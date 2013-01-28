Ethel Kennedy Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of environmental and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy.

Personal:

Birth date: April 11, 1928

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Ethel Skakel

Father: George Skakel, businessman

Mother: Ann (Brannack) Skakel

Marriage: Robert F. Kennedy (June 17, 1950-June 6, 1968, his death)

Children: Rory (daughter), December 12, 1968; Douglas, March 24, 1967; Matthew, January 11, 1965; Christopher, July 4, 1963; Mary, September 8, 1959; Michael, February 27, 1958 - December 31, 1997; Courtney, September 9, 1956; David, June 15, 1955 - April 25, 1984; Robert, Jr., January 17, 1954; Joseph II, September 24, 1952; Kathleen, July 4, 1951

Education: Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, 1949 (now called Manhattanville College)

Met Robert Kennedy though his sister, Jean.

Her nephew, Michael Skakel , was convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. In October 2013, Skakel was awarded a new trial.

Timeline:

1955 - Ethel's parents, George and Ann Skakel, are killed in an airplane accident.

1959 - Campaigns for Robert's brother, John F. Kennedy, during his run for the US presidency.

1961-1964 - Robert Kennedy serves as attorney general of the United States.

1964 - Robert Kennedy is elected to the US Senate to represent New York.

March 16, 1968 - Robert Kennedy announces he will run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

June 5, 1968 - Robert Kennedy is shot while campaigning in Los Angeles. He dies on June 6 at the age of 42.

2012 - Daughter Rory Kennedy's documentary, "Ethel," premieres.

November 24, 2014 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

September 20, 2016 - Ethel attends a ceremony held by the US Navy as they announce the naming of a Navy refueling ship in honor of Robert F. Kennedy.