Joe Biden Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Vice President Joe Biden.

Personal:

Birth date: November 20, 1942

Birth place: Scranton, Pennsylvania

Birth name: Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.

Father: Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr., car salesman

Mother: Catherine Eugenia (Finnegan) Biden

Children: with Jill (Jacobs) Biden: Ashley; with Neilia (Hunter) Biden: Naomi Christina, Robert Hunter, Joseph Robinette "Beau," III

Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1965; Syracuse University Law School, J.D., 1968

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Had a stuttering problem as a child.

Biden's son Beau Biden was the Attorney General of Delaware.

Timeline:

1968-1970 - Defense attorney for criminal cases in Wilmington, Delaware.

1970-1972 - Serves on the New Castle County Council in Delaware.

1972 - Is first elected to the Senate at age 29, defeating Republican Senator J. Caleb Boggs. Wins re-election in 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2002 and 2008.

December 18, 1972 - While Christmas shopping, Biden's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and daughter Naomi Biden are killed in a car accident. His sons Beau and Hunter are badly injured, but survive.

January 5, 1973 - Is sworn in as US senator of Delaware at son Beau's bedside in the hospital.

1987-1995 - Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

June 9, 1987 - Enters the 1988 presidential race, but drops out three months later following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.

February 1988 - Undergoes surgery to repair an aneurysm in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.

January 20, 1990 - Introduces a bill that becomes the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The act addresses sexual assault and domestic violence. It is signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

2001-2003 - Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

2002 - Votes to authorize military intervention in Iraq, but later becomes a vocal critic of the conflict.

2007-2009 - Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

January 31, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president.

August 1, 2007 - Releases his memoir, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics."

January 3, 2008 - Announces his withdrawal from the presidential race.

November 4, 2008 - Is elected vice president of the United States.

January 15, 2009 - Resigns from the Senate.

January 20, 2009 - Is sworn in as vice president of the United States.

February 7, 2009 - Delivers first major speech as vice president at a security conference in Germany.

September 1, 2010 - Presides over a ceremony in Iraq to formally mark the end of the US combat mission in Iraq.

January 20, 2013 - Is sworn in for his second term as vice president of the United States.

October 4, 2014 - Biden speaks by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding remarks made at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. He apologizes "for any implication that Turkey or other allies and partners in the region had intentionally supplied or facilitated the growth of ISIL or other violent extremists in Syria."

December 6, 2016 - Doesn't rule out running for president in 2020, saying "I'm not committing not to run. I'm not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening."

January 12, 2017 - President Barack Obama surprises Biden by presenting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a White House ceremony.