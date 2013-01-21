Breaking News

Steven Spielberg Fast Facts

Updated 8:21 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Steven Spielberg, who turns 67 on Wednesday, December 18, has directed 27 movies over four decades and won three Academy Awards, including two for Best Director. His movies have grossed more than $9 billion, and Spielberg is worth several billion himself, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/profile/steven-spielberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Forbes magazine&lt;/a&gt;. Take a look back at the career of one of the world&#39;s greatest visual storytellers.
Spielberg, left, talks with actors Goldie Hawn, William Atherton and Michael Sacks on the set of his 1974 film &quot;The Sugarland Express.&quot; Prior to that, Spielberg had directed television shows and made-for-TV movies. Spielberg&#39;s first film in 1964, &quot;Firelight,&quot; was about UFOs attacking a town.
Spielberg, arms crossed, and his camera crew wade in water on the set of &quot;Jaws&quot; at Martha&#39;s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The 1975 film made $60 million in its first month, which in 2013 dollars would be equal to about $256 million. &quot;Jaws&quot; was the highest-grossing movie of all time until &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
Spielberg, right, listens to actor Richard Dreyfuss on the set of the 1977 science-fiction film &quot;Close Encounters of the Third Kind.&quot; The film earned Spielberg his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.
Actor Toshiro Mifune, left, listens as Spielberg runs through a scene from &quot;1941&quot; with him and co-star Christopher Lee. The 1979 comedy, a satirical film about hysterical Californians preparing for a Japanese invasion after Pearl Harbor, was considered a bust.
Spielberg works on a miniature set for &quot;Raiders of the Lost Ark.&quot; The 1981 movie would be the first in the highly successful Indiana Jones film franchise.
Spielberg, wearing a hat, works with actors Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas and Dee Wallace during the filming of &quot;E.T.; The Extra-Terrestrial&quot; in 1982. As of 2013, the movie had made more than $792 million worldwide.
Actress Kate Capshaw is directed by Spielberg on set of the film &quot;Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom&quot; in 1984. Capshaw, who played Indiana Jones&#39; love interest in the movie, would later become Spielberg&#39;s future wife. The year 1984 was also when Spielberg founded his production company Amblin Entertainment.
Actress Whoopi Goldberg has a conversation with Spielberg during production of the 1985 film &quot;The Color Purple.&quot; The film, an adaptation of Alice Walker&#39;s novel, was nominated for Best Picture and earned Goldberg a Best Actress nomination.
Actor Christian Bale, left, Spielberg and John Malkovich talk on the set of &quot;Empire of the Sun&quot; in 1987. The film is taken from J.G. Ballard&#39;s novel based on Ballard&#39;s experiences as a boy in a Japanese prison camp during World War II.
Executive producer George Lucas, left, and Spielberg confer on the set of the film &quot;Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade&quot; in 1989. The two influential filmmakers have worked on multiple movies together.
Spielberg films the 1989 movie &quot;Always,&quot; a remake of the Spencer Tracy tale &quot;A Guy Named Joe.&quot; It starred Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter and Audrey Hepburn in her last role before her death in 1993.
Actors Julia Roberts and Robin Williams watch production footage with Spielberg on the set of the film &quot;Hook&quot; in 1991.
Spielberg sits with child actor Joseph Mazzello during the filming of &quot;Jurassic Park&quot; in 1993. The film, based on the science-fiction novel by Michael Crichton, is Spielberg&#39;s highest-grossing movie to date. It has made more than $914 million.
Spielberg and actor Liam Neeson work on the set of &quot;Schindler&#39;s List&quot; in 1994. The film earned Spielberg his first Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. Also in 1994, Spielberg created the film studio DreamWorks along with Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen.
Spielberg directs a dinosaur in the &quot;The Lost World,&quot; the &quot;Jurassic Park&quot; sequel in 1997.
Spielberg appears on the set of the 1997 film &quot;Amistad&quot; with actor Morgan Freeman.
Spielberg directs actors Tom Hanks, Jeremy Davies, Tom Sizemore, Adam Goldberg and others in the war drama &quot;Saving Private Ryan&quot; in 1998. Spielberg won his second Best Director Oscar for the film, and he also received the U.S. Navy&#39;s highest civilian award, the Distinguished Public Service Award.
Actor Haley Joel Osment, left, Spielberg and Jude Law work on a scene from the movie &quot;A.I. Artificial Intelligence&quot; in 2001. The film is about a highly advanced robotic boy longing to become &quot;real,&quot; a real sci-fi &quot;Pinocchio&quot; drama.
