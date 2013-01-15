Breaking News

Jack Lew Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Jacob &quot;Jack&quot; Lew.
Newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Jacob "Jack" Lew.

Here is a look at the life of former Treasury Secretary Jacob "Jack" Lew.

Personal:
Birth date: August 29, 1955
Birth place: New York, New York
    Birth name: Jacob Joseph Lew
      Father: Irving Lew, a lawyer and rare book dealer
      Read More
      Mother: Ruth (Turoff) Lew
      Marriage: Ruth Schwartz
      Children: Isaac "Danny" and Shoshana
      Education: Harvard, A.B., 1978; Georgetown, J.D., 1983
      Religion: Jewish
      Other Facts:
      Observes the Sabbath, abstaining from work on Saturdays.
      Helped develop AmeriCorps while working for President Bill Clinton.
      Timeline:
      1979-1987 -       Domestic policy adviser to House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill Jr.
      1993-1994 - Works as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton.
      1995-1998 - Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
      1998-2001 - Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
      2001-2006 - Executive Vice President of New York University.
      2006 - Begins working for Citigroup as the chief operating officer of wealth management.
      January 2008 - Is named chief operating officer for Citi Alternative Investments.
      2009-November 2010 - Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.
      November 2010-January 2012 - Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
      January 2012-January 25, 2013 - President Barack Obama's chief of staff.
      January 10, 2013 - President Obama nominates Lew for secretary of the Treasury.
      February 27, 2013 - Lew is confirmed by the Senate, by a vote of 71-26, and sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Treasury on February 28.
      April 20, 2016 - Announces the US Treasury plans to redesign the $20 bill, replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman.
      January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.