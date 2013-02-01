Breaking News

Michele Bachmann Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Sun April 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minnesota, right, and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, center, talk with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives continues a temporary recess on December 11, 2014, during her last month in office. Here&#39;s a look back at her political career.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minnesota, right, and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, center, talk with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives continues a temporary recess on December 11, 2014, during her last month in office. Here's a look back at her political career.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/05/29/rep-bachmann-looks-forward-to-limitless-future-but-not-in-the-house/&quot;&gt;U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann has announced &lt;/a&gt;she won&#39;t seek re-election to Congress.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsU.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann has announced she won't seek re-election to Congress.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Bachmann endorses Mitt Romney at a May 2012 campaign event in Portsmouth, Virginia. Bachmann ran against Romney for the GOP presidential nomination before dropping out after the Iowa caucuses.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann endorses Mitt Romney at a May 2012 campaign event in Portsmouth, Virginia. Bachmann ran against Romney for the GOP presidential nomination before dropping out after the Iowa caucuses.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Bachmann addresses a rally with Tea Party Patriots national coordinator Jenny Beth Martin, left, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2012. The high court was hearing oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which Bachmann has fiercely opposed.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann addresses a rally with Tea Party Patriots national coordinator Jenny Beth Martin, left, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2012. The high court was hearing oral arguments on the constitutionality of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which Bachmann has fiercely opposed.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, join in the services at the Jubilee Family Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in January 2012 as the then-GOP presidential candidate made a final push before the Iowa caucuses.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann and her husband, Marcus, join in the services at the Jubilee Family Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in January 2012 as the then-GOP presidential candidate made a final push before the Iowa caucuses.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Bachmann addresses a town hall-style meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, in December 2011. By then, her presidential campaign had begun to lose steam to other conservative candidates.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann addresses a town hall-style meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, in December 2011. By then, her presidential campaign had begun to lose steam to other conservative candidates.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Bachmann embraces her mother, Arlene Jean, after announcing at a January 2012 news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa, that she was ending her presidential campaign. Bachmann finished sixth in the Iowa caucuses.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann embraces her mother, Arlene Jean, after announcing at a January 2012 news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa, that she was ending her presidential campaign. Bachmann finished sixth in the Iowa caucuses.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Bachmann speaks at a September 2011 rally in Orlando sponsored by the Faith and Freedom Coalition before a GOP presidential debate.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann speaks at a September 2011 rally in Orlando sponsored by the Faith and Freedom Coalition before a GOP presidential debate.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
From left, Republican presidential candidates Herman Cain, Bachmann, Mitt Romney, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum participate in a September 2011 presidential debate sponsored by CNN and the Tea Party Express in Tampa, Florida.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsFrom left, Republican presidential candidates Herman Cain, Bachmann, Mitt Romney, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum participate in a September 2011 presidential debate sponsored by CNN and the Tea Party Express in Tampa, Florida.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Bachmann encourages people to vote for her in an August 2011 appearance outside the Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Her presidential campaign reached its peak that month when she beat out a slate of other candidates to win the Ames Straw Poll in Iowa.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann encourages people to vote for her in an August 2011 appearance outside the Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Her presidential campaign reached its peak that month when she beat out a slate of other candidates to win the Ames Straw Poll in Iowa.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Bachmann greets supporters at a GOP picnic in Humboldt, Iowa, in August 2011 ahead of the straw poll.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann greets supporters at a GOP picnic in Humboldt, Iowa, in August 2011 ahead of the straw poll.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, recite the Pledge of Allegiance before she announced her candidacy for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Waterloo, Iowa, in June 2011. The congresswoman was born in Iowa.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann and her husband, Marcus, recite the Pledge of Allegiance before she announced her candidacy for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Waterloo, Iowa, in June 2011. The congresswoman was born in Iowa.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Bachmann attends the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York in April 2011. The magazine &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,2066367_2066369_2066474,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;named her one of the 100 most influential people &lt;/a&gt;in the world that year.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann attends the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York in April 2011. The magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world that year.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Bachmann addresses an April 2011 rally on Capitol Hill in support of spending cuts.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann addresses an April 2011 rally on Capitol Hill in support of spending cuts.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Bachmann at a January 2011 news conference in which Republican House members displayed signed petitions demanding the repeal of health care legislation.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann at a January 2011 news conference in which Republican House members displayed signed petitions demanding the repeal of health care legislation.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Bachmann participates in the &quot;Fire Pelosi&quot; bus tour in September 2010. The Republican National Committee &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.blogs.cnn.com/2010/03/22/gop-site-rallies-to-fire-pelosi-after-health-care-passes/&quot;&gt;launched the campaign&lt;/a&gt; against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following passage of the bill to overhaul health care.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann participates in the "Fire Pelosi" bus tour in September 2010. The Republican National Committee launched the campaign against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following passage of the bill to overhaul health care.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Bachmann joins fellow House Republicans at a December 2009 news conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court to blast Attorney General Eric Holder&#39;s decision to try Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other terrorist suspects in court in the United States. Holder later announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/04/04/us/khalid-9-11-charges&quot;&gt;the five would face a military trial at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann joins fellow House Republicans at a December 2009 news conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court to blast Attorney General Eric Holder's decision to try Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other terrorist suspects in court in the United States. Holder later announced the five would face a military trial at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Bachmann reacts to the crowd at the Republican National Convention in September 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann reacts to the crowd at the Republican National Convention in September 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Bachmann, with her husband Marcus, left, at her side, declares victory in Minnesota&#39;s 6th Congressional District race in November 2006 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The congresswoman is now serving her fourth term.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann, with her husband Marcus, left, at her side, declares victory in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District race in November 2006 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The congresswoman is now serving her fourth term.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Bachmann plays with daughters, from left, Caroline, Elisa and Sophia at their home in Stillwater, Minnesota, in December 2004.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann plays with daughters, from left, Caroline, Elisa and Sophia at their home in Stillwater, Minnesota, in December 2004.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Bachmann and Bill Wenmark address a crowd on the steps of the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul in April 1999.
Photos: Photos: Michele Bachmann's career in politics
Michele Bachmann's career in politicsBachmann and Bill Wenmark address a crowd on the steps of the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul in April 1999.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
Michele Bachmann December 201401 michele bachmann02 michele bachmann03 michele bachmann05 michele bachmann06 michele bachmann04 michele bachmann07 michele bachmann08 michele bachmann09 michele bachmann10 michele bachmann11 michele bachmann12 michele bachmann13 michele bachmann14 michele bachmann15 michele bachmann16 michele bachmann17 michele bachmann18 michele bachmann19 michele bachmann20 michele bachmann

