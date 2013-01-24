Breaking News

Prince Philip Fast Facts

Updated 1:02 PM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011. See more photos of Philip, the husband of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011. See more photos of Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
Prince Philip is dressed for a production of &quot;Macbeth&quot; while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
Prince Philip is dressed for a production of "Macbeth" while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents&#39; separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents' separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother&#39;s maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949.
Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949.
Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953.
Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961.
Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962.
Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962.
Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964.
Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964.
The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964.
The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964.
The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965.
The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965.
The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966.
The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966.
Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967.
Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967.
Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary &quot;Royal Family&quot; in 1969.
Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary "Royal Family" in 1969.
Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972.
Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972.
The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976.
The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976.
Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980.
Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980.
Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993.
Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993.
Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994.
Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994.
Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998.
Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998.
Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000.
Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000.
The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005.
Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005.
Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010.
Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010.
The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011.
The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011.
Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife&#39;s Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012.
Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife's Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012.
The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand&#39;s highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013.
The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013.
Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014.
Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014.
The royal couple arrive at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014.
The royal couple arrive at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014.
Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014.
Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014.
Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015.
Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015.
Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015.
Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015.
The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016 during celebrations for her 90th birthday.
The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016 during celebrations for her 90th birthday.
Here's a look at the life of Great Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Personal:
Birth date: June 10, 1921
Birthplace: Corfu, Greece
    Birth name: Prince Philip of Greece
    Father: Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark
    Read More
    Mother: Princess Alice of Battenburg
    Marriage: Queen Elizabeth II (November 20, 1947-present)
    Children: Edward, Earl of Wessex (March 10, 1964); Andrew, Duke of York (February 19, 1960); Anne, Princess Royal (September 15, 1950); Charles, Prince of Wales (November 14, 1948)
    Military: British Royal Navy, 1939-1953
    Other Facts:
    His full title is HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of The Queen's Service Order, Privy Counsellor.
    His ancestry is not Greek by blood, but English, Russian, German/Prussian and Danish.
    Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son.
    Is a fourth cousin of his wife, the Queen, and like her, he is a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. He is also Queen Victoria's oldest living great-great-grandchild.
    His interests are painting, the environment, horses, flying and writing. He has written books on birds, the environment, carriage driving and other subjects.
    After earning his RAF wings in 1953, Prince Philip logged more than 5,900 hours in 59 different types of aircraft over the next 44 years.
    His official name is Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.
    Timeline:
    1922 -     The overthrow of his brother, King Constantine I of Greece, causes Prince Andrew, Princess Alice and their five children to leave Greece and settle in Paris.
    1930 - After his parents' separation in 1930, Philip is sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
    1940 - Serves as a midshipman, his first posting, on the HMS Ramillies of the Mediterranean Fleet.
    1942 - Becomes a sub-lieutenant in the British Royal Navy.
    July 1942 - Is promoted to first lieutenant and executive officer aboard the HMS Wallace, a destroyer, and participates in the Allied landings in Sicily during World War II.
    February 1947 - Becomes a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. Prior to taking the British oath of citizenship, being sixth in line to throne of Greece, he renounces all claims to titles in both Greece and Denmark.
    November 19, 1947 - Is invested as a Knight of the Order of the Garter and is given the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich.
    November 20, 1947 - Marries Princess Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. His name changes from Lt. Philip Mountbatten to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
    1948 - Is appointed as a personal aide-de-camp to his father-in-law King George VI.
    1950 - Is promoted to Lieutenant-Commander.
    1952 - Is promoted to Commander, but his naval career ends with the death of King George VI, and his wife's ascension to the throne on February 6th.
    1953 - Is appointed Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal of the Army and Marshal of the Royal Air Force. Is designated regent presumptive by an Act of Parliament. In the event of the Queen's death or incapacitation, Prince Philip would rule as regent for Prince Charles.
    1956 - Starts the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which rewards children for personal development and community involvement.
    1956-1970 - Serves as president of the Royal Yachting Association.
    1957 - By Queen's decree, is "granted style and titular dignity of a Prince of the United Kingdom." He is invested as a Grand Master and First or Principal Knight of the Order of the British Empire. This decree restores his birth title of Prince.
    1961-1981 - First president of the World Wildlife Fund - UK.
    1964-1986 - President of International Equestrian Federation.
    June 1968 - Is awarded the Order of the Merit by the Queen, an honor bestowed to those of, "great achievement in the fields of the arts, learning, literature and science," and is restricted to 24 members.
    1975-1980 - Serves as president of the Royal Yachting Association for the second time.
    1981-1996 - Serves as president of World Wildlife Fund International.
    1996-present - President Emeritus of the World Wildlife Fund.
    April 9, 2005 - Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II are the only senior members of the Royal Family who do not attend Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' civil wedding ceremony. They do attend the dedication service.
    November 10, 2005 - His 58th wedding anniversary makes him the longest-serving British consort, out-living the wife of King George III, Queen Charlotte.
    October 23, 2006 - Inspects British forces in southern Iraq.
    May 3-8, 2007 - Prince Philip and the Queen visit the United States for the 400th anniversary of America's first British settlement in Jamestown in 1607. They attend the Kentucky Derby on May 5 and a state dinner at the White House on May 7.
    April 1, 2009 - Along with Queen Elizabeth II, meets President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace.
    June 10, 2011 - The Duke's 90th birthday makes him the oldest-serving royal consort.
    December 23-27, 2011 - Undergoes treatment for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital.
    June 4-9, 2012 - Prince Philip is hospitalized for a bladder infection at King Edward VII Hospital in London. He misses part of the Jubilee celebrations commemorating the Queen's 60th anniversary on the throne.
    August 15-20, 2012 - Is treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a bladder infection.
    June 7-17, 2013 - Is a patient in London Clinic, admitted for abdominal pain, he has exploratory surgery the following day and is released following his recuperation.
    January 26, 2015 - Australia Prime Minister Tony Abbott awards that nation's top honor, Knight of the Order of Australia, to Prince Philip for his life of service throughout the Queen's reign.