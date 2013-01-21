Winona Ryder Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Winona Ryder, an Oscar-nominated actress.

Personal:
Birth date: October 29, 1971
Birth place: Winona, Minnesota
Birth name: Winona Laura Horowitz
    Father: Michael Horowitz, rare books dealer
    Mother: Cynthia (Istas) Horowitz
    Other Facts:
    She has been nominated for an Academy Award two times: Once for "The Age of Innocence" and once for "Little Women."
    Ryder received a Grammy nomination for her spoken recording of "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl."
    Timeline:
    1986 -     Makes her film debut in "Lucas."
    October 6, 2000 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    December 12, 2001 - Is arrested at the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue, charged with four felony counts and is released on $20,000 bail.
    June 14, 2002 - At her arraignment, Ryder enters a not guilty plea
    October 16, 2002 - Drug charges against Ryder are dismissed.
    October 24 2002 - Ryder's trial begins.
    November 6, 2002 - The jury reaches a verdict after five hours of deliberation. Ryder is found not guilty of burglary, guilty of vandalism and guilty of grand theft.
    December 6, 2002 - Ryder is sentenced to three years probation, psychological and drug counseling, 480 hours of community service and $10,000 in fines and restitution.
    June 18, 2004 - A judge reduces the charges against Ryder from felonies to misdemeanors as she has completed 480 hours of community service at the City of Hope Cancer Center.
    Summer 2016 - Stars in Netflix's eight-episode series "Stranger Things."