Henry Kissinger Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Personal:

Birth date: May 27, 1923

Birth place: Furth, Germany

Birth name: Heinz Alfred Kissinger

Father: Louis Kissinger, a teacher

Mother: Paula (Stern) Kissinger

Marriages: Nancy (Maginnes) Kissinger (March 30, 1974-present); Ann Fleischer (1949-1964, divorced)

Children: with Ann Fleischer: Elizabeth, David

Education: Harvard University, B.A., 1950; M.A., 1952; Ph.D., 1954

Military: US Army, 1943-1949, Captain

Other Facts:

Kissinger's name was changed to Henry when his family immigrated to the United States to escape the Nazis.

Attended high school at night while working at a factory during the day.

First person to serve as both national security adviser and secretary of state.

Timeline:

1938 - The Kissinger family immigrates to the United States, settling in New York.

June 19, 1943 - Becomes a US citizen.

1954-1971 - Harvard University faculty member.

1957-1960 - Associate Director of Harvard's Center for International Affairs.

1956-1960 - Consultant, Weapons Systems Evaluation Group of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

1961-1962 - Consultant, National Security Council.

1961-1968 - Consultant, US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency.

1965-1968 - Consultant, US Department of State.

1969-1974 - Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for President Nixon.

1969 - Helps initiate the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) with the Soviet Union.

1972 - Kissinger and President Nixon are named Time Magazine's Men of the Year.

1974-1975 - Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs for President Ford.

1982 - Opens international consulting firm Kissinger Associates, Inc.

1982 - Has triple coronary bypass surgery.

December 13, 2002 - Resigns as chairman of the 9-11 Commission, citing controversy over possible conflicts of interest with clients of his consulting firm.

March 2005 - Undergoes an angioplasty procedure.