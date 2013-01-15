Jack Lew Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Treasury Secretary Jacob "Jack" Lew .

Personal:

Birth date: August 29, 1955

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Jacob Joseph Lew

Father: Irving Lew, a lawyer and rare book dealer

Mother: Ruth (Turoff) Lew

Marriage: Ruth Schwartz

Children: Isaac "Danny" and Shoshana

Education: Harvard, A.B., 1978; Georgetown, J.D., 1983

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts:

Observes the Sabbath, abstaining from work on Saturdays.

Timeline:

1979-1987 - Domestic policy adviser to House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill Jr.

1993-1994 - Works as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton.

1998-2001 - Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

2001-2006 - Executive Vice President of New York University.

2006 - Begins working for Citigroup as the chief operating officer of wealth management.

January 2008 - Is named chief operating officer for Citi Alternative Investments.

2009-November 2010 - Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

November 2010-January 2012 - Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

January 10, 2013 - President Obama nominates Lew for secretary of the Treasury

February 27, 2013 - Lew is confirmed by the Senate, by a vote of 71-26, and sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Treasury on February 28.

January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.