Mickey Rooney Fast Facts

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

Mickey Rooney, who started as a child star in vaudeville and went on to star in hundreds of movies and TV shows, has died at the age of 93.
Rooney circa 1927 in a three-piece suit. The actor got his start in his parents' vaudeville show.
Rooney, center, is seen with fellow young Hollywood actors Jackie Cooper, right, and Freddie Bartholomew circa 1930.
Mickey Rooney stars with Judy Garland and Ronald Sinclair in a scene from the comedy "Thoroughbreds Don't Cry."
Rooney is seen in 1938 in a portrait shot for "Out West with the Hardys."
Rooney garnered acclaim for his role in 1938's "Boys Town" with Spencer Tracy.
Rooney hold hands with Garland in a 1940 still from the film "Andy Hardy Meets Debutante."
Rooney talks with Lana Turner in the late 1930s.
Rooney and his first wife, American actress Ava Gardner, in the early 1940s.
Rooney dressed as Pinocchio for a 1957 television movie.
Rooney took a two-year break from making movies while he served in World War II.
Rooney made his directorial debut in 1951's "My True Story."
Rooney earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the World War II film "The Bold and the Brave" in 1956.
Rooney played the title role in 1957's "Baby Face Nelson."
In 1961, Rooney took on the infamous role as an Asian landlord in "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
Rooney appeared in 1977's "Pete's Dragon" with Sean Marshall.
Rooney co-starred in 1979's "The Black Stallion" with Kelly Reno.
Rooney tries on a feathered hat in his dressing room during a run of the play "Sugar Babies" in October 1979. He was nominated for a Tony for the role.
Rooney is seen with Raquel Welch in 1980 from the ABC series "Raquel."
Rooney appears in 2006's "Night at the Museum" with Dick Van Dyke and Bill Cobbs.
Here's a look at the life of actor Mickey Rooney.

Personal:
Birth date: September 23, 1920
Death date: April 6, 2014
Birth place: Brooklyn, New York
    Birth name: Joseph Yule Jr.
    Father: Joseph Yule Sr., vaudeville performer
    Mother: Nell (Carter) Yule, vaudeville performer
    Marriages: Janice Chamberlain (1978-2014 his death); Carolyn Hockett, (1969-1974, divorced); Margie Lane (1966-1967, divorced); Barbara Ann Thompson (1958-1966, her death); Elaine Mahnken (1952-1958, divorced); Martha Vickers (1949-1951, divorced); Betty Jane Rase (1944-1949, divorced); Ava Gardner (1942-1943, divorced)
    Children: Two stepchildren with Janice Chamberlain: Christopher and Mark; with Carolyn Hockett: Jonell and Jimmy (both adopted, Carolyn's from a previous marriage); with Barbara Ann Thompson: Kelly, Kerry, Michael and Kimmy; with Martha Vickers: Teddy; with Betty Jane Rase: Mickey Jr. (also known as Joseph Yule III) and Tim
    Education: Pacific Military Academy, Culver City, California; Attended studio school at MGM Studios
    Military: US Army, 1944-1946
    Other Facts:
    American actor, singer, dancer, composer, writer and director.
    Rooney was awarded a Bronze Star in World War II for entertaining troops.
    Has been in show business for over 90 years, since his start in vaudeville at age one.
    Has appeared in more than 300 film and television roles.
    Nominated for five Emmys, four Academy Awards and one Tony. Recipient of one Emmy and two special Academy Awards.
    Timeline:
    1920s -     Makes his first theatrical appearance at age one, and then regularly appears as part of his parents' vaudeville act.
    1926 - Appears in his first movie, "Not to be Trusted."
    1927 - Is cast as the lead in the Mickey McGuire movies.
    1932 - Legally changes his name to Mickey Rooney.
    1934 - Is cast in "Manhattan Melodrama." This leads to a long-term contract with MGM.
    1937 - "A Family Affair," first of the popular "Andy Hardy" series, in which Rooney stars as the title character, is released.
    1939 - Receives a special Academy Award for his contribution as a juvenile actor.
    1944 - Enters the service for 21 months to entertain troops during World War II.
    1954 - "The Mickey Rooney Show" premieres on television, and lasts one season.
    1982 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Special for "Bill."
    1983 - Receives an honorary Academy Award for recognition of 60 years in motion pictures.
    2003 - Is made honorary mayor for life of Boys Town. In the movie, "Boys Town," Rooney's character, Whitey Marsh, is elected mayor.
    February 16, 2011 - Takes out a restraining order against stepson Chris Aber and Chris's wife Christina. Rooney claims elder abuse and financial mismanagement at the hands of the Abers.
    March 2, 2011 - Testifies before the Senate Special Committee on Aging about elder abuse.
    March 25, 2011 - Financial affairs are put in conservatorship after $400,000 is found missing from Rooney's accounts. The Abers agree to stay away from Rooney and his home without admitting to any wrongdoing.
    September 2011 - Rooney files a lawsuit against stepson Chris Aber and Aber's wife, Christina, for elder abuse.
    June 2012 - Rooney and his wife, Janice, separate after more than thirty years together.
    April 6, 2014 - Rooney dies at home, in his sleep, at the age of 93.