Here's a look at the life of former US Representative Michele Bachmann.

Personal:
Birth date: April 6, 1956
Birth place: Waterloo, Iowa
Birth name: Michele Marie Amble
    Father: David Amble, an engineer
    Read More
    Mother: Arlene Jean (Johnson) Amble
    Marriage: Marcus Bachmann (September 10, 1978-present)
    Children: Sophia; Caroline; Elisa; Harrison; Lucas
    Education: Winona State University, B.A., 1978; Oral Roberts University, J.D., 1986; College of William and Mary, L.L.M., 1988
    Religion: Lutheran
    Other Facts:
    Bachmann, a conservative Republican, worked for Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential campaign. Has said that she switched parties while reading Gore Vidal's novel, "Burr."
    Bachmann and her husband, Marcus, own a mental health care practice.
    Through the years, the Bachmann family has helped care for 23 foster children.
    Timeline:
    1988-1992 -     Tax litigation attorney.
    2000-2006 - Minnesota state senator.
    November 7, 2006 - Is the first Republican woman from Minnesota to be elected to the House of Representatives.
    January 4, 2007-January 3, 2015 - Serves as Republican representative from the 6th District of Minnesota.
    October 17, 2008 - Tells MSNBC's Chris Matthews, "I'm very concerned that he [President Obama] may have anti-American views."
    November 4, 2008 - Is elected to a second term.
    July 2010 - Establishes the House Tea Party Caucus.
    November 2, 2010 - Is elected to a third term.
    January 25, 2011 - Delivers the Tea Party response to President Obama's State of the Union address.
    June 13, 2011 - At a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates, Bachmann announces that she has filed the papers necessary to run for president and will formally announce her candidacy soon.
    June 27, 2011 - Formally announces her candidacy for president during an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.
    November 21, 2011 - Releases her memoir "Core of Conviction: My Story."
    January 4, 2012 - Suspends her presidential campaign after her sixth-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses.
    November 6, 2012 - Wins re-election to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.
    May 29, 2013 - Announces, in a video posted to her campaign website, that she will not seek re-election next year.
    January 3, 2015 - Last day in office.
    June 21, 2016 - Announced as an adviser on Donald Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.