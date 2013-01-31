Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
11 healthy Super Bowl snacks – The Super Bowl is one of the biggest calorie fests of the year. The average football fan eats about a day's worth of calories during the game, and the U.S. Calorie Control Council estimates that Americans pack away 11 million pounds of chips on Super Bowl Sunday. Instead, snack on these 11 delicious and healthy game day recipes.
Lemon-drop chicken wings – These spiked wings have a tangy lemon taste and are baked, not fried. Plus, they only have 173 calories per serving! Try this recipe: Lemon-drop chicken wings
Warm spinach-artichoke dip – Use lima beans, cream cheese, Tabasco sauce, capers and mustard for a sneaky, low-cal way to get your family to eat iron-rich spinach. One serving is only 59 calories. Try this recipe:Spinach-artichoke dip
White bean dip – Mashing cannellini beans with olive oil, garlic and sage creates the same creamy consistency as sour-cream-based dips, for 320 calories. Try this recipe:White bean dip
Zucchini fries – Eat 11 of these crispy veggies for only 181 calories, plus you'll get a boost of vitamin C. Try this recipe:Zucchini Fries
Artichoke dip – This chunky dip contains more than 25% of your daily calcium needs for only 159 calories per serving. Try this recipe:Artichoke dip
Mini turkey burgers – Garlic powder, ground turkey and Gorgonzola cheese make these 169-calorie miniburgers the perfect protein-packed finger foods. Try this recipe:Mini turkey burgers
Twice-baked sweet potatoes – Get a boost of beta-carotene and cut out much of the fat in traditional recipes with this shortcut to classic twice-baked potatoes. A serving is 341 calories. Try this recipe:Twice-baked sweet potatoes
Smoky chicken fingers – Baking these 190-calorie chicken strips keeps them low-fat, but the seasoning and bread crumbs create a faux-fried texture. Try this recipe:Smoky chicken fingers
Beef and beer chili – Cook a flavorful pot of chili in just 40 minutes for a quick, filling dinner that's only 261 calories per serving. The recipe easily doubles if you're expecting more guests. Try this recipe:Beef and beer chili
Peppered peanut brittle – Pepper adds an unexpected bit of heat to this brittle, but you can omit it for a more traditional version. One serving is 105 calories. Try this recipe:Peppered peanut brittle
Fudgy chocolate brownies – Unsweetened cocoa keeps the fat content low on these 132-calorie brownies. Try this recipe:Fudgy chocolate brownies