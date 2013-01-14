Breaking News

Kirk Douglas Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kirk Douglas was born in Amsterdam, New York, on December 9, 1916. He made his Broadway debut in 1941, served in the U.S. Navy and embarked on a screen career in 1946. Popular films include &quot;20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,&quot; &quot;Spartacus&quot; and &quot;The Bad and the Beautiful.&quot; Douglas also worked as director. Douglas is shown in a studio portrait, circa 1955.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsKirk Douglas was born in Amsterdam, New York, on December 9, 1916. He made his Broadway debut in 1941, served in the U.S. Navy and embarked on a screen career in 1946. Popular films include "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," "Spartacus" and "The Bad and the Beautiful." Douglas also worked as director. Douglas is shown in a studio portrait, circa 1955.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Douglas, seen in a portrait from the 1950s, changed his name several times before settling on Kirk Douglas. Previous names include Issur Danielovitch Demsky, Issur Danielovitch and Isadore Demsky.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas, seen in a portrait from the 1950s, changed his name several times before settling on Kirk Douglas. Previous names include Issur Danielovitch Demsky, Issur Danielovitch and Isadore Demsky.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Douglas sits at a picnic table on the desert location for director Billy Wilder&#39;s film &quot;Ace In The Hole&quot; as other crew members eat in the background in 1951.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas sits at a picnic table on the desert location for director Billy Wilder's film "Ace In The Hole" as other crew members eat in the background in 1951.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Douglas and actor Anthony Quinn, right, perform in director Vincente Minnelli&#39;s film &quot;Lust for Life,&quot; which premiered in 1956. Douglas plays Vincent Van Gogh.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas and actor Anthony Quinn, right, perform in director Vincente Minnelli's film "Lust for Life," which premiered in 1956. Douglas plays Vincent Van Gogh.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Kirk Douglas looks at a book with his second wife, Anne Buydens, circa 1956. The two married in 1954.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsKirk Douglas looks at a book with his second wife, Anne Buydens, circa 1956. The two married in 1954.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Douglas kneels beside his sons, Joel, left, and Michael, circa 1955. Joel and Michael followed their father&#39;s career path and became actors.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas kneels beside his sons, Joel, left, and Michael, circa 1955. Joel and Michael followed their father's career path and became actors.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Douglas is seen at the Rome airport on his way to a safari in Kenya in 1962.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas is seen at the Rome airport on his way to a safari in Kenya in 1962.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Kirk Douglas and his son Michael Douglas on the set of the film &quot;Cast a Giant Shadow&quot; directed by Melville Shavelson in Rome, 1965. Kirk starred and Michael worked as assistant director.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsKirk Douglas and his son Michael Douglas on the set of the film "Cast a Giant Shadow" directed by Melville Shavelson in Rome, 1965. Kirk starred and Michael worked as assistant director.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Douglas speaks at a press conference in 1980 during the 33rd Cannes International Film Festival.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsDouglas speaks at a press conference in 1980 during the 33rd Cannes International Film Festival.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Actor Jack Nicholson greets Kirk Douglas and his son, Michael, after a ceremony honoring Michael, who placed his hands and footprints in cement at Grauman&#39;s Chinese Theatre in 1997. Michael Douglas is the first &quot;second generation&quot; movie star to be honored. Kirk Douglas&#39; handprints were imprinted there in 1962.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsActor Jack Nicholson greets Kirk Douglas and his son, Michael, after a ceremony honoring Michael, who placed his hands and footprints in cement at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 1997. Michael Douglas is the first "second generation" movie star to be honored. Kirk Douglas' handprints were imprinted there in 1962.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
From left, Corbin Allred, Dan Aykroyd, and Kirk Douglas star in &quot;Diamonds,&quot; 1999.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsFrom left, Corbin Allred, Dan Aykroyd, and Kirk Douglas star in "Diamonds," 1999.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Kirk Douglas and son, actor Michael Douglas, attend the Simon Wiesenthal Center&#39;s National Tribute Dinner honoring Michael Douglas with the 2001 Humanitarian Award on June 25, 2001. Kirk Douglas has appeared in two movies with his son.
Photos: Photos: Kirk Douglas through the years
Kirk Douglas through the yearsKirk Douglas and son, actor Michael Douglas, attend the Simon Wiesenthal Center's National Tribute Dinner honoring Michael Douglas with the 2001 Humanitarian Award on June 25, 2001. Kirk Douglas has appeared in two movies with his son.
Hide Caption
12 of 12

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Kirk Douglas.

Personal:
Birth date: December 9, 1916
Birth place: Amsterdam, New York
Birth name: Issur Danielovitch Demsky
    Father: Herschel "Harry" Danielovitch Demsky, a Russian Jewish immigrant
    Read More
    Mother: Bryna "Bertha" (Sanglel) Danielovitch Demsky, a Russian Jewish immigrant
    Marriages: Anne (Buydens) Douglas (May 29, 1954-present); Diana Dill (November 2, 1943-February 23, 1951, divorced)
    Children: with Anne Buydens: Eric, June 21, 1958-July 6, 2004; Peter, November 25, 1955; with Diana Dill: Joel, January 23, 1947; Michael, September 25, 1944
    Education: St. Lawrence University, A.B., 1939; American Academy of Dramatic Arts, 1939-1941; St. Lawrence University, D.F.A., 1958
    Military: US Navy, 1943-1944
    Other Facts:
    His parents changed their name from Danielovitch to Demsky after immigrating to the United States.
    Changed his name several times before settling on Kirk Douglas, from Issur Danielovitch Demsky to Issur Danielovitch, to Isadore Demsky.
    Appeared in two movies with his son Michael, "Cast a Giant Shadow" and "It Runs in the Family," which also starred grandson Cameron and ex-wife Diana.
    Starred in movies such as "Spartacus," "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral," "Lust for Life" and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."
    Through the Anne and Kirk Douglas Playground Award, has provided funding toward the building and refurbishing of more than 480 school playgrounds for the children of Los Angeles.
    Nominated for three Emmys and three Academy Awards. Recipient of an honorary Academy Award.
    Timeline:
    1941 -     Broadway debut in "Spring Again."
    1946 - Film debut in "The Strange Loves of Martha Ivers."
    1952 - Founds the production company Bryna Productions.
    1960 - First time as a producer for "Spartacus," in which he also stars. His insistence that blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo's name appear in the credits is the beginning of the end of the Hollywood blacklist.
    1962 - Founds his second film company, Joel Productions.
    1964 - Founds The Douglas Foundation, a philanthropic organization run by Douglas and his wife Anne.
    1973 - First time directing for "Scalawag," in which he also stars.
    1981 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his role as a goodwill ambassador for the State Department.
    1986 - Becomes a spokesperson against elder abuse after appearing in a television movie on the subject, "Amos."
    February 1991 - Survives a helicopter accident, in which two people die.
    1991 - Receives the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.
    1995 - Suffers a stroke that initially leaves him without the ability to speak.
    1996 - Receives an honorary Academy Award for "fifty years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community."
    2001 - Receives the Producers Guild of America Milestone Award, their highest honor, in recognition of his contribution to entertainment history.
    2001 - Awarded the National Medal of Arts.
    March 2009 - Performs his one-man show, "Before I Forget," at the Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre in California.