Joan Fontaine Fast Facts

Updated 7:34 PM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Joan Fontaine, seen here acting in the 1944 film &quot;Frenchman&#39;s Creek&quot; died Monday, December 16, according to longtime friend Noel Beutel. The Oscar-winning actress was 96.
Fontaine and Fred Astaire appear in a scene from the film &quot;Damsel In Distress&quot; in 1937.
Fontaine and Laurence Olivier embrace in &quot;Rebecca,&quot; a 1940 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. For her role in &quot;Rebecca,&quot; Fontaine earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Fontaine, second from left, sits with producer David Selznick, Hitchcock and Hitchcock&#39;s wife, Alma, at the Academy Awards presentation dinner in 1941. &quot;Rebecca&quot; won Best Picture that year.
Fontaine won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in another Hitchcock film, &quot;Suspicion,&quot; in 1941.
Fontaine holds her Oscar at the awards show in February 1942.
Orson Welles and Fontaine, in a publicity still for &quot;Jane Eyre&quot; in 1943.
Fontaine, left, plays cards with her sister, Olivia de Havilland, circa 1945. The two actresses, the only sisters to have won the Oscar for Best Actress, feuded for much of their lives and had to be seated on opposite ends of the stage during one Oscar winners&#39; reunion in 1979.
Fontaine appears in a scene from &quot;Ivy&quot; with actor Richard Ney in 1947.
Burt Lancaster caresses Fontaine&#39;s head in the 1948 film &quot;Kiss the Blood Off My Hands.&quot;
Fontaine and James Stewart work together in a scene from the 1948 movie &quot;You Gotta Stay Happy.&quot;
Fontaine and Bing Crosby, cheek to cheek in a scene from the film &quot;The Emperor Waltz&quot; in 1948.
Fontaine and Joseph Cotten act out a romantic scene from the movie &quot;September Affair&quot; in 1950.
Robert Taylor and Fontaine appear in the 1952 film &quot;Ivanhoe.&quot;
Jack Palance and Fontaine in &quot;Flight to Tangier&quot; in 1953.
Fontaine and Collier Young sit together at a restaurant table at the Biltmore Hotel in New York City in 1956.
Fontaine and Harry Belafonte appear in the 1957 film &quot;Island In the Sun.&quot;
Fontaine, escorted by Charles Addams, arrives at the Rivoli Theater in 1963 for the world premiere of the film &quot;Cleopatra&quot; in New York.
Fontaine appears scared of the branch-like hand coming at her in a scene from the 1966 film &quot;The Devil&#39;s Own.&quot;
Fontaine and George Oppenheimer attend a 1974 gala honoring Hitchcock in New York.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Academy Award winning actress Joan Fontaine.

Personal:
Birth date: October 22, 1917
Death date: December 15, 2013
Birth place: Tokyo, Japan
Birth name: Joan de Beauvoir de Havilland
    Father: Walter de Havilland, a patent lawyer and teacher
    Mother: Lillian (Ruse) de Havilland, an actress
    Marriages: Alfred Wright Jr. (1964-1969, divorced); Collier Young (1952-1961, divorced); William Dozier (1946-1951, divorced); Brian Aherne (1939-1944, divorced)
    Children: with William Dozier: Deborah, November 5, 1948; with Collier Young: Martita, (born 1946, adopted 1952)
    Other Facts:
    Both parents were British.
    She was the younger sister of actress Olivia de Havilland.
    Her mother, actress Lillian Fontaine, began encouraging the sisters' rivalry at an early age.
    She took her stage name from her stepfather, George Fontaine.
    During the filming of "Rebecca," director Alfred Hitchcock convinced her that everyone on the set hated her in an effort to make her performance as a shy and uneasy character more credible.
    At the time of her Best Actress Oscar win, February 1942, she was the youngest to win the award at the age of 23.
    The long-standing feud with her sister was at such a peak during one Oscar winners' reunion in 1979 that they had to be seated on opposite ends of the stage.
    She received three Academy Award nominations and won one.
    Timeline:
    1919 -     Parents separate, moves with mother and sister, to Saratoga, California.
    1935 - Makes her screen debut in "No More Ladies", under the name of Joan Burfield.
    1942 - Wins the Best Actress Academy Award for "Suspicion," and beats her sister, who is nominated for Best Actress for "Hold Back the Dawn."
    1947 - Forms Rampart Productions with husband William Dozier.
    1954 - Stars in "Tea and Sympathy" on Broadway, taking on the role in the second run of the play.
    September 1978 - Autobiography, "No Bed of Roses" is released. The book's tell-all content explains and adds to the feud between Fontaine and her sister.
    1980s - Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest/Cameo Appearance in a Daytime Drama Series for "Ryan's Hope."
    2000 - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejects a lawsuit filed by Fontaine against Blockbuster. The court holds she failed to show intent when Blockbuster overstated her role as an extra on the videocassette case for the re-release of Orson Welles's "Othello." Her role in the movie is uncredited.
    December 15, 2013 - Dies in her sleep at her home in Carmel, California, at the age of 96.