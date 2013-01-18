Breaking News

Henry Kissinger Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:55 PM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger&#39;s On China is on a list of books recommended by EPL players.

Here's a look at the life of former National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Personal:
Birth date: May 27, 1923
Birth place: Furth, Germany
Birth name: Heinz Alfred Kissinger
    Father: Louis Kissinger, a teacher
    Read More
    Mother: Paula (Stern) Kissinger
    Marriages: Nancy (Maginnes) Kissinger (March 30, 1974-present); Ann Fleischer (1949-1964, divorced)
    Children: with Ann Fleischer: Elizabeth, David
    Education: Harvard University, B.A., 1950; M.A., 1952; Ph.D., 1954
    Military: US Army, 1943-1949, Captain
    Religion: Jewish
    Other Facts:
    Kissinger's name was changed to Henry when his family immigrated to the United States to escape the Nazis.
    Attended high school at night while working at a factory during the day.
    First person to serve as both national security adviser and secretary of state.
    Timeline:
    1938     - The Kissinger family immigrates to the United States, settling in New York.
    June 19, 1943 - Becomes a US citizen.
    1954-1971 - Harvard University faculty member.
    1957-1960 - Associate Director of Harvard's Center for International Affairs.
    1956-1960 - Consultant, Weapons Systems Evaluation Group of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
    1961-1962 - Consultant, National Security Council.
    1961-1968 - Consultant, US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency.
    1965-1968 - Consultant, US Department of State.
    1969-1974 - Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for President Nixon.
    1969 - Helps initiate the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) with the Soviet Union.
    1972 - Kissinger and President Nixon are named Time Magazine's Men of the Year.
    September 23, 1973-January 20, 1977 - Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.
    1973 - Wins the Nobel Peace Prize, with Le Duc Tho, for negotiating the end of the Vietnam War. Le Duc Tho declines the award.
    1974-1975 - Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for President Ford.
    1982 - Opens international consulting firm Kissinger Associates, Inc.
    1982 - Has triple coronary bypass surgery.
    November 2002 - Is appointed by President George W. Bush to lead the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (also known as the 9-11 Commission).
    December 13, 2002 - Resigns as chairman of the 9-11 Commission, citing controversy over possible conflicts of interest with clients of his consulting firm.
    March 2005 - Undergoes an angioplasty procedure.
    May 18, 2006 - Is awarded the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service.
    July 15, 2014 - Undergoes heart surgery to replace an aortic valve.