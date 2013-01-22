Breaking News

Joe Biden Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Joe Biden Medal of Freedom
Joe Biden Medal of Freedom

    JUST WATCHED

    Biden receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Here is a look at the life of Vice President Joe Biden.

Personal:
Birth date: November 20, 1942
Birth place: Scranton, Pennsylvania
    Birth name: Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.
    Father: Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr., car salesman
    Read More
    Mother: Catherine Eugenia (Finnegan) Biden
    Marriages: Jill (Jacobs) Biden (June 17, 1977-present); Neilia (Hunter) Biden (August 27, 1966-December 18, 1972, her death)
    Children: with Jill (Jacobs) Biden: Ashley; with Neilia (Hunter) Biden: Naomi Christina, Robert Hunter, Joseph Robinette "Beau," III
    Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1965; Syracuse University Law School, J.D., 1968
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Had a stuttering problem as a child.
    Biden's son Beau Biden was the Attorney General of Delaware.
    Timeline:
    1968-1970 -     Defense attorney for criminal cases in Wilmington, Delaware.
    1970-1972 - Serves on the New Castle County Council in Delaware.
    1972 - Is first elected to the Senate at age 29, defeating Republican Senator J. Caleb Boggs. Wins re-election in 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2002 and 2008.
    December 18, 1972 - While Christmas shopping, Biden's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and daughter Naomi Biden are killed in a car accident. His sons Beau and Hunter are badly injured, but survive.
    January 5, 1973 - Is sworn in as US senator of Delaware at son Beau's bedside in the hospital.
    1987-1995 - Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
    June 9, 1987 - Enters the 1988 presidential race, but drops out three months later following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
    February 1988 - Undergoes surgery to repair an aneurysm in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.
    January 20, 1990 - Introduces a bill that becomes the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The act addresses sexual assault and domestic violence. It is signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.
    2001-2003 - Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
    2002 - Votes to authorize military intervention in Iraq, but later becomes a vocal critic of the conflict.
    2007-2009 - Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
    January 31, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president.
    August 1, 2007 - Releases his memoir, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics."
    January 3, 2008 - Announces his withdrawal from the presidential race.
    August 23, 2008 - Is named the vice presidential running mate of Barack Obama.
    November 4, 2008 - Is elected vice president of the United States.
    January 15, 2009 - Resigns from the Senate.
    January 20, 2009 - Is sworn in as vice president of the United States.
    February 7, 2009 - Delivers first major speech as vice president at a security conference in Germany.
    September 1, 2010 - Presides over a ceremony in Iraq to formally mark the end of the US combat mission in Iraq.
    November 6, 2012 - Barack Obama and Biden are re-elected president and vice president of the United States, defeating Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan.
    January 20, 2013 - Is sworn in for his second term as vice president of the United States.
    October 2, 2014 - Speaking at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Biden tells attendees that ISIS has been inadvertently strengthened by actions taken by Turkey, the UAE and other Middle Eastern allies to help opposition groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
    October 4, 2014 - Biden speaks by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding remarks made at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He apologizes "for any implication that Turkey or other allies and partners in the region had intentionally supplied or facilitated the growth of ISIL or other violent extremists in Syria."
    May 30, 2015 - Biden's eldest son, Beau Biden, passes away from brain cancer at age 46.
    October 21, 2015 - Says he will not seek the presidency, announcing that the window for a successful campaign "has closed."
    December 6, 2016 - Doesn't rule out running for president in 2020, saying "I'm not committing not to run. I'm not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening."
    January 12, 2017 - President Barack Obama surprises Biden by presenting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a White House ceremony.
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden began his career in politics in 1972, winning election to the Senate at the age of 29 (he was 30 when he took office). The Delaware Democrat was reelected to the Senate six times, including 2008, before becoming the 47th vice president of the United States.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden began his career in politics in 1972, winning election to the Senate at the age of 29 (he was 30 when he took office). The Delaware Democrat was reelected to the Senate six times, including 2008, before becoming the 47th vice president of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Biden is sworn in for his second term as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with his wife, Jill, and son, Beau, by his side, on January 21, 2013, in Washington.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden is sworn in for his second term as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with his wife, Jill, and son, Beau, by his side, on January 21, 2013, in Washington.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Biden presides over a ceremony in Baghdad to formally mark the end of the U.S. combat mission in Iraq on September 1, 2010.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden presides over a ceremony in Baghdad to formally mark the end of the U.S. combat mission in Iraq on September 1, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Biden and President-elect Barack Obama wave to the crowd at their election night party at Grant Park in Chicago on November 4, 2008.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden and President-elect Barack Obama wave to the crowd at their election night party at Grant Park in Chicago on November 4, 2008.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Biden speaks after being introduced as Obama&#39;s running mate while campaigning together after the Democratic National Convention in 2008.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden speaks after being introduced as Obama's running mate while campaigning together after the Democratic National Convention in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    From left, former Sen. John Edwards, Biden, Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton at a debate of Democratic presidential candidates on April 26, 2007, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    From left, former Sen. John Edwards, Biden, Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton at a debate of Democratic presidential candidates on April 26, 2007, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Biden releases his memoir, &quot;Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics,&quot; in 2007.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden releases his memoir, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics," in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    As a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden is interviewed on NBC&#39;s &quot;Meet the Press,&quot; concerning the war in Iraq on August 14, 2005.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    As a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden is interviewed on NBC's "Meet the Press," concerning the war in Iraq on August 14, 2005.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    While chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden meets Afghan students during a visit to Kabul in 2002.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    While chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden meets Afghan students during a visit to Kabul in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Biden is welcomed back after undergoing surgery for an aneurysm in 1988.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden is welcomed back after undergoing surgery for an aneurysm in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Biden announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988. After three months he drops out, following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    Biden announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988. After three months he drops out, following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    While on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden meets with Sen. Frank Church, center, and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty in 1979.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    While on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden meets with Sen. Frank Church, center, and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty in 1979.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    President Jimmy Carter and Biden attend a reception for the Delaware Democratic Party in 1978. Biden was the first senator to endorse Carter&#39;s presidential candidacy two years earlier.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    President Jimmy Carter and Biden attend a reception for the Delaware Democratic Party in 1978. Biden was the first senator to endorse Carter's presidential candidacy two years earlier.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    At a convention in 1972, Biden and his first wife, Neilia, and his two sons take a photo with Delaware Gov.-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife Jeanne. Neilia Biden died in a car accident a few months later, after his first election to the Senate, along with their infant daughter, Naomi.
    Photos: Photos: Vice President Joe Biden
    At a convention in 1972, Biden and his first wife, Neilia, and his two sons take a photo with Delaware Gov.-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife Jeanne. Neilia Biden died in a car accident a few months later, after his first election to the Senate, along with their infant daughter, Naomi.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    01 joe biden03 joe biden04 joe biden05 joe biden06 joe biden07 joe biden08 joe biden restricted09 joe biden10 joe biden11 joe biden12 joe biden13 joe biden14 joe biden15 joe biden