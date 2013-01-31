Running with the 4-8-12 rule

Story highlights A baseline of fitness requires about four hours of exercise a week

Running about 35 miles a week will train you for a half or full marathon

You can also cross-train, do speed workouts, run hills and weight lift

John Farah is the co-author of "Let's Pick it up a Bit," a memoir and a guide to help people lead an active life. He has run more than 430 races, including 123 marathons.

Pick someone you know -- anyone at all -- and ask them this simple question: "Do you work out?"

This time of year, the answer will usually be "yes."

It is in vogue to exercise and even more in vogue to run. But with New Year's resolutions quickly fading, the real question is this: How do you turn a fad into a lasting, meaningful habit and a healthy lifestyle?

It all comes down to what I like to call my "4-8-12 Fitness Rule" © -- a rule I've developed after 40 years of exercising regularly and talking with other people who do as well.

Scientific? No. Worth doing? Definitely.

Read More