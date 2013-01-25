Desmond Tutu Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Personal:

Birth date: October 7, 1931

Birth place: Klerksdorp, Transvaal, South Africa

Birth name: Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Father: Zachariah Tutu, schoolteacher

Mother: Aletta Tutu, domestic servant

Marriage: Nomalizo Leah (Shenxane) Tutu (July 2, 1955-present)

Children: Trevor, Theresa, Naomi and Mpho

Education: Bantu Normal Teacher's College, Pretoria, 1953, South Africa; University of South Africa, Johannesburg, B.A, 1954; St. Peter's Theological College, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1960

Other Facts:

Sometimes referred to as "the Arch."

Chaired South Africa's post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Timeline:

1954-1957 - Teaches school, and resigns in protest of government restrictions on education for black children.

1961 - Is ordained an Anglican priest.

1975 - Becomes the first black appointed Anglican dean of St. Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg.

1976 - Is consecrated Bishop of Lesotho.

1978 - Becomes the first black secretary general of the interdenominational South African Council of Churches.

1984 - Becomes the second South African, after Chief Albert Lutuli, to win the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to end apartheid.

1986 - Is elected Archbishop of Cape Town, becoming the head of the Anglican Church in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland and Lesotho.

1995 - Is selected by South African President Nelson Mandela to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

1996 - Retires as the Archbishop of Cape Town and becomes Archbishop Emeritus.

1997 - Is diagnosed with prostate cancer and treated at hospitals in the United States.

1998 - Establishes the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust.

1998-2000 - Visiting professor of theology at Emory University in Atlanta.

2002 - Visiting professor at Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

March 2003 - Presents the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report to South African President Thabo Mbeki.

July 18, 2007 - Former President Nelson Mandela announces the formation of The Elders, a group of elder statesmen from around the world that will work to solve global problems. Among the members of the group are Tutu, former US President Jimmy Carter, Kofi Annan, Mary Robinson and Ela Bhatt.

September 30, 2007 - Tutu leads The Elders on their first mission, to Darfur in Sudan.

October 2011 - Tutu harshly criticizes the South African government for failing to issue a visa to the Dalai Lama. He accuses the government of pandering to China and in some ways being worse than the apartheid-era governments.

October 3, 2011 - "Tutu: The Authorised Portrait" is released to coincide with Tutu's 80th birthday. The book, written by his daughter Mpho and Allister Sparks, contains personal writings as well as anecdotes by people including Richard Branson, Bono, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and others.

October 4, 2012 - Tutu is awarded $1 million by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation for "his lifelong commitment to speaking truth to power."

December 3, 2012 - Releases a children's book called "Desmond and the Very Mean Word."

April 24-29, 2013 - Tutu is hospitalized to undergo tests for a persistent infection, according to his foundation.

July 14-21, 2015 - Tutu is admitted to a Cape Town, South Africa hospital to be treated for a persistent infection.

August 18, 2015 - Tutu is hospitalized for an inflammation unrelated to his previous infection. He is released on September 4, 2015.