Actor Tom Cruise, left, Spielberg and Samantha Morton shoot &quot;Minority Report&quot; in 2002. The film was a commercial success, making more than $300 million worldwide.
Spielberg, center, works with actors Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Hanks on the set of &quot;Catch Me if you Can&quot; in 2002.
Spielberg directs the film &quot;The Terminal&quot; in 2004. This was Spielberg and Hanks&#39; third movie together. Hanks and Spielberg have also collaborated on the mini-series &quot;Band of Brothers&quot; and &quot;The Pacific.&quot;
Spielberg, left, with Cruise and Dakota Fanning on the set of &quot;War of the Worlds&quot; in 2005. The movie recreated the legendary science-fiction novel by H.G. Wells.
Spielberg, second from left, talks with actors Daniel Craig, Hanns Zischler and Eric Bana on the set of &quot;Munich&quot; in 2005. The movie is based on the hostage crisis that took place during the 1972 Munich Olympics.
Actress Cate Blanchett, Spielberg, producer Frank Marshall and actor Harrison Ford appear on the set of the latest Indiana Jones film, &quot;Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,&quot; in 2008.
Producer Peter Jackson, left, and Spielberg work on the set of &quot;The Adventures of Tintin&quot; in 2011. Like &quot;Indiana Jones,&quot; &quot;Tintin&quot; exists in a lost world of colonial exploration and adventure.
Spielberg sets up a shot on the set of the 2011 film &quot;War Horse,&quot; an epic adventure set against a sweeping canvas of rural England and Europe during World War I.
Spielberg, center, on the set of &quot;Lincoln&quot; in 2012. Daniel Day-Lewis starred in the film as U.S. President Abraham Lincoln and became the first actor in a Spielberg movie to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Here's a look at the life of filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Personal:
Birth date: December 18, 1946
Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio
    Birth name: Steven Allan Spielberg
    Father: Arnold Spielberg, electrical engineer and computer pioneer
    Mother: Leah (Posner) Spielberg, restaurateur and concert pianist
    Marriages: Kate Capshaw (October 12, 1991-present); Amy Irving (November 27, 1985-February 2, 1989, divorced)
    Children: with Kate Capshaw: Destry Allyn, December 1, 1996; Mikaela George, February 28, 1996 (adopted); Sawyer, March 10, 1992; Sasha, May 14, 1990; Theo, August 1988 (adopted); Jessica Capshaw, August 9, 1976 (step-daughter); with Amy Irving: Max, June 13, 1985
    Education: California State University Long Beach, B.A., 2002
    Other Facts:
    As a child, he recorded family events using an 8-mm camera and made horror films with his younger sisters.
    He was rejected by the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinema Arts twice.
    His 1975 movie, "Jaws," is considered the first "summer blockbuster," grossing $60 million within its first month of release.
    Is godfather to actresses Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.
    He is the winner of three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmys and seven Daytime Emmys.
    Timeline:
    March 24, 1964 -     "Firelight" is released, his first feature-length film.
    November 13, 1971 - "Duel" premieres as a made-for-television movie.
    1982 - "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" becomes the one of highest-grossing movies of the year.
    1984 - Founds Amblin Entertainment. The company is named after a short movie Spielberg filmed while in school.
    March 30, 1987 - Receives the Irving G. Thalberg Award at the 59th Academy Awards.
    June 9, 1993 - "Jurassic Park" is released, based on the science fiction novel by Michael Crichton. The film is Spielberg's highest grossing movie worldwide to date, making more than $1.03 billion to date (2016).
    1994 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Picture and Directing for "Schindler's List."
    1994 - DreamWorks SKG is created by Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen.
    1995 - Receives the 23rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.
    1996 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program (one hour or less) for "Steven Spielberg Presents A Pinky & The Brain Christmas Special."
    September 23, 1997 - DreamWorks releases its first full-length feature film, "The Peacemaker," starring George Clooney and Nicole Kidman.
    1999 - Wins an Academy Award for Directing for "Saving Private Ryan" and receives the US Navy's highest civilian award, the Distinguished Public Service Award for the WWII film.
    2000 - Receives DGA Lifetime Achievement Award.
    2002 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries for "Band Of Brothers."
    2003 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries for "Steven Spielberg Presents Taken."
    January 10, 2003 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Avenue.
    December 2005 - DreamWorks SKG is sold to Paramount for $1.6 billion. Spielberg and Geffen remain with the company.
    December 3, 2006 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.
    2010 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries for "The Pacific."
    November 24, 2015 - In a ceremony honoring 17 Americans, Spielberg is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    March 2016 - Forbes, in its annual list of the world's billionaires, estimates Spielberg's net worth at $3.5 billion.