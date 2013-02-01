Michele Bachmann Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former US Representative Michele Bachmann.
Personal:
Birth date: April 6, 1956
Birth place: Waterloo, Iowa
Birth name: Michele Marie Amble
Father: David Amble, an engineer
Mother: Arlene Jean (Johnson) Amble
Marriage: Marcus Bachmann (September 10, 1978-present)
Children: Sophia; Caroline; Elisa; Harrison; Lucas
Education: Winona State University, B.A., 1978; Oral Roberts University, J.D., 1986; College of William and Mary, L.L.M., 1988
Religion: Lutheran
Other Facts:
Bachmann, a conservative Republican, worked for Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential campaign. Has said that she switched parties while reading Gore Vidal's novel, "Burr."
Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, own a mental health care practice.
Through the years, the Bachmann family has helped care for 23 foster children.
Timeline:
1988-1992 - Tax litigation attorney.
2000-2006 - Minnesota state senator.
November 7, 2006 - Is the first Republican woman from Minnesota to be elected to the House of Representatives.
January 4, 2007-January 3, 2015 - Serves as Republican representative from the 6th District of Minnesota.
October 17, 2008 - Tells MSNBC's Chris Matthews, "I'm very concerned that he [President Obama] may have anti-American views."
November 4, 2008 - Is elected to a second term.
July 2010 - Establishes the House Tea Party Caucus.
November 2, 2010 - Is elected to a third term.
January 25, 2011 - Delivers the Tea Party response to President Obama's State of the Union address.
June 13, 2011 - At a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates, Bachmann announces that she has filed the papers necessary to run for president and will formally announce her candidacy soon.
June 27, 2011 - Formally announces her candidacy for president during an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.
November 21, 2011 - Releases her memoir "Core of Conviction: My Story."
January 4, 2012 - Suspends her presidential campaign after her sixth-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses.
November 6, 2012 - Wins re-election to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.
May 29, 2013 - Announces, in a video posted to her campaign website, that she will not seek re-election next year.
January 3, 2015 - Last day in office.
June 21, 2016 - Announced as an adviser on Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.