnadze-Tsagareishvili (date unknown - October 20, 2004, her death)

Children: Paata;Manana

Education: Kutaisi Pedagogical Institute

Other Facts:

Target of multiple assassination attempts.

Nicknamed "white fox."

Timeline:

1948 - Joins the Communist Party of Georgia.

1965-1972 - Georgia's Minister of Internal Affairs.

1972-1985 - Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Georgia.

July 1985-1990 - Serves as USSR minister of foreign affairs, is appointed by Mikhail Gorbachev.

December 20, 1990 - Resigns as minister of foreign affairs.

July 1991 - Resigns from the Communist Party.

November 19, 1991-December 25, 1991 - Returns as USSR minister of foreign affairs.

September 1991 - His book, "The Future Belongs to Freedom," is published.

March 1992-November 1995 - Chairman of the State Council of Georgia.

November 5, 1995-November 23, 2003 - President of Georgia.

November 23, 2003 - Resigns from office amid public protests and claims of corruption.

July 7, 2014 - Georgia's GHN news agency reports that Shevardnadze has died at the age of 86.